Boy Hit by Stray Bullet During NDLEA Raid in Cross River
- A young boy was hit by a stray bullet after chaos erupted during an NDLEA operation in Ikang, Bakassi Local Government Area
- NDLEA operatives arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered illicit substances despite resistance from a mob during the raid
- The agency confirmed that the injured boy was taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital and was responding to treatment
A young boy has been hospitalised after he was struck by a stray bullet during a confrontation linked to a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency operation in Ikang, Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State.
The incident occurred after NDLEA operatives carried out a raid in the community and arrested two suspected drug dealers. Illicit substances were also recovered during the operation, according to officials.
NDLEA raid sparks community tension
As reported by Punch, witnesses said confusion broke out when a crowd allegedly confronted the anti-drug officers shortly after the arrests. Gunshots were later heard in the area as residents ran for safety.
“Gunshots were suddenly heard during the confrontation, and people started running. After the situation calmed down, it was discovered that a young boy had been hit by a stray bullet and was lying on the ground before he was rushed to the hospital,” an eyewitness said.
Residents said the development created panic across the community, with many struggling to understand how the situation escalated into violence.
The spokesperson of the NDLEA in Cross River state, Sebastian Lebo, confirmed the incident on Thursday, May 14. He said officers came under attack during the operation but succeeded in taking the suspects into custody.
Injured boy receiving hospital treatment
“It is true that our officers were at Bakassi for an operation. The two dealers that were targets were arrested with good quality exhibits and are now in custody. Our officers came under mob attack and unfortunately there was an injury,” Lebo said.
He disclosed that the injured boy is receiving medical care at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital. According to him, the victim is responding positively to treatment.
Lebo also stated that the operation was successfully completed despite the unrest in the community. The agency recovered exhibits connected to the arrested suspects during the exercise.
Read more stories on NDLEA:
- NDLEA Busts Major Drug Network, Arrests Wanted Druglord, Recovers ‘Party Drugs’ from Lagos hotel
- NDLEA Arrests Wanted Suspects, Recovers Illicit Drugs From Microwave, Lipsticks
- NDLEA Intercepts Saudi, UK-Bound Illicit Drugs Concealed in Lipsticks
- NDLEA Arrests Iran-bound Lady with Illicit Drugs in Private Part, British Ex-convict With Shipment
- NDLEA Recovers N1.042B Illicit Drug Consignments From Hotel Used as Cover for Distribution
NDLEA arrests former Nigerian footballer for smuggling drugs
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA arrested two persons for attempting to smuggle drugs.
NDLEA officers arrested a former international football player, Segun George Hunkarin, and his businessman partner, Ntoruka Emmanuel Chinedu.
The agency's spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, narrated how the two suspects were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng