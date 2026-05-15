Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has withdrawn from the 2027 senatorial race for Sokoto South District

Amid this, the ADC endorsed Faruk Yabo as the consensus candidate after Tambuwal's strategic withdrawal

In the same vein, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya was chosen as ADC's governorship candidate for the 2027 election

Former Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has withdrawn from the 2027 senatorial race for Sokoto South Senatorial District.

Following his withdrawal, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed former House of Representatives Speaker, Faruk Yabo, as its consensus candidate for the election.

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal makes the headlines as he withdraws from the 2027 senatorial race and announces a consensus candidate.

Source: Twitter

Party leaders confirmed that the decision was reached after internal consultations aimed at strengthening unity ahead of the general elections.

Tambuwal steps aside after political consultations

Party insiders said Tambuwal’s withdrawal was part of a broader restructuring within the ADC in Sokoto state as preparations intensify for the 2027 polls.

Although details of his decision were not fully disclosed, the move has been described by stakeholders as strategic and aimed at consolidating party support in the region.

ADC settles governorship ticket through consensus

In a related development, the ADC has also settled its governorship ticket in Sokoto state through a consensus arrangement.

Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, who served as deputy governor during Tambuwal’s tenure as Sokoto state governor, has been selected as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

Tambuwal: Past political background revisited

Tambuwal previously contested for the presidency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections, where he stepped down in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The latest political adjustment is seen as part of ongoing realignments within opposition ranks ahead of the next election cycle.

2027 gov poll: Zulum chooses Gubio

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state explained his role in the political journey of Engr. Mustapha Gubio, his immediate past Commissioner of Works and Housing.

During a political engagement in Abuja, Zulum “anointed” Gubio as a governorship aspirant for the 2027 election.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng