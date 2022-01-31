Anna Monroe’s biography: who is Floyd Mayweather’s fiance?

Anna Monroe is an American social media influencer, entrepreneur, and model. Additionally, she is known for being the lead dancer at Las Vegas Club Girl Collection, a club owned by Floyd. She came to the spotlight when she became the girlfriend of professional ex-boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Anna Monroe posing for a photo seated. photo: @thereal.annamonroe

Source: Instagram

Monroe's passion for dancing started at a tender age. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Anna Monroe

Anna Monroe Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27th August 1992

27th August 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Current residence: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Children: 1

1 University: U.S State University

U.S State University Profession: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Net worth: USD 900K-950K (approximately)

USD 900K-950K (approximately) Instagram: @thereal.annamonroe

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Anna Monroe's bio

The famous model was born on the 27th of August 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA though her parents had moved with her to England for work. At 22 years old, she relocated to the USA.

Anna Monroe posing for a picture. photo @thereal.annamonroe

Source: Instagram

Education

Anna Monroe is a graduate of U.S State University.

How old is Anna Monroe?

She is 30 years old as of 2022. The celebrity celebrates her birthday on the 27th of August annually, and her birth sign is Virgo.

What is Anna Monroe's nationality?

The famous model is an American national of white ethnicity.

Career

Anna has always been passionate about being a professional exotic dancer from a young age. Her career began by performing in local clubs and bars. However, she is currently the lead artist at the Las Vegas Club Girl Collection, which is the place where she met boxer Floyd Mayweather and came into the spotlight.

Besides professional club dancing, she also models for various magazines. She is as well active on various social media platforms, TikTok and Instagram.

Who is Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend?

Anna Monroe and Floyd Mayweather first met at Las Vegas Club Girl Collection. The club is owned by Floyd an American professional boxer. They dated for a few months before making it known to the public. However, they broke up in May 2021.

In 2010, Monroe gave birth to a baby boy called Jevon Brown from a past relationship. From her Instagram page, she enjoys travelling to other countries with her son.

Is Floyd Mayweather Anna Monroe's fiance?

No. Floyd cleared the rumour of their engagement through a post on his Instagram page stating that he had never engaged or gotten married in his entire life.

I have never been engaged or married

Floyd Mayweather has never been married but has past relationships. However, he is a father of two sons and two daughters.

Anna Monroe in a beautiful black outfit. Photo by: @thereal.annamonroe

Source: Instagram

What is Anna Monroe's height and weight?

She stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall and her estimated weight is 121 pounds (55 kg).

What is Anna Monroe's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the model is worth. However, according to Dreshare, her net worth is estimated to be between $900k and $950k.

Ann Monroe is an American model, exotic dancer and social media influencer who has a passion for travelling to different countries. She was dating a renowned professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather.

READ ALSO: Madi Monroe’s biography: age, height, parents, house, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article about Madi Monroe. She is an actress and social media personality from the United States. She is well known for her dancing videos on TikTok.

Madi Monroe's dad is a retired MLB player who currently serves as the manager of the baseball team Kia Tigers. Check on the article to learn more about her.

Source: Legit.ng