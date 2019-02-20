List of all Davido songs and albums so far, awards and endorsements

Davido has released many hits. He has built a strong presence in the music industry through creative beats and catchy lyrics. Davido's music has been played worldwide, making him one of the most talented songwriters and record producers globally. Here is an updated list of Davido's songs so far.

The Nigerian musician was born on 21st November 1992 as David Adedeji Adeleke in Atlanta, Georgia. He had an interest in music from a younger age.

From the beginning of his career in 2011, the singer has released various musical compositions and won various awards. As reported by Legit.ng, he is currently among the top 10 richest musicians in Nigeria with a net worth of $10 million.

Below are Davido's latest albums, singles, collabos, awards and endorsement deals.

Davido's songs

The singer has worked with famous singers like Diamond Platnumz and Sarkodie. He has also performed on various shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Below are Davido's hits with various artists:

2019: D & G featuring Summer Walker

featuring Summer Walker 2019: Risky featuring Popcaan

featuring Popcaan 2019: Blow My Mind featuring Chris Brown

featuring Chris Brown 2017: Pere featuring Rae Sremmurd and Young Thung

featuring Rae Sremmurd and Young Thung 2016: Coolest Kind in Africa featuring Nasty C

featuring Nasty C 2016: How Long featuring Tinashe

featuring Tinashe 2015: The Money featuring Olamide

featuring Olamide 2015: The Sound featuring Uhuru and Dj Buckz

featuring Uhuru and Dj Buckz 2015: Fans Mi featuring Meek Mill

featuring Meek Mill 2014: Tchelete (Goodlife) featuring Mafikizolo

featuring Mafikizolo 2012: Feel Alright featuring Ice Prince

featuring Ice Prince 2012: Overseas featuring Sina Rambo

featuring Sina Rambo 2011: Back When featuring Naeto C

Famous Davido songs

The singer has also released several songs alone. Davido's latest songs in 2020 and 2021 include:

2021: Shopping Spree featuring Chris Brown, and Young Thug

featuring Chris Brown, and Young Thug 2021: Scripture featuring Dexta Daps

featuring Dexta Daps 2021: La La featuring Ckay

featuring Ckay 2021: The Best featuring Mayorkun

featuring Mayorkun 2020: So Crazy featuring Lil Baby

featuring Lil Baby 2020: FEM

2020: Jowo

2020: Intro

2020: 1 Mili

2020: Green Light Riddim

His other hits include:

2018: Flora My Flawa

2018: Assurance

2018: Nwa Baby

2018: Wonder Woman

2017: If

2017: Fall

2017: Fia

2017: Like Dat

2016: Gbagbe Oshi

2015: Dodo

2015: Fans Mi

2015: Owo Ni Koko

2015: Aye

2013: One of a Kind

2013: Gobe

2013: Skelewu

2012: All of You

2012: Gbon Gbon

2011: Dami Duro

Davido's albums

Here is a list of his albums:

2020: A Better Time

2020: Best of Davido

2019: A Good Time

2016: Son of Mercy

2015: The Baddest

2012: Omo Baba Olowo

Davido's awards

As a result of his hardwork in the music industry, Davido has managed to win several awards. Below is a list of the awards he has won:

The Headies

BET Awards

Ben TV Awards

African Muzik Magazine Awards

MTV Africa Music Awards

Ghana Music Awards

City People Entertainment Awards

Nigeria Entertainment Awards

Nigeria Music Video Awards

Channel O Music Video Awards

Kora Awards

Dynamix All Youth Awards

Endorsements deals

The singer is one of Nigeria's wealthiest musicians, having amassed his fortune by sponsoring many brands and businesses. Some of the brands he has endorsed include:

MTN

Guinness Nigeria

Infinix mobile

Martell Blue Swift

Pepsi

Travelbeta

1xBet

Pampers

Close Up

Frequently asked questions

Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the artist.

Which song is Davido's best song?

Dami Duro leads the list of Davido's top 10 songs. The song served as his introduction to the music industry.

Did Davido steal Jowo?

Jowo is one of Davido's most well-known songs, having over 35 million YouTube views as of writing. When the song was released, a Twitter user, Thug life, claimed that Victor AD had accused Davido of stealing it.

In a tweet, Victor AD labelled the claims as false:

"Omo no be me write JOWO for @davido. I don’t know where all this is coming from. make una let baba celebrate him 10yrs in peace #olofofo"

Davido's lawyer explained that Jowo was written by Davido and Oladeinde Okubajo.

Which of the above Davido songs have you listened to? And which one is your favourite?

