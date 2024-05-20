Global site navigation

Josh Peck's net worth, age, house, height, movies and TV shows
by  Mercy Mbuthia 5 min read

Josh Peck is an actor, comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber from the United States. He rose to prominence at a young age when he appeared in the sitcom Drake & Josh. His other prominent acting roles include starring in Mean Creek, Red Dawn, and The Wackness. What is Josh Peck’s net worth?

Josh Peck at the premiere of IFC Films' Paint (L). Actor at the Hollywood & Antisemitism Summit (R)
Josh Peck attends the Los Angeles IFC Films' Paint premiere (L). The actor speaks onstage during Variety Hollywood & Antisemitism Summit (R). Photo: Monica Schipper, Araya Doheny (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Josh Peck began his career as a stand-up comedian before finding his feet in acting. He has also explored other fields of entertainment, such as podcasting. Having been in the industry for over two decades, many have wondered what Josh Peck’s net worth could be. 

Profile summary

Full nameJoshua Michael Peck
GenderMale
Date of birth10 November 1986
Age37 years old (as of May 2024)
Zodiac signScorpio
Place of birthNew York, New York, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'
Height in centimetres183
Weight in pounds200
Weight in kilograms91
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
Mother Barbara Peck
Marital statusMarried
PartnerPaige O'Brien
Children2
SchoolThe Professional Performing Arts School
ProfessionActor, comedian, YouTuber, podcaster
Net worth$6 million
Instagram@shuapeck
X(Twitter)@ItsJoshPeck
Facebook@joshpeckofficial
TikTok@joshpeck
YouTubeJosh Peck

Josh Peck’s net worth

According to The Things, Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the actor’s net worth is alleged to be $6 million. Earnings from acting are believed to be his primary income source. He also has other income streams, including earnings from comedy, podcasting and social media endeavours.

Where is Josh Peck’s house? The entertainer reportedly resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. In August 2020, Josh shared a video about buying his first house on his YouTube channel. However, he did not disclose how much the property cost him.

Josh Peck’s background

The actor was born on 10 November 1986 in New York City, New York, United States. Josh Peck’s age is 37 years as of May 2024, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

He was raised by a single mother as an only child. His mother, Barbara Peck, is a career coach, while his father, whom he never knew, passed away in 2013.

Five facts about Josh Peck
Top-5 facts about Josh Peck. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

The American national of white ethnicity attended The Professional Performing Arts School. While growing up, he reportedly had Asthma, a condition that made him spend most of his childhood indoors. He watched television most of the time, especially sitcoms, and developed an interest in comedy.

Josh Peck’s career

Josh Peck thrives in different entertainment fields as an actor, comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber. He began his career as a stand-up comedian at a young age, performing in events and theatres, including Carolines on Broadway.

His moment of fame came when he was 13 after he accepted to play a role on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show. His acting debut came in 2000 when he played Wayne Alworth in Snow Day. He has been featured in approximately 80 films and TV series. Here is a list of Josh Peck’s movies and TV series.

Film/TV seriesPeriodRole
Junction2024Jeff
iCarly2022–2023Paul Denham
How I Met Your Father2022–2023Drew
The Musical2022Rabbi
Turner & Hooch2021Scott Turner
Locating Silver Lake2018Daniel
Ingenue-ish2017Mel
Take the 102017Chris
Chronically Metropolitan2016John
Grandfathered2015–2016Gerald
Danny Collins2015Nicky Ernst
The Timbre2015Samuel
The Mindy Project2013–2014Ray Ron
Bukowski2013Charles Bukowski
Jungle Master2013Blue
Red Dawn2012Mart Eckert
ATM2012Corey Thompson
What Goes Up2009Jim Lement
Wild About Harry2009Spoke White
Drillbit Taylor2008Ronnie
Drake & Josh2004–2007Josh Nichols
Special 2006Joey
Havoc2005Josh Rubin
The Guardian2003–2004Christopher Rapp
The Newcomers2000Slim
The Wackness2008Luke Shapiro
The Rebels2014Danny Norwood
The Wedding Ringer2015Bad Best Man
Pitch2016Ross

In addition to acting, Josh Peck is a YouTuber and podcaster. He is the creator and host of the podcast Curious with Josh Peck. He interviews guests about various interests, including people, places, and seemingly out-of-the-ordinary things. He also co-hosts the Good Guys podcast alongside influencer Ben Soffer.

Is Josh Peck married?

The Wedding Ringer actor married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O'Brien, a cinematographer. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 17 June 2017 and are parents of two children. They welcomed their first son, Max Milo Peck, on 29 December 2018; their second son, Shai Miller Peck, was born on 13 October 2022.

How tall is Josh Peck?

Josh Peck attends the 'Paws of Fury' Family Day at Paramount Pictures Studios
Josh Peck attends the 'Paws of Fury' Family Day at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea
Source: Getty Images

The actor is approximately 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds (91 kilograms).

He reportedly struggled with excessive weight when growing up, and after observing a diet and employing a personal trainer, he lost significant weight naturally.

FAQs

  1. How old is Josh Peck? He is 37 years old as of May 2024. His date of birth is 10 November 1986.
  2. Where does Josh Peck come from? He was born in New York City and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
  3. Is Josh Peck related to Brian Peck? The two famous personalities are not related in any way.
  4. What is Josh Peck famous for? He is known for appearing in the sitcom Drake & Josh. He is an established actor, comedian, and podcaster.
  5. Does Josh Peck have a wife? He has been married to cinematographer Paige O'Brien since 17 June 2017.
  6. How many children does Josh Peck have? He shares two sons, born in 2014 and 2020, with his wife.
  7. What is Josh Peck’s height? He is 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.

Josh Peck’s net worth reflects his immense success in the entertainment industry as an actor, comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber. His acting career is believed to be his primary income source, having been featured in numerous films and TV series. He is married to his wife, Paige O'Brien, with whom he has two sons.

Legit.ng recently published Lucas Black’s biography. He is an American actor known for starring in Unsung Hero, Legacy Peak, The X File, and Chicago Hope. Besides acting, he is an avid fish hunter and adventurer.

His acting career began in 1994 and has since been featured in approximately 30 films and TV series. His net worth has drawn the attention of many people. What are his sources of income? Find out more in his bio.

