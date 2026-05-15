A young boy was hit by a stray bullet after chaos erupted during an NDLEA operation in Ikang, Bakassi Local Government Area

NDLEA operatives arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered illicit substances despite resistance from a mob during the raid

The agency confirmed that the injured boy was taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital and was responding to treatment

A young boy has been hospitalised after he was struck by a stray bullet during a confrontation linked to a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency operation in Ikang, Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The incident occurred after NDLEA operatives carried out a raid in the community and arrested two suspected drug dealers. Illicit substances were also recovered during the operation, according to officials.

A boy was injured by a stray bullet after a mob disrupted an NDLEA raid. Photo: NDLEA

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NDLEA raid sparks community tension

As reported by Punch, witnesses said confusion broke out when a crowd allegedly confronted the anti-drug officers shortly after the arrests. Gunshots were later heard in the area as residents ran for safety.

“Gunshots were suddenly heard during the confrontation, and people started running. After the situation calmed down, it was discovered that a young boy had been hit by a stray bullet and was lying on the ground before he was rushed to the hospital,” an eyewitness said.

Residents said the development created panic across the community, with many struggling to understand how the situation escalated into violence.

The spokesperson of the NDLEA in Cross River state, Sebastian Lebo, confirmed the incident on Thursday, May 14. He said officers came under attack during the operation but succeeded in taking the suspects into custody.

Residents fled for safety after gunshots rang out during an NDLEA raid in Ikang community.

Source: Original

Injured boy receiving hospital treatment

“It is true that our officers were at Bakassi for an operation. The two dealers that were targets were arrested with good quality exhibits and are now in custody. Our officers came under mob attack and unfortunately there was an injury,” Lebo said.

He disclosed that the injured boy is receiving medical care at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital. According to him, the victim is responding positively to treatment.

Lebo also stated that the operation was successfully completed despite the unrest in the community. The agency recovered exhibits connected to the arrested suspects during the exercise.

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NDLEA arrests former Nigerian footballer for smuggling drugs

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA arrested two persons for attempting to smuggle drugs.

NDLEA officers arrested a former international football player, Segun George Hunkarin, and his businessman partner, Ntoruka Emmanuel Chinedu.

The agency's spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, narrated how the two suspects were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng