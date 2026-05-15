The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme under the Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, has announced a landmark partnership with Hello.cv, Africa's premier tech profiling platform, in a $10M+ activation to connect Nigerian tech talent with recruiters and employers across the world.

3 Million technical talent programme partners with Hello.cv to boost Nigerian tech talent visibility globally

Source: Original

The partnership will provide 20,000 3MTT fellows with exclusive access to a Hello.cv profile package valued at $500 per fellow, comprising a personal .cv domain, an AI-powered job search agent, and a professional CV writer.

Speaking on the announcement, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, said:

"The 3MTT programme has produced thousands of skilled, world-class Nigerian tech talents. This partnership with Hello.cv ensures that their skills are not just developed, they are seen, valued, and rewarded globally. Today, we are connecting Nigeria's talent to the world."

The partnership marks a significant step in the Federal Government's broader agenda to position Nigeria as a leading tech talent nation in Africa. Since its inception, the 3MTT programme has engaged 160,000 talent across all 36 states and the FCT, building a strong pipeline of skilled Nigerians ready to compete in the global digital economy.

Ope Awoyemi, Chief Evangelist/Cofounder at Hello .cv noted:

“This partnership is about more than profiles or platforms - it is about giving an entire generation of talent a global identity. For too long, incredible developers and builders have remained invisible beyond their local ecosystems. With this initiative, we are ensuring that Nigerian talent is not just skilled, but discoverable, competitive, and positioned to win on the global stage."

The activation will be anchored by a Global Profile Week sprint, during which fellows will be guided through setting up their Hello.cv profiles and positioning themselves for discovery by global employers. The top 10 fellows with the most compelling profiles will be recognised nationally and awarded 12 months of Hello.cv Premium access, a recruiter spotlight, and a one-on-one career review.

Hello.cv, which is transitioning from a general free tier to a purposeful access model, has made this exclusive partnership one of the primary channels through which Nigerians can access the platform at no cost, underscoring the strategic value placed on 3MTT's talent pipeline.

This partnership demonstrates that Nigeria's digital talent is not just being trained. It is being positioned, profiled, and made visible to the world.

About 3MTT

The 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme is a flagship initiative of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, designed to build Nigeria's technical talent base and position the country as a leading digital economy in Africa.

About Hello.cv

Hello.cv is Africa's premier tech profiling platform, connecting skilled professionals with global career opportunities through structured, recruiter-ready profiles powered by artificial intelligence.

Source: Legit.ng