List of all Davido songs and albums so far, awards and endorsements
Davido has released many hits. He has built a strong presence in the music industry through creative beats and catchy lyrics. Davido's music has been played worldwide, making him one of the most talented songwriters and record producers globally. Here is an updated list of Davido's songs so far.
The Nigerian musician was born on 21st November 1992 as David Adedeji Adeleke in Atlanta, Georgia. He had an interest in music from a younger age.
From the beginning of his career in 2011, the singer has released various musical compositions and won various awards. As reported by Legit.ng, he is currently among the top 10 richest musicians in Nigeria with a net worth of $10 million.
Below are Davido's latest albums, singles, collabos, awards and endorsement deals.
Davido's songs
The singer has worked with famous singers like Diamond Platnumz and Sarkodie. He has also performed on various shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Below are Davido's hits with various artists:
- 2019: D & G featuring Summer Walker
- 2019: Risky featuring Popcaan
- 2019: Blow My Mind featuring Chris Brown
- 2017: Pere featuring Rae Sremmurd and Young Thung
- 2016: Coolest Kind in Africa featuring Nasty C
- 2016: How Long featuring Tinashe
- 2015: The Money featuring Olamide
- 2015: The Sound featuring Uhuru and Dj Buckz
- 2015: Fans Mi featuring Meek Mill
- 2014: Tchelete (Goodlife) featuring Mafikizolo
- 2012: Feel Alright featuring Ice Prince
- 2012: Overseas featuring Sina Rambo
- 2011: Back When featuring Naeto C
Famous Davido songs
The singer has also released several songs alone. Davido's latest songs in 2020 and 2021 include:
- 2021: Shopping Spree featuring Chris Brown, and Young Thug
- 2021: Scripture featuring Dexta Daps
- 2021: La La featuring Ckay
- 2021: The Best featuring Mayorkun
- 2020: So Crazy featuring Lil Baby
- 2020: FEM
- 2020: Jowo
- 2020: Intro
- 2020: 1 Mili
- 2020: Green Light Riddim
His other hits include:
- 2018: Flora My Flawa
- 2018: Assurance
- 2018: Nwa Baby
- 2018: Wonder Woman
- 2017: If
- 2017: Fall
- 2017: Fia
- 2017: Like Dat
- 2016: Gbagbe Oshi
- 2015: Dodo
- 2015: Fans Mi
- 2015: Owo Ni Koko
- 2015: Aye
- 2013: One of a Kind
- 2013: Gobe
- 2013: Skelewu
- 2012: All of You
- 2012: Gbon Gbon
- 2011: Dami Duro
Davido's albums
Here is a list of his albums:
- 2020: A Better Time
- 2020: Best of Davido
- 2019: A Good Time
- 2016: Son of Mercy
- 2015: The Baddest
- 2012: Omo Baba Olowo
Davido's awards
As a result of his hardwork in the music industry, Davido has managed to win several awards. Below is a list of the awards he has won:
- The Headies
- BET Awards
- Ben TV Awards
- African Muzik Magazine Awards
- MTV Africa Music Awards
- Ghana Music Awards
- City People Entertainment Awards
- Nigeria Entertainment Awards
- Nigeria Music Video Awards
- Channel O Music Video Awards
- Kora Awards
- Dynamix All Youth Awards
Endorsements deals
The singer is one of Nigeria's wealthiest musicians, having amassed his fortune by sponsoring many brands and businesses. Some of the brands he has endorsed include:
- MTN
- Guinness Nigeria
- Infinix mobile
- Martell Blue Swift
- Pepsi
- Travelbeta
- 1xBet
- Pampers
- Close Up
- Travelbeta
Frequently asked questions
Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the artist.
Which song is Davido's best song?
Dami Duro leads the list of Davido's top 10 songs. The song served as his introduction to the music industry.
Did Davido steal Jowo?
Jowo is one of Davido's most well-known songs, having over 35 million YouTube views as of writing. When the song was released, a Twitter user, Thug life, claimed that Victor AD had accused Davido of stealing it.
In a tweet, Victor AD labelled the claims as false:
"Omo no be me write JOWO for @davido. I don’t know where all this is coming from. make una let baba celebrate him 10yrs in peace #olofofo"
Davido's lawyer explained that Jowo was written by Davido and Oladeinde Okubajo.
Which of the above Davido songs have you listened to? And which one is your favourite?
READ ALSO: Chidinma Ekile biography: age, songs, relationship, is she married?
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Chidinma Ekile. She is a famous singer, songwriter and actress from Nigeria. Chidinma dazzles her audiences with her numerous hits and excellent concert performances.
The singer has done collaborations with many celebrities in the music industry, and she has also won various awards. Find out more interesting facts about her personal life and career journey.
Source: Legit