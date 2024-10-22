Nigerian content creator Jadrolita, aka Jarvis, took netizens along during her trip to Ghana

The viral Artificial Intelligence content creator was taken aback by the nature of cars spotted in the neighbouring country

Comparing it to Nigerian Jarvis listed the automobiles she saw on their roads, which spurred date online

Nigerian content creator Jadrolita, aka Jarvis, born Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, is currently in Ghana and has shared her experiences there.

The TikToker, during one of her moments on the busy roads of the Gold Coast country, shared her astonishment over the types of rides she saw.

Jarvis criticizes Ghanaian road users.

Jarvis compared it to the lavish cars in Nigeria and noted that most of their cars were Honda.

The AI content creator revealed that it was difficult to see common extravagant cars like Mercedes Benz, GLK and their likes as she took a swipe at the neighbouring country.

Legit.ng reported that the social media sensation Jadrolita or Jarvis put to rest the tale that she was hiding in her alleged lover Peller's shadow instead of continuing her Al robot content.

Jarvis had been slammed for quitting her Al niche and following her colleague, Peller, around. Reacting to the tale, she made a video to alert her fans to the reason for stopping her robotic role in skits.

According to her, she was battling a health challenge that required surgery. She noted that she had a tumour in her jawline and had gone for a test to determine the problem.

Meanwhile, TikTok star Peller expressed excitement as he bagged an award recently and called his girlfriend Jadrolita to join him on stage.

After he gave her the award, they hugged and kissed, and his reaction afterwards had netizens talking. The pair took their celebration away from the stage, and they danced happily to the rhythm of the music.

