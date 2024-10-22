Information as to when President Bola Tinubu is expected to announce his long-awaited cabinet reshuffle has been revealed

The looming reshuffle has reportedly caused widespread anxiety among ministers, heightened by Tinubu’s recent return from his working leave

Special Adviser Hadiza Bala-Usman has compiled performance reports for the cabinet, and sources suggest the reshuffle will be announced on a date recently revealed

FCT, Abuja – Speculation is rife within political circles as the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Tinubu is expected to be announced this week.

On Friday, September 25, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy revealed the President's decision to overhaul his cabinet.

In line with this development, Legit.ng reported on Sunday, October 6, that Tinubu had reportedly completed the list of names and designations for his reshuffled cabinet.

Widespread panic among ministers

Legit.ng reports that the looming reshuffle has reportedly caused panic among some ministers, especially after the President’s return from his working leave abroad.

As reported by Vanguard, a source within the presidential villa revealed that Tinubu's return from his vacation on Sunday, October 20, sent jittery waves to some ministers.

Cabinet shake-up expected this week

President Tinubu hinted at the possibility of a reshuffle last month, but expectations were raised when he did not announce his Independence Day broadcast on October 1.

After his working leave in the United Kingdom, fresh details emerged, indicating that a decision may finally be imminent.

Reports suggest that ministers are growing increasingly anxious following a closed-door meeting between the President and his Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock.

Sources close to the Presidency revealed that the meeting, held on Monday, October 21, also included the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacchaeus Adedeji, and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

Both were seen leaving the Villa after the marathon session.

A presidential insider shared:

"The President had requested a performance review of his cabinet before his recent two-week vacation."

Hadiza Bala-Usman was tasked with compiling the ministers' performance evaluations, and she has diligently completed her work.

There’s a strong possibility the reshuffle will be announced before the weekends."

NNPP chieftain plays down Tinubu’s planned cabinet reshuffle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Buba Galadima, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s planned cabinet reshuffle will not impact Nigeria.

Galadima said President Tinubu’s planned cabinet reshuffle is about a ‘Job for the boys”.

