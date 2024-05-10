What is Lucas Black's net worth? His wife, house, movies and TV shows

Lucas Black is an actor from the United States. He is famous for starring in the CBS television series American Gothic as Caleb Temple and Frank Wheatley in Sling Blade. He has been featured in other films and TV series, including Cold Mountain, NCIS, and The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift. But what is Lucas Black's net worth?

Lucas Black is an avid fish hunter and adventurer. He made his acting debut in 1994 at eleven, when he appeared in The War. He played football in high school, where he played for the Speake Bobeats. Lucas Black's net worth reflects his strategic approach to the acting art.

What is Lucas Black's net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has an alleged net worth of $8 million. He has amassed this wealth through his successful career as an actor.

The actor also earns from his YouTube channel, Real Life Lucas Black, where he shares his hunting and fishing adventures. The channel boasts 132 thousand subscribers at the time of writing.

Lucas Black's family background

The American actor is 41 years old as of May 2024. He was born on 29 November 1982 and hails from Decatur, Alabama, United States. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. He is an American national of white descent.

Lucas is the son of Larry Black and Jan Gillespie. His father works at a museum. He was raised alongside his brother Lee and sister Lori Black. He graduated in 2001 from Speake High School.

Career

Lucas is a well-known actor who began acting professionally after appearing in a short movie, The War, in 1994. The actor rose to fame in 1996 when he was cast to play Frank Wheatley in the film Sling Blade.

However, his breakthrough came in 1995 when he appeared as Caleb Temple in the CBS TV drama American Gothic. He is also popularly known for his role in the NCIS: New Orleans TV series.

Lucas Black's movies and TV shows

The American actor has been featured in several movies and TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of his popular films and shows.

Year Movies/TV shows Role 2024 Unsung Hero Jed Albright 2023 Birthright Outlaw Jeremiah Jacobs 2022 Legacy Peak Jason 2021 F9: The Fast Saga Sean 2014–2017 NCIS Christopher LaSalle 2015 Furious 7 Sean Boswell 2011 Seven Days in Utopia Luke Chisholm 2009 Get Low Buddy 2006 The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Sean Boswell 2004 Killer Diller Vernon 1998 The X Files Stevie 1997 Chicago Hope Dr. Noah Fielding 1996 Ghosts of Mississippi Burt DeLaughter

Why did Lucas Black leave NCIS?

Lucas appeared in the TV series NCIS from 2014 to 2017 and its spin-off NCIS: New Orleans from 2014 to 2019, playing the role of Christopher LaSalle. He left the show in 2019 in its sixth season.

In an interview with the UK Express, he disclosed that the reason for leaving the series was to have time with his family. He stated:

All throughout my career, there was a concern because I would destroy families; and destroy families. The way it's run, you're travelling, it's a very fast pace, lots of long hours, especially in television.

He added;

It was time for me to leave. I felt like my job there was finished. You can't keep going at that pace and I think, have a healthy marriage. It's not sustainable; it's inevitable that something bad's gonna happen if you stay working at that pace.

Where is Lucas Black now?

After leaving the NCIS, the actor took a break from acting and concentrated on his YouTube channel. Although he resumed acting in 2021, he's still active on his YouTube channel, where he shares hunting and fishing adventures. Additionally, he portrayed Jed Albright in Unsung Hero (2024).

Who is Lucas Black's wife?

The actor is married to Maggie O'Brien, an American lawyer. The couple tied the knot in 2010, and they have three children: two daughters and a son.

While discussing his current role as Jed Albright in Unsung Hero, he said he relates well to Jed's character as a husband and father of faith. The film follows the story of faith and family. He said:

I'm married, I have three kids, and you know, my character's a churchgoer, and, so am I—so, you know, trying to be a man of God, live by faith and be there for the relationships, be present, for my wife and my kids. And you know, Jed seems like the person that was the same way. He, in the script, he's wanting to do good and help the community and be the man that God's called him to be.

Lucas Black's illness

There were rumours that Lucas had cancer. These speculations started after he departed from the TV series NCIS: New Orleans in 2019, where his fans thought he left the show because of his health. It all turned out to be false after he disclosed that he left the program to spend more time with his family.

Fast facts about Lucas Black

Who is Lucas Black? He is a famous actor from the United States. Where is Lucas Black from? He was born in Decatur, Alabama, United States. What is Lucas Black's age? He is 41 years old as of May 2024. Who is Lucas Black's wife? He is married to Maggie O'Brien, a lawyer. Who is Lucas Black's brother? The actor's brother is called Lee Black. How much money has Lucas Black made? He is alleged to have a net worth of $8 million. Where is Lucas Black's house located? He lives with his family in their home in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. Does Lucas Black have kids? He has three children with his wife, Maggie O'Brien: two daughters and a son. What are Lucas Black's upcoming movies? He does not have upcoming films. However, he recently starred in the movie Unsung Hero as Jed Albright.

Lucas Black's net worth has tremendously grown since making a career breakthrough as an actor. He has been featured in films and TV series such as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Sling Blade and NCIS. Lucas is a father of three children.

