A former hotel worker shared her experience working at a facility frequently visited by the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

She described the actor's behaviour with her and the hotel staff members in a social media post whenever he visited

The lady expressed her grief over the actor's passing and prayed for his soul to find rest following his battle with illness

A lady identified as pamela_theniche has shared a touching story of her personal encounter with the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The former hospitality worker took to social media to narrate how the actor treated her and her colleagues during his lifetime.

A Nigerian lady shares experience with Alexx Ekubo while working at a hotel. Photo credit: pamela_theniche, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Hotel worker shares moment with Alexx Ekubo

Pamela, who worked at Zaza hotel in Lagos, noted that the actor’s presence always changed the atmosphere for the staff.

She explained in the Instagram post, that regardless of who he was with, Alexx Ekubo never failed to show kindness to her and other workers.

According to her, Alexx Ekubo always hugs her whenever he comes over to book a room at the hotel.

Pamela said:

"I remembered when I was working at Zaza Lagos as an hostel. Everytime Alexx comes over he always tell all of us to bring it in, like share hugs with him. And everytime he is leaving he must hug his girls and tip us heavily."

Pamela added:

"Alexx was fresh air for us. We were always tired , sad or something but when Alexx comes the whole place lights up. Even if he’s with Yomi or any of his friends he never misses to share hugs and talk with us."

The lady ended her tribute with a prayer for the late actor's soul to find peace.

Reactions as lady recounts moment with actor

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

preccyclara said:

"God, I’m crying."

zaneekubo said:

"Yup, that’s him for sure, always bringing the mood up. A little secret I just know he’ll kill me for saying is he would overspray perfumes so that people would remember his hugs 😂 sorry uncle. I have also copied this trick lmao."

idinma_chi said:

"😢😢 I’ll copy this too."

See the Instagram post below:

Family member mourns Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a family member of Alexx Ekubo shared a tribute on social media, lamenting the actor's departure and questioning why he kept his struggle secret. The family expressed deep concern over how to break the news of the actor's death to his father, who has a health struggle himself.

Source: Legit.ng