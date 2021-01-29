Global site navigation

Local editions

Kristy Swanson's bio: age, measurements, husband, where is she now?
Celebrity biographies

Kristy Swanson's bio: age, measurements, husband, where is she now?

by  Adrianna Simwa

Kristy Swanson was the 90’s household name in Hollywood. The actress became famous after being featured in the 1992 American comedy fantasy film Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Playing Buffy Summers is one of her most prominent film roles. This article discusses her career achievements, love life, and recent projects.

Kristy Swanson
A photo of Kristy Swanson with her long hair. Photo: @kristyswansonxo
Source: Instagram

Kristy Swanson has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades. She is an outspoken Republican supporter, and she boldly shows the masses her authentic self. Her personality is among the things that make millions like her.

Profile summary

NameKristy Noel Swanson
NicknameChrissy
GenderFemale
Date of birth19 December 1969
Zodiac signSagittarius
Age53 years (as of July 2023)
Place of birthMission Viejo, California, USA
ResidenceNew Jersey, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
AncestrySwedish-German
Height5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
Weight62 kg (135 lbs.)
Body measurements35-24-35 inches (89-61-89 cm)
FatherRobert "Bob Swanie" Swanson
MotherRosemary Swanson
ReligionChristianity
Marital statusMarried
SexualityStraight
SpouseLloyd Eisler (2009 to present)
ChildMagnus Hart Swanson Eisler
Political affiliationRepublican
Alma materEl Toro High School
ProfessionActress

Read also

Who is Bobby Flay’s girlfriend? Get to know writer Christina Perez

Kristy Swanson's biography

Kristen Noel Swanson is an American with a white ethnic background and Swedish-German ancestry. Her paternal grandfather had Swedish roots, while her maternal grandfather had German origin.

Kristy Swanson's age
Kristy in a leather jacket. Photo: @kristyswansonxo
Source: Instagram

How old is Chrissy Swanson?

Kristy Swanson's age is 53 years as of July 2023. She was born in Mission Viejo, California, USA, on 19 December 1969.

Kristy Swanson's parents and siblings

She was born to Robert "Bob Swanie" Swanson and Rosemary, who raised her alongside her older brother, Robert M. Swanson, Jr., in Mission Viejo, California.

Robert was born on 12 July 1965. It is unclear whether he is still a heavy metal musician. Kristy and Robert's parents are retired P.E. teachers.

Educational background

The actress went to El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California.

Career

Kristy was only 9 when she expressed her desire to become an actress to her parents. She quit regular schooling at 13 after getting her first commercial for a dollhouse.

Read also

Who is Mac Jones’ girlfriend? Get to know more about Sophie Scott

Her parents home-schooled her to enable her to focus on acting. Between the ages of 9 and 13, Kristy was featured in over 30 television commercials.

She began acting at The Actors Workshop with R.J. Adams, then moved to television advertising roles. Swanson has been in Hollywood for over three decades. She has appeared in over 90 films and television shows combined.

How old is Kristy Swanson
Kristy sitting in front of a staircase in a blue skirt and leather jacket. Photo: @kristyswansonxo
Source: Instagram

What movie did Kristy Swanson play in?

Actress Kristy Swanson is best known for her role as Buffy in the 1992 film Buffy The Vampire Slayer. She has been featured in other numerous iconic movies. Below is a list of Kristy Swanson's movies:

YearMovies
1986Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Deadly Friend
1987Flowers in the Attic
1990Dream Trap and Diving In
1991Mannequin Two: On the Move, Hot Shots!, and Highway to Hell
1992Buffy the Vampire Slayer
1993The Program
1994The Chase and Getting In
1995Higher Learning and The Chili Con Carne Club
1996The Phantom
19978 Heads in a Duffel Bag, Lover Girl, and Tinseltown
1998Ground Control
1999Big Daddy
2000Meeting Daddy and Dude, Where's My Car?
2001Soul Assassin
2003Silence
2005Bound by Lies and Six Months Later
2006Living Death
2009The Closer
2010What If...
2011Chick Magnet
2012Little Women, Big Cars
2013The Bouquet and Storm Rider
2014Beethoven's Treasure Tail and A Belle For Christmas
2015Angels in the Snow
2017A Parent's Worst Nightmare, A Mother's Sacrifice, and Crowning Jules
2018Killer Under the Bed
2020The ObamaGate
2021Just Another Dream and Courting Mom and Dad

Read also

Meet Madison Elizabeth McMahon, Julian McMahon's daughter

Kristy Swanson's TV shows

Kristy Swanson's bio
Young Kristy in a skirt and crop top for summer. Photo: @kristyswansonxo
Source: Instagram

The actress used to do as many as three films a year in the '90s. She has had fewer roles in television shows and movies in recent times. Most of Kristy's movies were released before 2020.

YearTV series/film
1984It's Your Move
1985Call to Glory, Cagney & Lacey, and Joan Rivers and Friends Salute Heidi
1986Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Miracle of the Heart, and The Hogan Family
1987Juarez, Growing Pains, and Not Quite Human
'87/8Knots Landing
1988The Loner, Ohara, and Nightingales
1989B.L. Stryker
1996Marshal Law
1997Bad to the Bone
'98/9Early Edition
1999Supreme Sanction
2000Grapevine
2001Untitled Charles Randolph Project and Zebra Lounge
2003Just Shoot Me! and Red Water
2004CSI: Miami
2005Forbidden Secrets
2006The Black Hole
2007Law & Order: Criminal Intent
2009Hell's Kitchen
2010One Tree Hill
2011Swamp Shark and A Christmas Wish
'11/14Psych
2012Operation Cupcake
2014A Lesson in Romance and Merry Ex-Mas
2015Driven Underground and Angels in the Snow
2018Bad Stepmother and Winter's Dream
2019SEAL Team

Read also

Who is LeeAnn Kreischer? Get to know Bert Kreischer's wife

Kristy Swanson's awards and nominations

Kristy Swanson's measurement
Kristy wearing a T-shirt, hoodie, jeans, and boots. Photo: @kristyswansonxo
Source: Instagram

The actress has won two awards and has received seven nominations.

YearAwardMovie/seriesResults
1986Young Artist Award(Best Young Actress)Cagney & LaceyNomination
1987Young Artist Award (Exceptional Young Actress)Mr. BoogedyNomination
1988Young Artist Award(Best Young Female Superstar)Deadly FriendNomination
1989Young Artist Award (Best Young Actress)Flowers in the AtticWon
1992Fangoria Chainsaw Award (Best Actress)Buffy the Vampire SlayerNomination
2011Movieguide Awards (Most Inspiring Movie Acting)What If...Nomination
2012Movieguide Awards (Most Inspirational TV Acting)A Christmas WishNomination
2019Independent Women's Forum Annual Award Gala (Resilience Award)-Won
2021Royal Starr Film Festival (Best Feature Film)Just Another DreamNomination

What is Kristy Swanson's net worth?

The actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has made most of her money from her acting jobs.

Who is Kristy Swanson married to?

Read also

Who is Kassandra Rivera? Meet Rosie Rivera’s oldest daughter

Kristy Swanson's husband is Lloyd Eisler. The two met on the Skating with Celebrities show and dated for a while before tying the knot.

They got married on 7 February 2009 in San Luis Obispo, California, USA.

Kristy Swanson husband
Kristy takes a selfie with her family near a river. Photo: @kristyswansonxo
Source: Instagram

Does Kristy Swanson have kids?

Llyod and Kristy have one child. Lloyd Eisler and Kristy Swanson's son, Magnus Hart Swanson Eisler, was born on 16 February 2007.

Marcia O'Brien and Kristy Swanson's lawsuits

O'Brien sued Kristy in 2007 after a confrontation ensued between them in Ontario. The ladies were visiting Lloyd Eisler's children.

After the actress was released on bail, she filed a countersuit accusing O'Brien of assault. She claimed the bruises on her back and other body parts were from a scuffle with O'Brien. The actress later dropped the assault charges.

Where does Kristy Swanson live?

The actress lives with her son and spouse in New Jersey, USA.

Read also

Who is Childish Gambino’s wife? Meet his partner, Michelle White

Is Kristy Swanson a Republican?

Kristy Swanson is a vocal Republican supporter. She boldly shares her conservative political opinions.

Swanson and Patrick Gallagher battled it out on social media in 2019 over President Trump's racist tweets criticizing progressive Democratic congresswomen.

When Patrick expressed his anti-Trump sentiments in July 2019, the actress said she would happily buy him a one-way ticket back to Canada.

In response, Patrick said he was an American citizen and claimed Kristy was still a rude diva and had not changed since the last time they worked together.

where is Kristy Swanson now?
A selfie of Kristy in a hat and T-shirt. Photo: @kristyswansonxo
Source: Instagram

In late February 2020, President Trump met some FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers cast members, in which Kristy has also been featured. Kristy Swanson and Trump's meeting was a dream come true for the actress.

Is Kristy Swanson into religion?

The actress is also outspoken about her Christian faith.

What is Kristy Swanson's height?

Read also

Who is Bobby Bones’ wife? Learn more about Caitlin Parker

The actress is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 62 kg. Her body measures 35-24-35 inches (bust-waist-hips). Moreover, the actress wears a bra size 32C and a U.S. shoe size 8.

What is Kristy Swanson known for?

The actress is known for her leading role in the horror comedy film, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992).

Social media presence

Kristy Swanson's Instagram account, @kristyswansonxo, is quite active. She shares pictures of her family on the platform. The actress also has a Twitter account, @KristySwansonXO.

Facts about Kristy Swanson

  • Her first film appearance was a scene in To Live and Die in L.A. in 1985. The scene was deleted in the final cut.
  • In January 1988, Kristy was arrested for cocaіne ovеrdose.
  • She launched a clothing line dubbed DRESSitGOLF in 2014.
  • Kristy enjoys playing golf.
  • Her clothing line sells ladies' golf wear and accessories.
  • She auditioned for the role of Rain in Husbands and Wives, but Emily Lloyd was picked instead.

Read also

Who is Cassandra Marino? Meet Caitlyn Jenner’s eldest daughter

Kristy Swanson's unique acting talent and huge following make her an influential person in Hollywood. She has been featured in numerous television shows and movies.

Legit.ng shared an article about Alessandra Brawn. She is an American entrepreneur and public relations manager and has been dating Will Arnett since 2019.

William Emerson Arnett, well known as Will Arnett, is a Canadian actor and comedian. He played Gob Bluth in the Netflix-Fox series Arrested Development.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel