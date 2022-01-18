Weston Koury’s biography: age, height, birthday, sexuality

Weston Koury is an American YouNow broadcaster, YouTuber, and social media personality. He is well-known for his comedic videos and lifestyle vlogs.

Koury poses for a photo in a black outfit. Photo: @wes10

Source: Instagram

Weston Koury quickly rose to popularity after sharing his engaging and hilarious content online. First, he started sharing on the YouNow app before spreading it across to his YouTube channel.

Profile summary

Full name: William Weston Koury

William Weston Koury Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7 January 2002

7 January 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2022)

20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Jamestown, North Carolina, USA

Jamestown, North Carolina, USA Current residence: Jamestown, North Carolina, USA

Jamestown, North Carolina, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 145

145 Weight in kilograms: 63

63 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Scott

Scott Mother: Hillary

Hillary Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Jamestown Middle School

Jamestown Middle School Profession: YouNow broadcaster, YouTuber, and social media personality

YouNow broadcaster, YouTuber, and social media personality Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @wes10

@wes10 Twitter: @Wes10

@Wes10 YouTube: Weston Koury

Weston Koury Twitch: @westonkoury

Weston Koury's biography

Weston Koury sitting on a bathtub. Photo: @wes10

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born William Weston Koury in Jamestown, North Carolina, United States of America. He was raised alongside his elder sister.

Weston Koury's sister is Kalynn Koury. She was born on 14th August 2000. Kalynn makes guest appearances in most of his brother's videos.

Who is Weston Koury's dad?

His dad's name is Scott, while his mother's name is Hillary. He rarely discloses details about his family and his background. However, he has featured his parents, especially his mother, in most of his vlogs and other videos on his channels.

Is Weston Koury American?

He is an American national.

How old is Weston Koury?

As of 2022, Weston Koury's age is 20 years.

When is Weston Koury's birthday?

The American YouTuber celebrated his birthday on 07th January. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Educational background

The YouTuber attended Jamestown Middle School, where he recently graduated. During his time in school, he was a competitive swimmer and has taken part in several swimming competitions.

Career

Koury kicked off his career in June 2015 when he launched his YouNow account. YouNow is an interactive platform.

In November 2015, he had gained a huge following on the platform thanks to his hilarious streams, videos, and pictures. He hosted his first formal Meet&Greet in Texas, which was very successful.

Later, he moved on to Instagram and YouTube, updating his fans with more comedic content and other lifestyle vlogs. His funny videos have since garnered more followers, fueling his popularity.

He has 1.1m followers on Instagram and 793k followers on Twitter. His YouTube channel has 684k subscribers with over 23 million total views while his Twitch account has 323k followers. His YouNow account currently has over 550 thousand followers.

Is Weston Koury gay?

Koury posing next to a hose pipe. Photo: @wes10

Source: Instagram

Weston Koury's sexuality has been the talk of the town, with rumours claiming he is gay. However, Weston is not gay but straight. He has only been romantically linked with women based on his dating history and love relationships.

Who is Weston Koury's girlfriend?

He has not publicly declared his relationship status. Besides, he maintains a low-key life when it comes to dating, proving it difficult to keep tabs on his love life.

However, in the recent past, he has dated Erin Marie Lakis, with whom they started dating in September 2016. The ex-couple parted ways in November of the same year. However, they are still friends.

How tall is Weston Koury?

Weston Koury's height is 5 feet 8 inches (178 cm) and weighs 145 pounds (63 kgs). The content creator has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Weston Koury's net worth?

According to Bio Gossip, his net worth is estimated to be $1 million. He earns his income through his career as a content creator. He also runs a website that sells his personalized merchandise and products.

Where does Weston Koury live in 2021?

He currently resides in Jamestown, North Carolina, USA.

Weston Koury represents the new generation utilizing the internet for fun and as an income-generating venture. His hilarious content will keep on attracting more viewers and followers.

