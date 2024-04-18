Jodi Lynn Calaway's biography: The true story of The Undertaker's ex-wife

Who is Jodi Lynn Calaway? She is an American celebrity wife who attracted public attention following her relationship with ex-WWE superstar Mark William Calaway, who is famous as The Undertaker. Although she was the wife of a prominent person, she lived a private life away from the spotlight.

Ex-pro wrestler The Undertaker at a shoe store (L). He is holding multiple wrestling belts at an event (R). Photo: @undertaker on Instagram (modified by author)

Jodi Lynn Callaway’s relationship with The Undertaker began in the 1980s, leading to a marriage that lasted a decade and bearing a child. After their divorce, she has lived a private life away from the public eye. Her ex-husband has been married thrice and is a father of five children, including an adopted son.

Profile summary

Full name Jodi Lynn Calaway Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Ex-partner Mark William Calaway Children 1

Jodi Lynn Calaway’s biography

Jodi Lynn Calaway was born and raised in the United States of America. Although she was the wife of a famous personality, she kept the details of her personal life, including family members, private. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Jodi Lynn Calaway’s age?

It is unknown when and where Jodi Lynn was born in the United States of America. Like her background information, she has not revealed the details of her birth. Some media sources allege that she was born in 1965, like her ex-husband, but the information is not verified.

Who was Jodi Lynn Calaway’s husband?

Jodi Lynn married Mark William Calaway, better recognised by his ring name, The Undertaker. The Undertaker is an American retired professional wrestler whose career began in 1990.

He is considered one of the most outstanding wrestlers in history, having won multiple titles, including four WWE championships and three World Heavyweight Championships. He retired from professional wrestling in 2020 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Undertaker’s relationship with Jodi Lynn began in the 1980s when they first met. They reportedly dated briefly before exchanging marriage vows at a private ceremony in 1989. After being married for approximately a decade, they parted ways in 1999.

Top-5 facts about Jodi Lynn Calaway. Photo: @undertaker on Instagram (modified by author)

After the end of his first marriage, The Undertaker tied the knot with Sara Chirie Frank on 21 July 2000 in St. Petersburg, Florida, US. Sara is a former professional model, wrestler, and valet. However, their marriage only lasted seven years, after which they divorced.

The Undertaker is currently married to his third wife, Michelle McCool. The Undertaker's wife is an ex-middle school teacher and former WWE wrestler. They got married in 2010.

Did Jodi Lynn Calaway have kids with The Undertaker?

Jodi Lynn is the mother of one child, Gunner Vincent Calaway, who she shares with her ex-husband, The Undertaker. The former couple welcomed their first and only child in 1993. Gunner Vincent is a Twitch streamer, illustrator, and freelance artist.

How many children does Jodi Lynn Calaway’s ex-husband have?

The former professional wrestler is a father of five children. His first child is Gunner Vincent Calaway, born in 1993 from his first marriage with Jodi Lynn. From his second marriage with Sara Chirie Frank, he had two children: Chasie Calaway, born on 21 November 2002 and Gracie Calaway, born on 15 May 2005.

The Undertaker welcomed his fourth child, Kaia Faith Calaway, two years into his marriage with Michelle McCool. The couple later adopted a son called Kolt.

Jodi Lynn Calaway’s height

Mark William Calaway’s first wife stands 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Her weight is estimated to be 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jodi Lynn Calaway

Who was The Undertaker's first wife? He was married to Jodi Lynn Calaway. When did Jodi Lynn and Mark William Calaway get married? They married in 1989 after meeting and dating briefly in the 1980s. How long were Jodi Lynn and The Undertaker married? Their marriage lasted approximately a decade, ending in 1999. How many children do Jodi Lynn and The Undertaker have? The former couple shares one child, Gunner Vincent Calaway, born in 1993. Who was The Undertaker’s second wife? After his first divorce, the ex-pro wrestler married Sara Chirie Frank on 21 July 2000, but they called it quits seven years later in 2007. Is The Undertaker married now? Yes. His spouse is fitness enthusiast and ex-WWE wrestler Michelle McCool. How many children does The Undertaker have? He is a father of five children: four biological kids, Gunner Vincent, Chasie, Gracies, and Kaia Faith, and an adopted kid, Kolt.

The Undertaker’s first wife, Jodi Lynn Calaway, is private, and little about her is known. Her marriage with the ex-WWE superstar lasted a decade, and they welcomed a son. Her son with The Undertaker is all grown and is a Twitch streamer, illustrator, and freelance artist. Her current whereabouts remain a mystery.

