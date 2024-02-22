Kliff Kingsbury's net worth in 2024, age, wife and latest updates

Kliff Kingsbury is an American football coach and former player in the NFL. He played in the NFL for the New York Jets and then spent the rest of his career in the NFL Europe and Canadian Football League. Currently, he is the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. What is Kliff Kingsbury's net worth?

Kliff Kingsbury started playing football in high school, coached by his father. He thrived in college football but did not find his top form in the NFL, playing only a single game. However, he has excelled as a football coach and has worked with multiple teams in the NFL. Discover Kliff Kingsbury’s net worth and other fascinating facts about him.

Profile summary

Full name Kliff Timothy Kingsbury Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 1979 Age 44 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, United States Current residence Lubbock, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’4” Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 213 Weight in kilograms 97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sally Kingsbury Father Tim Kingsbury Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Veronica Bielik School New Braunfels High School College Texas Tech University Profession American football coach Net worth $14 million—$15 million Instagram @kliffkingsbury

What is Kliff Kingsbury's net worth?

According to Sports Rush, Idol Net Worth, and Explore Net Worth, his net worth is allegedly $15 million. Another source, Popular Networth, alleges that it is $14 million. Earnings from his coaching career have been his primary source of income.

What is Kliff Kingsbury's salary? The American football coach recently signed a three-year deal with the Washington Commanders. Details of the deal remain confidential, but according to Essential Sports, he is likely to receive $6 million annually, an amount slightly higher than his previous $5.5 million per year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Kliff Kingsbury's family and educational background

The American football coach was born on 9 August 1979 in San Antonio, Texas, United States, to his parents, Sally and Tim Kingsbury. Kliff Kingsbury’s age is 44 years old as of February 2024. His zodiac sign is Leo.

His father, Tim, is a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient. His mother, Sally, succumbed to soft tissue sarcoma in 2005. He was raised alongside his brother Klint. Where does Kliff Kingsbury live? The American national resides in Lubbock, Texas, United States.

Kliff took his high school education at New Braunfels High School, where he started playing football as a quarterback. He joined Texas Tech University and completed his studies in 2001, obtaining a bachelor of business administration degree in management.

Career

Kliff is an American football coach and former professional . He thrived as a college football player before beginning his after he was signed by the New England Patriots in 2003. However, he did not play any games due to an arm injury.

He was signed by the New Orleans Saints and spent the entire 2004 season with the team’s practice squad. In 2005, he was signed by the Denver Broncos to the team’s practice squad but was released after a short period, and he joined the New York Jets. He made his NFL debut in 2005 with the team. He wrapped up his stint in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2006.

Kliff has also played in the NFL Europe after he was signed by the Cologne Centurions in 2006. He later played in the Canadian Football League for the Montréal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2007.

His commenced in 2008 after he joined the University of Houston football staff as an offensive quality control coach. In 2012, he became the offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach for Texas A&M.

He became a first-time head coach for Texas Tech and served between 2013 and 2018. In 2019, he became the head coach of the Arizona Cardinal and left after three years to join the USC Trojans as the senior offensive analyst.

What happened to Kliff Kingsbury?

In February 2024, Kliff Kingsbury hit the headlines after he left his role at the USC Trojans to join the Washington Commanders as an offensive coordinator. The move to the Washington Commanders was a surprise because he was negotiating a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He also reportedly interviewed with the Chicago Bears for an offensive coordinator position.

Is Kliff Kingsbury married?

Kliff is not married and has never exchanged marriage vows. However, he is reportedly dating Veronica Bielik. Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend is a Polish-American fashion model and social media influencer.

Veronica Bielik and Kliff Kingsbury have been dating for over two years. The couple had kept their relationship private until the model shared a picture of their vacation in Croatia on her Instagram page. Before his relationship with Veronika, Kliff Kingsbury was romantically linked with media personality Holly Sonders (2019) and fashion model Renee Estella (2020).

How tall is Kliff Kingsbury?

The American football coach is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres) tall. He also weighs approximately 213 pounds (97 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kliff Kingsbury

How old is Kliff Kingsbury? The American football coach is 44 years old as of February 2024. His date of birth is 9 August 1979. Where is Kliff Kingsbury from? He hails from San Antonio, Texas, but now resides in Lubbock, Texas, United States. Who are Kliff Kingsbury's parents? He was born to Sally and Tim Kingsbury. His mother died in 2005. What does Kliff Kingsbury do for a living? The American football coach is the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator. How much is Kliff Kingsbury worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $14 million and $15 million. Who is Kliff Kingsbury’s wife? The sports personality is not married and has never been married. Is Kliff Kingsbury dating anyone? He is in a relationship with Polish-American fashion model Veronica Bielik. What is Kliff Kingsbury’s height? His height is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres).

Kliff Kingsbury’s net worth is alleged to range between $14 million and $15 million. He began his career in the NFL as a player before venturing into coaching. He is the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders of the NFL.

