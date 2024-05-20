Josh Peck's net worth, age, house, height, movies and TV shows
Josh Peck is an actor, comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber from the United States. He rose to prominence at a young age when he appeared in the sitcom Drake & Josh. His other prominent acting roles include starring in Mean Creek, Red Dawn, and The Wackness. What is Josh Peck’s net worth?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Josh Peck began his career as a stand-up comedian before finding his feet in acting. He has also explored other fields of entertainment, such as podcasting. Having been in the industry for over two decades, many have wondered what Josh Peck’s net worth could be.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Joshua Michael Peck
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|10 November 1986
|Age
|37 years old (as of May 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|New York, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'
|Height in centimetres
|183
|Weight in pounds
|200
|Weight in kilograms
|91
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Barbara Peck
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Paige O'Brien
|Children
|2
|School
|The Professional Performing Arts School
|Profession
|Actor, comedian, YouTuber, podcaster
|Net worth
|$6 million
|@shuapeck
|X(Twitter)
|@ItsJoshPeck
|@joshpeckofficial
|TikTok
|@joshpeck
|YouTube
|Josh Peck
Josh Peck’s net worth
According to The Things, Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the actor’s net worth is alleged to be $6 million. Earnings from acting are believed to be his primary income source. He also has other income streams, including earnings from comedy, podcasting and social media endeavours.
Where is Josh Peck’s house? The entertainer reportedly resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. In August 2020, Josh shared a video about buying his first house on his YouTube channel. However, he did not disclose how much the property cost him.
Josh Peck’s background
The actor was born on 10 November 1986 in New York City, New York, United States. Josh Peck’s age is 37 years as of May 2024, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.
He was raised by a single mother as an only child. His mother, Barbara Peck, is a career coach, while his father, whom he never knew, passed away in 2013.
The American national of white ethnicity attended The Professional Performing Arts School. While growing up, he reportedly had Asthma, a condition that made him spend most of his childhood indoors. He watched television most of the time, especially sitcoms, and developed an interest in comedy.
Josh Peck’s career
Josh Peck thrives in different entertainment fields as an actor, comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber. He began his career as a stand-up comedian at a young age, performing in events and theatres, including Carolines on Broadway.
His moment of fame came when he was 13 after he accepted to play a role on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show. His acting debut came in 2000 when he played Wayne Alworth in Snow Day. He has been featured in approximately 80 films and TV series. Here is a list of Josh Peck’s movies and TV series.
|Film/TV series
|Period
|Role
|Junction
|2024
|Jeff
|iCarly
|2022–2023
|Paul Denham
|How I Met Your Father
|2022–2023
|Drew
|The Musical
|2022
|Rabbi
|Turner & Hooch
|2021
|Scott Turner
|Locating Silver Lake
|2018
|Daniel
|Ingenue-ish
|2017
|Mel
|Take the 10
|2017
|Chris
|Chronically Metropolitan
|2016
|John
|Grandfathered
|2015–2016
|Gerald
|Danny Collins
|2015
|Nicky Ernst
|The Timbre
|2015
|Samuel
|The Mindy Project
|2013–2014
|Ray Ron
|Bukowski
|2013
|Charles Bukowski
|Jungle Master
|2013
|Blue
|Red Dawn
|2012
|Mart Eckert
|ATM
|2012
|Corey Thompson
|What Goes Up
|2009
|Jim Lement
|Wild About Harry
|2009
|Spoke White
|Drillbit Taylor
|2008
|Ronnie
|Drake & Josh
|2004–2007
|Josh Nichols
|Special
|2006
|Joey
|Havoc
|2005
|Josh Rubin
|The Guardian
|2003–2004
|Christopher Rapp
|The Newcomers
|2000
|Slim
|The Wackness
|2008
|Luke Shapiro
|The Rebels
|2014
|Danny Norwood
|The Wedding Ringer
|2015
|Bad Best Man
|Pitch
|2016
|Ross
In addition to acting, Josh Peck is a YouTuber and podcaster. He is the creator and host of the podcast Curious with Josh Peck. He interviews guests about various interests, including people, places, and seemingly out-of-the-ordinary things. He also co-hosts the Good Guys podcast alongside influencer Ben Soffer.
Is Josh Peck married?
The Wedding Ringer actor married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O'Brien, a cinematographer. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 17 June 2017 and are parents of two children. They welcomed their first son, Max Milo Peck, on 29 December 2018; their second son, Shai Miller Peck, was born on 13 October 2022.
How tall is Josh Peck?
The actor is approximately 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds (91 kilograms).
He reportedly struggled with excessive weight when growing up, and after observing a diet and employing a personal trainer, he lost significant weight naturally.
FAQs
- How old is Josh Peck? He is 37 years old as of May 2024. His date of birth is 10 November 1986.
- Where does Josh Peck come from? He was born in New York City and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- Is Josh Peck related to Brian Peck? The two famous personalities are not related in any way.
- What is Josh Peck famous for? He is known for appearing in the sitcom Drake & Josh. He is an established actor, comedian, and podcaster.
- Does Josh Peck have a wife? He has been married to cinematographer Paige O'Brien since 17 June 2017.
- How many children does Josh Peck have? He shares two sons, born in 2014 and 2020, with his wife.
- What is Josh Peck’s height? He is 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.
Josh Peck’s net worth reflects his immense success in the entertainment industry as an actor, comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber. His acting career is believed to be his primary income source, having been featured in numerous films and TV series. He is married to his wife, Paige O'Brien, with whom he has two sons.
Legit.ng recently published Lucas Black’s biography. He is an American actor known for starring in Unsung Hero, Legacy Peak, The X File, and Chicago Hope. Besides acting, he is an avid fish hunter and adventurer.
His acting career began in 1994 and has since been featured in approximately 30 films and TV series. His net worth has drawn the attention of many people. What are his sources of income? Find out more in his bio.
Source: Legit.ng