Josh Peck's net worth, age, house, height, movies and TV shows

Josh Peck is an actor, comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber from the United States. He rose to prominence at a young age when he appeared in the sitcom Drake & Josh. His other prominent acting roles include starring in Mean Creek, Red Dawn, and The Wackness. What is Josh Peck’s net worth?

Josh Peck attends the Los Angeles IFC Films' Paint premiere (L). The actor speaks onstage during Variety Hollywood & Antisemitism Summit (R). Photo: Monica Schipper, Araya Doheny (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Josh Peck began his career as a stand-up comedian before finding his feet in acting. He has also explored other fields of entertainment, such as podcasting. Having been in the industry for over two decades, many have wondered what Josh Peck’s net worth could be.

Full name Joshua Michael Peck Gender Male Date of birth 10 November 1986 Age 37 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 200 Weight in kilograms 91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Barbara Peck Marital status Married Partner Paige O'Brien Children 2 School The Professional Performing Arts School Profession Actor, comedian, YouTuber, podcaster Net worth $6 million Instagram @shuapeck X(Twitter) Facebook TikTok @joshpeck YouTube Josh Peck

Josh Peck’s net worth

According to The Things, Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the actor’s net worth is alleged to be $6 million. Earnings from acting are believed to be his primary income source. He also has other income streams, including earnings from comedy, podcasting and social media endeavours.

Where is Josh Peck’s house? The entertainer reportedly resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. In August 2020, Josh shared a video about buying his first house on his YouTube channel. However, he did not disclose how much the property cost him.

Josh Peck’s background

The actor was born on 10 November 1986 in New York City, New York, United States. Josh Peck’s age is 37 years as of May 2024, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

He was raised by a single mother as an only child. His mother, Barbara Peck, is a career coach, while his father, whom he never knew, passed away in 2013.

Top-5 facts about Josh Peck. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The American national of white ethnicity attended The Professional Performing Arts School. While growing up, he reportedly had Asthma, a condition that made him spend most of his childhood indoors. He watched television most of the time, especially sitcoms, and developed an interest in comedy.

Josh Peck’s career

Josh Peck thrives in different entertainment fields as an actor, comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber. He began his career as a stand-up comedian at a young age, performing in events and theatres, including Carolines on Broadway.

His moment of fame came when he was 13 after he accepted to play a role on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show. His acting debut came in 2000 when he played Wayne Alworth in Snow Day. He has been featured in approximately 80 films and TV series. Here is a list of Josh Peck’s movies and TV series.

Film/TV series Period Role Junction 2024 Jeff iCarly 2022–2023 Paul Denham How I Met Your Father 2022–2023 Drew The Musical 2022 Rabbi Turner & Hooch 2021 Scott Turner Locating Silver Lake 2018 Daniel Ingenue-ish 2017 Mel Take the 10 2017 Chris Chronically Metropolitan 2016 John Grandfathered 2015–2016 Gerald Danny Collins 2015 Nicky Ernst The Timbre 2015 Samuel The Mindy Project 2013–2014 Ray Ron Bukowski 2013 Charles Bukowski Jungle Master 2013 Blue Red Dawn 2012 Mart Eckert ATM 2012 Corey Thompson What Goes Up 2009 Jim Lement Wild About Harry 2009 Spoke White Drillbit Taylor 2008 Ronnie Drake & Josh 2004–2007 Josh Nichols Special 2006 Joey Havoc 2005 Josh Rubin The Guardian 2003–2004 Christopher Rapp The Newcomers 2000 Slim The Wackness 2008 Luke Shapiro The Rebels 2014 Danny Norwood The Wedding Ringer 2015 Bad Best Man Pitch 2016 Ross

In addition to acting, Josh Peck is a YouTuber and podcaster. He is the creator and host of the podcast Curious with Josh Peck. He interviews guests about various interests, including people, places, and seemingly out-of-the-ordinary things. He also co-hosts the Good Guys podcast alongside influencer Ben Soffer.

Is Josh Peck married?

The Wedding Ringer actor married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O'Brien, a cinematographer. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 17 June 2017 and are parents of two children. They welcomed their first son, Max Milo Peck, on 29 December 2018; their second son, Shai Miller Peck, was born on 13 October 2022.

How tall is Josh Peck?

Josh Peck attends the 'Paws of Fury' Family Day at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

The actor is approximately 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds (91 kilograms).

He reportedly struggled with excessive weight when growing up, and after observing a diet and employing a personal trainer, he lost significant weight naturally.

FAQs

How old is Josh Peck? He is 37 years old as of May 2024. His date of birth is 10 November 1986. Where does Josh Peck come from? He was born in New York City and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Is Josh Peck related to Brian Peck? The two famous personalities are not related in any way. What is Josh Peck famous for? He is known for appearing in the sitcom Drake & Josh. He is an established actor, comedian, and podcaster. Does Josh Peck have a wife? He has been married to cinematographer Paige O'Brien since 17 June 2017. How many children does Josh Peck have? He shares two sons, born in 2014 and 2020, with his wife. What is Josh Peck’s height? He is 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.

Josh Peck’s net worth reflects his immense success in the entertainment industry as an actor, comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber. His acting career is believed to be his primary income source, having been featured in numerous films and TV series. He is married to his wife, Paige O'Brien, with whom he has two sons.

