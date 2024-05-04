Kevin Von Erich's net worth: A look at the wrester's family and career life

Kevin Ross Adkisson, popularly known as Kevin Von Erich, is a retired professional wrestler from the United States. He is a one-time WCWA World Heavyweight champion. Kevin is also the son of the late Fritz Von Erich, a renowned American professional wrestler and promoter. But what is Kevin Von Erich's net worth?

Kevin Von Erich in Los Angeles, California (L), Kevin Von Erich at The Texas Theatre in Dallas, Texas (R). Photo: Stewart Cook, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Von Erich is a member of the Von Erich wrestling family and the last surviving son of Fritz Von Erich. He began wrestling in 1976 and spent most of his career wrestling for his father's promotion, World Class Championship Wrestling. He retired in July 2017. Kevin Von Erich's net worth continues to grow as he has carried on the Von Erich family's legacy.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Ross Adkisson Gender Male Date of birth 15 May 1957 Age 67 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Belleville, Illinois, United States Current residence Kauai, Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’3’’ Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 236 Weight in kilograms 107 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Doris Adkisson Father Fritz Von Erich Siblings Five Marital status Married Wife Pam Adkisson Children 4 School Lake Dallas High School University University of North Texas Profession Retired professional wrestler, businessperson Net worth $10 million Instagram @thekevinvonerich

What is Kevin Von Erich's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the former professional wrestler has an alleged net worth of $10 million. His wrestling career earnings and various business ventures are believed to be his primary income source, contributing significantly to his net worth. In 2022, Kevin dabbled in commercial real estate and placed his Texas ranch up for sale with a price tag of $17 million.

Kevin has also been featured in various video games, including WWE 2k17 and WWE 2K18, for which he was undoubtedly paid well. In addition, he dabbles in commercial real estate and owns the rights to Southwest Sports (the distributor of World Class Championship Wrestling), currently known as K.R. Adkisson Enterprises.

Kevin Von Erich’s age and early life

Top-5 five facts about Kevin Von Erich. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The former professional wrestler was born Kevin Ross Adkisson on 15 May 1957 in Belleville, Illinois, United States, and currently resides in Hawaii, United States. He is 66 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Taurus. Kevin Erich Von’s parents are Fritz Von Erich and Doris Adkisson.

His father was an American professional wrestler, wrestling promoter, and patriarch of the Von Erich family. He was a three-time world champion and a six-time NWA United States Champion. He also owned World Class Championship Wrestling. He succumbed to brain and lung cancer on 10 September 1997. Kevin’s mother also died in October 2015 at the age of 82.

Who are Kevin Von Erich’s siblings?

The former wrestler grew up alongside five brothers, Jack Jr. (born in 1952), David (born in 1958), Kerry (born in 1960), Mike (born in 1964), and Chris (born in 1969). He and his siblings, except Jack Jr., became wrestlers following in their father’s footsteps. Kerry became the most successful athlete in the family. Unfortunately, all of Kevin Von Erich’s brothers are deceased.

He attended Lake Dallas High School before joining North Texas State University, where he played football until an injury ended his dream of playing in the National Football League.

Career

Kevin started wrestling as Kevin Von Erich in 1976. He spent most of his career wrestling for his father's World Class Championship Wrestling promotion.

He earned widespread acclaim both as a solo competitor and as part of a tag team, frequently competing with some of the industry's most notable rivalries, such as Chris Adams and Ric Flair. Kevin was also recognised for his unique style of wrestling without footwear.

Kevin made a name for himself in Dallas in the late 1970s, after he scored his first big victory in wrestling alongside his younger brother David. The pair won the NWA Texas Tag Team Championship twice in 1978. In 1991, Kevin joined the World Wrestling Federation and had his debut match against Brian Lee.

After a long and successful career in wrestling, Kevin retired in 1995 just two years after his father's death. In an interview with the WWE Network, he said that his family’s history was one of the factors that influenced the decision. He said:

My situation was so different because I lost my brothers. I knew I didn't want to get old in the ring. The real thing that took me out of the business was that it wasn't fun anymore. Everything reminded me of my brothers.

Kevin did not stay out of the ring forever and returned to the ring twice, first in 2005 and again in 2017. He teamed with his sons Ross and Marshall to defeat Marty Jannetty, Jumping Lee, and Gery Roif at The Rage Wrestling Mega Show in Tel Aviv, Israel. On 13 December 2023, Kevin, along with his sons appeared on episodes of All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite and Rampage.

Before that, in 2015, Kevin was featured in an episode of ESPN's 30 for 30 Shorts (Wrestling The Curse) centred on his family. In 2016, he attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony for the Fabulous Freebirds, rivals of the Von Erichs.

Who is Kevin Von Erich’s wife?

Pam Adkisson and Kevin Von Erich at the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "The Iron Claw" at Directors Guild Of America on 11 December 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stewart Cook

Source: Getty Images

The retired wrestler has been married to Pam Adkisson since 1 August 1980. The couple has four children: two sons, Kevin Marshall and David Michael Ross, and two daughters, Kristen Rain and Jillian Lindsey. The two currently reside in Hawaii and run a family investment business together.

Kevin Von Erich’s sons, Marshall and Ross Adkisson, are professional wrestlers under the tag team Marshall and Ross Von Erich. The brothers debuted for Pro Wrestling Noah on 22 July 2012. In July 2017, they wrestled at the Rage Megashow in Israel, along with their father.

On 11 May 2023, Kevin confirmed to the Dallas Morning News that his family was returning to his roots on a ranch near Boerne, Texas.

Kevin Von Erich’s height and weight

The retired American professional wrestler stands 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 236 pounds or 107 kilograms.

What happened with the Von Erich family?

All of Kevin Von Erich's family members are deceased. His father died in 1997, while his mother died in 2017. His elder brother, Jack Jr., died in 1959 in a freak accident.

Twenty-five years later, his brother, David, died at age 25 from the effects of acute enteritis. His brothers Mike, Chris, and Kerry would all die eight years later. Kevin, the second eldest of the Von Erich siblings, is the last surviving brother.

FAQs

Who is Kevin Von Erich? He is a former professional wrestler from Belleville, Illinois, United States. How old is Kevin Von Erich? He is 67 years old as of 2024, having been born on 15 May 1957. Who is Kevin Von Erich’s wife? He has been married to Pam Adkisson since 1 August 1980. Who are Kevin Von Erich’s children? He has four children: Kevin Marshall, David Michael Ross, Kristen Rain and Jillian Lindsey. Does Kevin Von Erich have a daughter? He has two daughters, Kristen Rain and Jillian Lindsey. What does Kevin Von Erich do now? He and his wife run a family investment business. How much did Kevin Von Erich sell his company for? In 2022, he put his Texas ranch up for sale for $17 million. What is Kevin Erich’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $10 million.

Kevin Von Erich's net worth is a testament to his long and successful career in the wrestling industry. He is a former professional wrestler and one-time world champion who competed for over four decades. Most of his family members were also professional wrestlers, but unfortunately, they are now deceased.

Legit.ng published an article about Lucy Liu's husband. Lucy Liu is an American actress and producer. She is best known for her roles in films and TV series, such as Charlie's Angels, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and Chicago.

Lucy Liu is an award-winning actress who has received several awards, including two Screen Actors Guild Awards, one Critics' Choice Television Award, and a Seoul International Drama Award. In addition to her successful career, she has been linked with several celebrities. Who is Lucy Liu's husband? Discover more about Lucy Liu's marital status and relationships.

Source: Legit.ng