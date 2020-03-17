Steelo Brim's biography: wife, age, net worth, height, house

Steelo Brim is a famed comedian, podcast host, actor, TV host, and producer. He is a co-host and producer of the MTV comedy series titled Ridiculousness. He has also appeared in many TV shows and films.

The TV star attends BKB 3, Big Knockout Boxing, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 27, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Source: Getty Images

Steelo works as the creative producer of the comedy show Ridiculousness. He also has a podcast named Wine and Weed, where he and his co-host talk about pop culture subjects and current events. Find out Steelo Brim's age, career journey, family background, and more in his bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Sterling Brim

Sterling Brim Alias: Steelo Brim

Steelo Brim Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: June 5, 1988

June 5, 1988 Age: 33 (as of 2021)

33 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Current residence: Encino, Los Angeles

Encino, Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Career: TV star, actor

TV star, actor Famous as: Ridiculousness co-host

co-host Height in feet and inches: 5'8

5'8 Height in cm: 173

173 Weight in lb: 143

143 Weight in kg: 65

65 Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Instagram: @steelobrim

@steelobrim Twitter: @SteeloBrim

Steelo Brim's biography

How old is Steelo Brim? The TV personality was born on June 5, 1988, and is 33 years old as of 2021. He was born in Chicago, United States.

Steelo's parents are Tracy and Frank Brim. Tracy is a pastor, while Frank works in the Chicago Fire Department.

Steelo was brought up together with his two brothers and a sister. Steelo Brim's sister and brothers' identities are unknown.

Growing up, Steelo was interested in baseball and was a child baseball star in his home area. His love for the sport can be attributed to his dad, who loved baseball and even created a baseball team in Chicago.

The comedian attends Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Creed' Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 19, 2015 in Westwood, California. Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Education

Brim went to Whitney M. Young Magnet High School. He later joined Morgan State University in Baltimore for his higher learning but did not complete his studies as he decided to pursue a career in music in 2007.

Career

Steelo was 19 when he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. To cater for his immediate needs, Brim took a job at a radio station in LA. He also worked in the Artists and Repertoire division of various record label companies such as Songbook Atlantic and Atlanta Records.

Brim met Rob Dyrdek at Rob's cousin's studio. Rob's cousin was establishing a production and publishing company, and Steelo was helping at it. Rob and Brim met at the studio a couple of times, and Rob once suggested that they should do a show together. Rob called Steelo a few months down the line, inviting him to be his co-host on Ridiculousness, which he agreed, and they have been hosting the show together since then.

The comedy series premiered on August 29, 2011, and has continued to capture the attention of many fans worldwide. Brim also works as the show's creative producer.

Is Steelo Brim an actor?

Sterling has acted in several TV shows and films. He appeared as himself in the film Hardball, a 2001 games parody dramatization film.

His next acting gig was in the short film titled Orange Drive in 2011 as Ulysses Williams. He was the starring character in Teenage Mountain Lion, a 2014 TV series. He is also the voice actor behind the character Meaty in the 2012 animated TV series Wild Grinders.

Steelo Brim's podcast

Sterling has been co-hosting a weekly podcast, namely Wine and Weed, since 2020. He hosts the podcast with his colleague Chris Reinacher, delving into the emerging issues of the week. They also invite different guests to the podcast.

How much is Steelo Brim worth?

Steelo Brim's net worth is estimated at $3 million. His income is attributable to his successful career as a TV host, actor, podcaster, and creative producer.

Steelo Brim's house

The popular comedian owns a 6000-square feet mansion in Encino, Los Angeles. He purchased the house at $4.2 million. It is a five bedroomed house with 6.5 bathrooms.

The mansion has top-of-the-line finishes, and its outdoor area has several amenities such as a large pool, spa, and a sunken BBQ area. It has a game room, wine cellar, and movie theatre.

Brim had experienced a burglary in 2019 in his former residence in LA. Items worth about $100,000 were stolen during that incident.

The TV personality on September 18, 2014 at an event in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is Steelo Brim dating?

The podcast host is in a relationship, but the identity of Steelo Brim's girlfriend is unknown.

The TV star was previously engaged to Conna Walker. They got engaged in 2016, but the relationship did not last.

Appearance

Brim works out regularly to achieve his well-built physique. Steelo Brim's height is 5 feet 8 inches, while his weight is approximately 143 lb.

Is Steelo Brim active on social media?

The famed TV star is active on social media. Steelo Brim's Instagram page currently has over 1.4 million followers, while his Twitter page has 362k+ followers.

Steelo Brim is a successful comedian, TV host, producer, and podcast host. His incredible talent and commitment has brought him great success and is quite admirable.

