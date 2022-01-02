Nia Guzman’s biography: what is known about Royalty Brown's mother?

Numerous people from different parts of the world know that singer Chris Brown has a daughter named Royalty Brown. So, who is Royalty's mother? Her name is Nia Guzman, a famous model and trained nurse. She came into the limelight when she started dating the singer.

Nia Guzman heading out in a cute black and white outfit.

Source: Instagram

In the present-day world, a lot of media attention comes with dating a celebrity. When Nia Guzman and Chris Brown started dating, she immediately gained a significant following. People wanted to know more about her life. Read on to learn more about her age, height, children, and much more.

Profile summary

Name: Nia Guzman

Nia Guzman Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22nd July 1983

22nd July 1983 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Corpus Christi, Texas, United States of America

Corpus Christi, Texas, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Hispanic

Hispanic Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 3 inches

5 feet 3 inches Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 130

130 Weight in kilogrammes: 59

59 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Terry Amey

Terry Amey Profession: Model, nurse, and entrepreneur

Model, nurse, and entrepreneur Instagram: @therealniaguzman

Nia Guzman's bio

Who is Nia Guzman? She is a model, nurse, and entrepreneur born in Corpus Christi, Texas, United States of America. She now lives in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

What is Nia Guzman's ethnic background?

Nia Guzman's parents have Mexican and Puerto Rican roots. This means that Nia Guzman's ethnicity is Hispanic. She is fluent in Spanish and teaches her children the Latino culture and Spanish language.

Nia Guzman in an all-black outfit.

Source: Instagram

How old is Nia Guzman?

Nia Guzman's age is 38 years as of 2022. She was born on 22nd July 1983, and her Zodiac sign is Cancer.

Educational background

She studied nursing at the university.

What is Nia Guzman's nationality?

Nia is an American citizen.

What is Nia Guzman famous for?

Nia is a model and entrepreneur who has worked with many famous brands, including magazines. She has been featured in several magazines, ads, and commercials.

Besides modelling, she owns a clothing line named after her second daughter, Royalty Brown. The brand retails unisex clothes, cosmetics, vitamin C gummies for children, and accessories.

Relationship with Chris Brown and past relationships

The model became famous after she started dating singer Chris Brown. Before dating the singer, she was married for 12 years. Terry Amey was the name of Nia Guzman's husband. She got married to him in 2003 in Corpus Christi, Texas, in the United States of America.

How did Chris Brown meet Nia Guzman?

The two met through mutual acquaintances. Initially, they were just good friends and remained so for a while.

Later on, they started dating and got pregnant. They kept the pregnancy news low-key. The two eventually broke up and had an ugly back and forth fiasco over their child's custody.

The relationship between Chris Brown and the model led to her divorce from Terry Amey after many years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised on 15th October 2014.

When the relationship started, the singer was in a relationship with Karrueche Tran. His relationship ended after Tran discovered Nia's pregnancy. It was later revealed that Tran and Nia knew each other before the love triangle was unravelled.

The relationship between the model and singer Chris did not last long. After the breakup, she dated King Ba but have since broken up.

Who is Nia Guzman's boyfriend?

Since her break up with King Ba, the model has kept her private life away from the media. As a result, there is no information about her current boyfriend.

Royalty Brown's mother at her friend's Barbie-themed salon.

Source: Instagram

Who are Nia Guzman's kids?

The model is a mother to three beautiful daughters. Her first child, Zillah Jade Amey, is the product of her relationship with Terry Amey. She was born on 18th July 2001 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is 20 years old.

Her second daughter is Royalty Brown. She was born on 27th May 2014. After her relationship with the singer went south, the two had a public battle over her custody. After a lot of back and forth, they settled on shared custody.

In June 2019, the model delivered her third baby girl named Sinatra L.A. However, she is yet to reveal who her dad is.

Height and weight

The model is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 130 pounds or 59 kilograms. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Nia Guzman is a model and trained nurse who came to the limelight when she started dating singer Chris Brown. The two have a daughter named Royalty Brown but are not a couple anymore.

