Jeremy Allen White's net worth, house, who is he married to?
Jeremy Allen White is an actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for portraying Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in the hit Hulu series The Bear. He has also gained fame for starring in notable movies and TV shows like Shameless, The Iron Claw, and Cornflower. But what is Jeremy Allen White's net worth?
Jeremy Allen White initially became interested in dancing, where he trained in ballet, jazz, and tap. He debuted his acting career in 2006 when he played Jack Phelps in the TV series Conviction. Many who have admired his acting skills have been curious to know his net worth.
|@jeremyallenwhitefinally
Jeremy Allen White's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cosmopolitan, and Hot New Hip Hop, the actor's net worth is alleged to be $8 million. He has amassed this wealth through his thriving career as an actor.
How much money does Jeremy White make in the series The Bear?
The actor was alleged to earn a salary of $350,000 per episode of The Bear for the episodes that ended in 2023. His salary is suspected to have been increased significantly to $750,000, following his return for a third season of The Bear in 2024.
Jeremy Allen White's house
The actor lives in a 1920s cottage-style home in Studio City, California, United States. He bought it for $1.45 million in 2017 and renovated it room by room in 2023. The entertainer also owns a studio apartment in Brooklyn, New York, USA, which he purchased in 2014.
Jeremy Allen White's age and background
The American entertainer was born on 17 February 1991 in New York City, New York, United States. He is 33 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. He was raised in Brooklyn's Carroll Gardens neighbourhood alongside his younger sister, Annabelle.
The actor's parents are Richard White and Eloise Zeigler. His parents were also in the entertainment industry, as they were theatre actors. Allen disclosed this in an interview with Fault in 2022. Here is part of what he said:
Acting was something I was always aware of, it was something both my parents did, when they were in their 20s and 30s. They met in NY doing theater, there was always a passion for theater, film, and the art of acting in our household growing up.
After quitting acting, his father launched a business filming depositions while his mother served in the education sector. The American actor studied at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts for six months and later joined La Guardia Arts. He later graduated from the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighbourhood.
Career
He began acting in his teenage years when he first hit the screen in 2006 as Jack Phelps in the TV series Conviction and the Beautiful Ohio film as Young Clive. His breakthrough came in 2011 when he played Lip Gallagher in Shameless. However, Jeremy Allen gained more fame in 2022 for his role in the TV series The Bear.
The show earned him several accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards, two Critics' Choice Television Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Here is a list of Jeremy's movies and TV shows he has been featured in.
|Year
|Movies/TV shows
|Role
|2007
|Aquarium
|David
|2007
|The Speed of Life
|Sammer
|2007-2008
|Law & Order
|Andy Steel
|2008
|The Fourth
|Ryan
|2009
|Gloria & Eric
|Eric
|2012
|The Time Being
|Gus
|2013
|Bad Turn Worse
|Bobby
|2017
|Chasing You
|Ben
|2018
|Homecoming
|Joseph Shrier
|2018
|Cornflower
|Ladle
|2021
|The Birthday Cake
|Tommaso
|2023
|Fremont
|Daniel
|2023
|The Iron Claw
|Kerry Von Erich
|2024 (upcoming)
|The Bear
|Carmen 'Cormy' Berzatto
Who is Jeremy Allen White's wife?
The American actor is unmarried. He was, however, married to actress Addison Timlin. They first met in their teenage years while filming drama Afterschool in 2008, where they were co-stars. The two engaged on 14 April 2019 and exchanged their wedding vows at the Beverly Hills courthouse in LA on 18 October the same year.
Their marriage didn't last long, as in May 2023, the American actress filed for a divorce. Jeremy and Addison share two daughters: Ezer Billie White, born on 20 October 2018, and Dolores Wild White, born on 12 December 2020. Allen shared about his experience in parenting in an interview with InStyle. He said:
I learn a lot from them. I feel like in a lot of ways, they're teaching me all the time how to be better: how to be better to them; how to be better to my wife, my friends, my parents, my sister. I think I've been ready to domesticate for a long time, and I'm so happy to be in the house all the time with them.
Is Jeremy Allen dating?
The Shameless actor is currently in a romantic relationship with Spanish singer Rosalía. Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía have been spotted together several times. For instance, they were spotted kissing at the Los Angeles parking in January 2024.
Jeremy Allen White's tattoos
Jeremy has had several tattoos since 2022 following his role as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, an up-and-coming chef in the hit Hulu series The Bear. Although he is heavily tatted as Carmy, he has less ink on his body in real life.
For instance, he has a triangle tattoo on his chest, which he got when he was around 17. The art was used for his character Lip in Shameless as it was hard to erase. He also has a Hummingbird ink with his first daughter's name, Ezer.
The tattoo artist for the The Bear show is Ben Shields. Shields revealed during an interview with POPSUGAR that he had designed a lot of tattoos for Carmy but scaled it down to 10. He stated:
I designed a lot, and then we whittled it down. In the beginning, I sent maybe 75 different things. Jeremy really knew in the end which ones he liked and what he wanted to do, so I think we got it down to 10 that he actually used.
Carmy's tattoo designs include SOU across his fingers, a hand with a chief's knife piercing, a rose, a snail with the words 'Live Fast', and a spilt whiskey glass. He also has 773 on his arm, which represents his area code.
Jeremy Allen White's height
The actor is 5 feet 6 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds or 77 kilograms.
Jeremy Allen White's net worth indicates his dedication to his acting career. He is popularly known for his notable acting credits, such as Shameless, The Bear, and The Iron Claw. Allen is a father of two daughters.
