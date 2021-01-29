Kristy Swanson's bio: age, measurements, husband, where is she now?
Kristy Swanson was the 90’s household name in Hollywood. The actress became famous after being featured in the 1992 American comedy fantasy film Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Playing Buffy Summers is one of her most prominent film roles. This article discusses her career achievements, love life, and recent projects.
Kristy Swanson has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades. She is an outspoken Republican supporter, and she boldly shows the masses her authentic self. Her personality is among the things that make millions like her.
Profile summary
|Name
|Kristy Noel Swanson
|Nickname
|Chrissy
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|19 December 1969
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Age
|53 years (as of July 2023)
|Place of birth
|Mission Viejo, California, USA
|Residence
|New Jersey, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Ancestry
|Swedish-German
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
|Weight
|62 kg (135 lbs.)
|Body measurements
|35-24-35 inches (89-61-89 cm)
|Father
|Robert "Bob Swanie" Swanson
|Mother
|Rosemary Swanson
|Religion
|Christianity
|Marital status
|Married
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Spouse
|Lloyd Eisler (2009 to present)
|Child
|Magnus Hart Swanson Eisler
|Political affiliation
|Republican
|Alma mater
|El Toro High School
|Profession
|Actress
Kristy Swanson's biography
Kristen Noel Swanson is an American with a white ethnic background and Swedish-German ancestry. Her paternal grandfather had Swedish roots, while her maternal grandfather had German origin.
How old is Chrissy Swanson?
Kristy Swanson's age is 53 years as of July 2023. She was born in Mission Viejo, California, USA, on 19 December 1969.
Kristy Swanson's parents and siblings
She was born to Robert "Bob Swanie" Swanson and Rosemary, who raised her alongside her older brother, Robert M. Swanson, Jr., in Mission Viejo, California.
Robert was born on 12 July 1965. It is unclear whether he is still a heavy metal musician. Kristy and Robert's parents are retired P.E. teachers.
Educational background
The actress went to El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California.
Career
Kristy was only 9 when she expressed her desire to become an actress to her parents. She quit regular schooling at 13 after getting her first commercial for a dollhouse.
Her parents home-schooled her to enable her to focus on acting. Between the ages of 9 and 13, Kristy was featured in over 30 television commercials.
She began acting at The Actors Workshop with R.J. Adams, then moved to television advertising roles. Swanson has been in Hollywood for over three decades. She has appeared in over 90 films and television shows combined.
What movie did Kristy Swanson play in?
Actress Kristy Swanson is best known for her role as Buffy in the 1992 film Buffy The Vampire Slayer. She has been featured in other numerous iconic movies. Below is a list of Kristy Swanson's movies:
|Year
|Movies
|1986
|Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Deadly Friend
|1987
|Flowers in the Attic
|1990
|Dream Trap and Diving In
|1991
|Mannequin Two: On the Move, Hot Shots!, and Highway to Hell
|1992
|Buffy the Vampire Slayer
|1993
|The Program
|1994
|The Chase and Getting In
|1995
|Higher Learning and The Chili Con Carne Club
|1996
|The Phantom
|1997
|8 Heads in a Duffel Bag, Lover Girl, and Tinseltown
|1998
|Ground Control
|1999
|Big Daddy
|2000
|Meeting Daddy and Dude, Where's My Car?
|2001
|Soul Assassin
|2003
|Silence
|2005
|Bound by Lies and Six Months Later
|2006
|Living Death
|2009
|The Closer
|2010
|What If...
|2011
|Chick Magnet
|2012
|Little Women, Big Cars
|2013
|The Bouquet and Storm Rider
|2014
|Beethoven's Treasure Tail and A Belle For Christmas
|2015
|Angels in the Snow
|2017
|A Parent's Worst Nightmare, A Mother's Sacrifice, and Crowning Jules
|2018
|Killer Under the Bed
|2020
|The ObamaGate
|2021
|Just Another Dream and Courting Mom and Dad
Kristy Swanson's TV shows
The actress used to do as many as three films a year in the '90s. She has had fewer roles in television shows and movies in recent times. Most of Kristy's movies were released before 2020.
|Year
|TV series/film
|1984
|It's Your Move
|1985
|Call to Glory, Cagney & Lacey, and Joan Rivers and Friends Salute Heidi
|1986
|Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Miracle of the Heart, and The Hogan Family
|1987
|Juarez, Growing Pains, and Not Quite Human
|'87/8
|Knots Landing
|1988
|The Loner, Ohara, and Nightingales
|1989
|B.L. Stryker
|1996
|Marshal Law
|1997
|Bad to the Bone
|'98/9
|Early Edition
|1999
|Supreme Sanction
|2000
|Grapevine
|2001
|Untitled Charles Randolph Project and Zebra Lounge
|2003
|Just Shoot Me! and Red Water
|2004
|CSI: Miami
|2005
|Forbidden Secrets
|2006
|The Black Hole
|2007
|Law & Order: Criminal Intent
|2009
|Hell's Kitchen
|2010
|One Tree Hill
|2011
|Swamp Shark and A Christmas Wish
|'11/14
|Psych
|2012
|Operation Cupcake
|2014
|A Lesson in Romance and Merry Ex-Mas
|2015
|Driven Underground and Angels in the Snow
|2018
|Bad Stepmother and Winter's Dream
|2019
|SEAL Team
Kristy Swanson's awards and nominations
The actress has won two awards and has received seven nominations.
|Year
|Award
|Movie/series
|Results
|1986
|Young Artist Award(Best Young Actress)
|Cagney & Lacey
|Nomination
|1987
|Young Artist Award (Exceptional Young Actress)
|Mr. Boogedy
|Nomination
|1988
|Young Artist Award(Best Young Female Superstar)
|Deadly Friend
|Nomination
|1989
|Young Artist Award (Best Young Actress)
|Flowers in the Attic
|Won
|1992
|Fangoria Chainsaw Award (Best Actress)
|Buffy the Vampire Slayer
|Nomination
|2011
|Movieguide Awards (Most Inspiring Movie Acting)
|What If...
|Nomination
|2012
|Movieguide Awards (Most Inspirational TV Acting)
|A Christmas Wish
|Nomination
|2019
|Independent Women's Forum Annual Award Gala (Resilience Award)
|-
|Won
|2021
|Royal Starr Film Festival (Best Feature Film)
|Just Another Dream
|Nomination
What is Kristy Swanson's net worth?
The actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has made most of her money from her acting jobs.
Who is Kristy Swanson married to?
Kristy Swanson's husband is Lloyd Eisler. The two met on the Skating with Celebrities show and dated for a while before tying the knot.
They got married on 7 February 2009 in San Luis Obispo, California, USA.
Does Kristy Swanson have kids?
Llyod and Kristy have one child. Lloyd Eisler and Kristy Swanson's son, Magnus Hart Swanson Eisler, was born on 16 February 2007.
Marcia O'Brien and Kristy Swanson's lawsuits
O'Brien sued Kristy in 2007 after a confrontation ensued between them in Ontario. The ladies were visiting Lloyd Eisler's children.
After the actress was released on bail, she filed a countersuit accusing O'Brien of assault. She claimed the bruises on her back and other body parts were from a scuffle with O'Brien. The actress later dropped the assault charges.
Where does Kristy Swanson live?
The actress lives with her son and spouse in New Jersey, USA.
Is Kristy Swanson a Republican?
Kristy Swanson is a vocal Republican supporter. She boldly shares her conservative political opinions.
Swanson and Patrick Gallagher battled it out on social media in 2019 over President Trump's racist tweets criticizing progressive Democratic congresswomen.
When Patrick expressed his anti-Trump sentiments in July 2019, the actress said she would happily buy him a one-way ticket back to Canada.
In response, Patrick said he was an American citizen and claimed Kristy was still a rude diva and had not changed since the last time they worked together.
In late February 2020, President Trump met some FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers cast members, in which Kristy has also been featured. Kristy Swanson and Trump's meeting was a dream come true for the actress.
Is Kristy Swanson into religion?
The actress is also outspoken about her Christian faith.
What is Kristy Swanson's height?
The actress is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 62 kg. Her body measures 35-24-35 inches (bust-waist-hips). Moreover, the actress wears a bra size 32C and a U.S. shoe size 8.
What is Kristy Swanson known for?
The actress is known for her leading role in the horror comedy film, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992).
Social media presence
Kristy Swanson's Instagram account, @kristyswansonxo, is quite active. She shares pictures of her family on the platform. The actress also has a Twitter account, @KristySwansonXO.
Facts about Kristy Swanson
- Her first film appearance was a scene in To Live and Die in L.A. in 1985. The scene was deleted in the final cut.
- In January 1988, Kristy was arrested for cocaіne ovеrdose.
- She launched a clothing line dubbed DRESSitGOLF in 2014.
- Kristy enjoys playing golf.
- Her clothing line sells ladies' golf wear and accessories.
- She auditioned for the role of Rain in Husbands and Wives, but Emily Lloyd was picked instead.
Kristy Swanson's unique acting talent and huge following make her an influential person in Hollywood. She has been featured in numerous television shows and movies.
