Kristy Swanson's bio: age, measurements, husband, where is she now?

Kristy Swanson was the 90’s household name in Hollywood. The actress became famous after being featured in the 1992 American comedy fantasy film Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Playing Buffy Summers is one of her most prominent film roles. This article discusses her career achievements, love life, and recent projects.

Kristy Swanson has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades. She is an outspoken Republican supporter, and she boldly shows the masses her authentic self. Her personality is among the things that make millions like her.

Profile summary

Name Kristy Noel Swanson Nickname Chrissy Gender Female Date of birth 19 December 1969 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 53 years (as of July 2023) Place of birth Mission Viejo, California, USA Residence New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Ancestry Swedish-German Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Weight 62 kg (135 lbs.) Body measurements 35-24-35 inches (89-61-89 cm) Father Robert "Bob Swanie" Swanson Mother Rosemary Swanson Religion Christianity Marital status Married Sexuality Straight Spouse Lloyd Eisler (2009 to present) Child Magnus Hart Swanson Eisler Political affiliation Republican Alma mater El Toro High School Profession Actress

Kristy Swanson's biography

Kristen Noel Swanson is an American with a white ethnic background and Swedish-German ancestry. Her paternal grandfather had Swedish roots, while her maternal grandfather had German origin.

How old is Chrissy Swanson?

Kristy Swanson's age is 53 years as of July 2023. She was born in Mission Viejo, California, USA, on 19 December 1969.

Kristy Swanson's parents and siblings

She was born to Robert "Bob Swanie" Swanson and Rosemary, who raised her alongside her older brother, Robert M. Swanson, Jr., in Mission Viejo, California.

Robert was born on 12 July 1965. It is unclear whether he is still a heavy metal musician. Kristy and Robert's parents are retired P.E. teachers.

Educational background

The actress went to El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California.

Career

Kristy was only 9 when she expressed her desire to become an actress to her parents. She quit regular schooling at 13 after getting her first commercial for a dollhouse.

Her parents home-schooled her to enable her to focus on acting. Between the ages of 9 and 13, Kristy was featured in over 30 television commercials.

She began acting at The Actors Workshop with R.J. Adams, then moved to television advertising roles. Swanson has been in Hollywood for over three decades. She has appeared in over 90 films and television shows combined.

What movie did Kristy Swanson play in?

Actress Kristy Swanson is best known for her role as Buffy in the 1992 film Buffy The Vampire Slayer. She has been featured in other numerous iconic movies. Below is a list of Kristy Swanson's movies:

Year Movies 1986 Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Deadly Friend 1987 Flowers in the Attic 1990 Dream Trap and Diving In 1991 Mannequin Two: On the Move, Hot Shots!, and Highway to Hell 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer 1993 The Program 1994 The Chase and Getting In 1995 Higher Learning and The Chili Con Carne Club 1996 The Phantom 1997 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag, Lover Girl, and Tinseltown 1998 Ground Control 1999 Big Daddy 2000 Meeting Daddy and Dude, Where's My Car? 2001 Soul Assassin 2003 Silence 2005 Bound by Lies and Six Months Later 2006 Living Death 2009 The Closer 2010 What If... 2011 Chick Magnet 2012 Little Women, Big Cars 2013 The Bouquet and Storm Rider 2014 Beethoven's Treasure Tail and A Belle For Christmas 2015 Angels in the Snow 2017 A Parent's Worst Nightmare, A Mother's Sacrifice, and Crowning Jules 2018 Killer Under the Bed 2020 The ObamaGate 2021 Just Another Dream and Courting Mom and Dad

Kristy Swanson's TV shows

The actress used to do as many as three films a year in the '90s. She has had fewer roles in television shows and movies in recent times. Most of Kristy's movies were released before 2020.

Year TV series/film 1984 It's Your Move 1985 Call to Glory, Cagney & Lacey, and Joan Rivers and Friends Salute Heidi 1986 Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Miracle of the Heart, and The Hogan Family 1987 Juarez, Growing Pains, and Not Quite Human '87/8 Knots Landing 1988 The Loner, Ohara, and Nightingales 1989 B.L. Stryker 1996 Marshal Law 1997 Bad to the Bone '98/9 Early Edition 1999 Supreme Sanction 2000 Grapevine 2001 Untitled Charles Randolph Project and Zebra Lounge 2003 Just Shoot Me! and Red Water 2004 CSI: Miami 2005 Forbidden Secrets 2006 The Black Hole 2007 Law & Order: Criminal Intent 2009 Hell's Kitchen 2010 One Tree Hill 2011 Swamp Shark and A Christmas Wish '11/14 Psych 2012 Operation Cupcake 2014 A Lesson in Romance and Merry Ex-Mas 2015 Driven Underground and Angels in the Snow 2018 Bad Stepmother and Winter's Dream 2019 SEAL Team

Kristy Swanson's awards and nominations

The actress has won two awards and has received seven nominations.

Year Award Movie/series Results 1986 Young Artist Award (Best Young Actress) Cagney & Lacey Nomination 1987 Young Artist Award (Exceptional Young Actress) Mr. Boogedy Nomination 1988 Young Artist Award (Best Young Female Superstar) Deadly Friend Nomination 1989 Young Artist Award (Best Young Actress) Flowers in the Attic Won 1992 Fangoria Chainsaw Award (Best Actress) Buffy the Vampire Slayer Nomination 2011 Movieguide Awards (Most Inspiring Movie Acting) What If... Nomination 2012 Movieguide Awards (Most Inspirational TV Acting) A Christmas Wish Nomination 2019 Independent Women's Forum Annual Award Gala (Resilience Award) - Won 2021 Royal Starr Film Festival (Best Feature Film) Just Another Dream Nomination

What is Kristy Swanson's net worth?

The actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has made most of her money from her acting jobs.

Who is Kristy Swanson married to?

Kristy Swanson's husband is Lloyd Eisler. The two met on the Skating with Celebrities show and dated for a while before tying the knot.

They got married on 7 February 2009 in San Luis Obispo, California, USA.

Does Kristy Swanson have kids?

Llyod and Kristy have one child. Lloyd Eisler and Kristy Swanson's son, Magnus Hart Swanson Eisler, was born on 16 February 2007.

Marcia O'Brien and Kristy Swanson's lawsuits

O'Brien sued Kristy in 2007 after a confrontation ensued between them in Ontario. The ladies were visiting Lloyd Eisler's children.

After the actress was released on bail, she filed a countersuit accusing O'Brien of assault. She claimed the bruises on her back and other body parts were from a scuffle with O'Brien. The actress later dropped the assault charges.

Where does Kristy Swanson live?

The actress and spouse in New Jersey, USA.

Is Kristy Swanson a Republican?

Kristy Swanson is a vocal Republican supporter. She boldly shares her conservative political opinions.

Swanson and Patrick Gallagher battled it out on social media in 2019 over President Trump's racist tweets criticizing progressive Democratic congresswomen.

When Patrick expressed his anti-Trump sentiments in July 2019, the actress said she would happily buy him a one-way ticket back to Canada.

In response, Patrick said he was an American citizen and claimed Kristy was still a rude diva and had not changed since the last time they worked together.

In late February 2020, President Trump met some FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers cast members, in which Kristy has also been featured. Kristy Swanson and Trump's meeting was a dream come true for the actress.

Is Kristy Swanson into religion?

The actress is also outspoken about her Christian faith.

What is Kristy Swanson's height?

The actress is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 62 kg. Her body measures 35-24-35 inches (bust-waist-hips). Moreover, the actress wears a bra size 32C and a U.S. shoe size 8.

What is Kristy Swanson known for?

The actress is known for her leading role in the horror comedy film, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992).

Social media presence

Kristy Swanson's Instagram account, @kristyswansonxo, is quite active. She shares pictures of her family on the platform. The actress also has a Twitter account, @KristySwansonXO.

Facts about Kristy Swanson

Her first film appearance was a scene in To Live and Die in L.A . in 1985. The scene was deleted in the final cut.

. in 1985. The scene was deleted in the final cut. In January 1988, Kristy was arrested for cocaіne ovеrdose.

She launched a clothing line dubbed DRESSitGOLF in 2014.

Kristy enjoys playing golf.

Her clothing line sells ladies' golf wear and accessories.

She auditioned for the role of Rain in Husbands and Wives, but Emily Lloyd was picked instead.

Kristy Swanson's unique acting talent and huge following make her an influential person in Hollywood. She has been featured in numerous television shows and movies.

