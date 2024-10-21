A senator has heckled the King in Australia's parliament, shouting: "This is not your land; you are not my King"

Lidia Thorpe, wearing traditional clothing, strode up the aisle yelling: "Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us! Our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people

Thorpe's outburst came after King Charles spoke to politicians and dignitaries at Parliament House in Canberra

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections and global issues.

Canberra, Australia - The King of the United Kingdom (UK), Charles III, was on Monday, October 21, heckled by an Indigenous Australian senator, Lidia Thorpe.

As reported by Sky News, Thorpe called for a treaty and accused the British royals of stealing Aboriginal land. This happened as King Charles concluded a speech at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia.

Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe (right) disrupts proceedings as Britain's King Charles III attends a Parliamentary reception at Parliament House in Canberra. Photo credits: Lukas Coch, Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

King Charles heckled by Senator Lidia Thorpe

Charles, on a five-day visit to Australia with Queen Camilla, the Queen consort of the UK, addressed MPs and senators in the Great Hall of parliament house on Monday, October 21. It was a key moment of his inaugural visit to Australia as monarch.

As he finished the speech – which covered his time as a school student in Australia, the Covid-19 pandemic and Australia’s vulnerability to the climate crisis – Thorpe approached the stage yelling “this is not your country”.

Al Jazeera also noted the incident.

She said:

“You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us – our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people."

“You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist.”

As security officers escorted her away, she shouted:

“This is not your land. You are not my king. You are not our king.”

Meanwhile, amid the scene, King Charles had turned to the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and talked quietly on the podium.

The video of the moment is trending on social media platforms.

Watch the clip below:

Read more on King Charles:

King Charles makes appearance after death rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid death rumours, King Charles was seen arriving at Clarence House in Westminster as he continues his cancer treatment.

King Charles was also spotted leaving Windsor Castle, his official residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng