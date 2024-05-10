Jim Gaffigan's net worth, family and background: is his wife okay?

Jim Gaffigan is among the familiar faces in the American laugh industry. He has performed in several comedy specials, including King Baby, Obsessed, and Beyond the Pale. He is also recognised for his numerous film and TV series appearances, notably in Troop Zero, American Dreamer, and Full Circle. What is Jim Gaffigan’s net worth?

Jim Gaffigan attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards (L). He is at the premiere of Unfrosted at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Alberto Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jim Gaffigan entered the entertainment industry as a comedian in 1990 and later became involved in acting, writing, and production. He has emerged among the best-paid in the laugh industry multiple times, making many wonder how much Jim Gaffigan’s net worth could be. The father of five shares his success with his wife, who helps him write comedy.

Profile summary

Full name James Christopher Gaffigan Gender Male Date of birth 7 July 1966 Age 57 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Elgin, Illinois, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Marcia Miriam Mitchell and Michael Ambrose Siblings 5 Marital status Married (Jeannie Louise Gaffigan) Children 5 School La Lumiere School College Purdue University, Georgetown University Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer Net worth $30 million Instagram @jimgaffigan X(Twitter) Facebook TikTok @jimgaffigan YouTube JimGaffigan

Jim Gaffigan's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the stand-up comedian’s net worth is alleged to be $30 million. Over the years, he has accumulated wealth as an actor, comedian, writer, and producer.

How much does Jim Gaffigan make per show?

It is unknown how much the comedian earns per show, but he is considered one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians in America. According to Forbes, in 2019, he was ranked third among the highest-paid stand-up comedians after Kevin Hart and Jerry Seinfeld.

Where is Jim Gaffigan’s house?

He owns a home in Manhattan, New York, United States. Previously, he lived in a two-bedroom apartment with his wife and five children.

Jim Gaffigan’s background

The comedian was born James Christopher Gaffigan to his parents, Marcia Miriam Mitchell and Michael Ambrose, in Elgin, Illinois, United States. Marcia Miriam was a charity worker, and Michael Ambrose was an Indiana banker. His mother and father passed away in 1990 and 1999, respectively.

Jim is the lastborn child in a family of six children. His two sisters are Cathy and Pam, and his three brothers are Joe, Mike and Mitch. He is an American national of Irish descent, residing with his family in Manhattan, New York, United States.

Top-5 facts about Jim Gaffigan. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

As for his education, he attended La Lumiere School. Gaffigan joined Purdue University, but after a year, he transferred to Georgetown University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance. In 2018, alongside his wife, they received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Marquette University.

What is Jim Gaffigan’s age? The Illinois native is 57 years old as of May 2024. His date of birth is 7 July 1966, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Jim moved from Indiana to New York in 1990 to pursue comedy as he admired legendary comedian David Letterman. He started by performing in comedy clubs but did not appeal to his audience until 1999 when he impressed during a stand-up routine on The Late Show with David Letterman.

He is a unique comedian whose style is mainly observational. He delves into topics such as laziness, eating, and parenthood. His successful comedy career boasts multiple specials, including Beyond the Pale, King Baby, Obsessed, Mr. Universe, Pale Tourist, and Comedy Monster. He has won multiple comedy awards, including the 2014 American Comedy Award for Best Concert Comic and is a seven-time Grammy Award nominee.

According to IMDb, Jim began acting in 1997 when he starred as Eddie in Reflections of a Sensitive Man. He has made a name in Hollywood, having been featured in at least 100 movies and TV series, including Unfrosted, Susie Searches, Most Wanted, and Above the Shadows.

In addition to comedy and acting, Jim Gaffigan is the author of the two books Dad Is Fat and Food: A Love Story. He also has three audiobooks: Pale Tourist, Quality Time, and When Life Gives You Pears.

Jim Gaffigan’s family

The American Dreamer actor is a family man with a wife and five children. Jim Gaffigan and Jeannie Louise Gaffigan first met in 2000 at a Korean market in New York City and later began dating. They exchanged marriage vows on 26 July 2003 at St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York City. While speaking to CBS News about his wife, he said:

My wife Jeannie is a force of nature. She is not only my life partner and the mother of my five young children; she is also my co-writer of seven comedy specials and two New York Times bestsellers, and was even the executive producer of The Jim Gaffigan Show. To summarise, Jeannie does everything. She is the executive producer of our family.

Who are Jim Gaffigan’s children? He has five kids: Marre, Jack, Katie, Michael, and Patrick. Jim and Jeannie welcomed their first child, Marre, on 2 May 2004, and their second baby, Jack, arrived on 27 November 2005.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan (C) and family attend the "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" world premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Katie, their third child, was born on 10 May 2009, and they had Michael on 19 June 2011. The youngest in the family, Patrick, was born on 27 September 2017. The funnyman once joked about having a big family, saying he intends to start his nationality.

Is Jim Gaffigan’s wife okay?

In April 2017, after ignoring nagging symptoms such as exhaustion, dizziness, loss of hearing, speech difficulty and persistent cough, a doctor recommended that Jeannie go for an MRI scan. The scan revealed a tumour on her brainstem, causing difficulty in speaking, swallowing, hearing, walking, balance, and breathing.

The tumour was not cancerous, and it was removed through surgery after a few days. Her recovery process was not an easy one as further complications arose in swallowing and breathing, but her husband, Jim, was there as a caregiver to help her.

Speaking after her recovery, Jeannie said the crisis was a test of their faith, love, and friendship, and it brought them closer together as husband and wife.

How tall is Jim Gaffigan?

The American comedian is approximately 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be 180 pounds or 82 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jim Gaffigan

How old is Jim Gaffigan? He is 57 years old as of May 2024, and his date of birth is 7 July 1966. Does Jim Gaffigan have siblings? He is the youngest of the six children of Marcia Miriam Mitchell and Michael Ambrose Gaffigan. Who is Jim Gaffigan’s wife? He is married to Jeannie Louise Gaffigan, a famous actress, comedy writer, and producer. Does Jim Gaffigan have kids? He is the father of five children: Marre, Katie, Patrick, Michael, and Jack. What happened to Jim Gaffigan’s wife? She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017, but after a successful removal by surgery, she has recovered. How much does Jim Gaffigan weigh? He weighs approximately 180 pounds or 82 kilograms. Where does Jim Gaffigan live now? He resides in Manhattan, New York, United States.

Jim Gaffigan’s net worth puts him among the highest-paid comedians in America. His years of dedication to entertainment, especially comedy and acting, have earned him fame and money. Throughout his career, the funnyman has considered his wife, comedy writer and actress Jeannie Louise Gaffigan, an important pillar.

Legit.ng recently published Trisha Paytas’ biography. She is an American singer, digital content creator, and social media influencer. She gained fame by sharing engaging content, including vlogs and music videos, on social media.

Trisha Paytas attracted attention by sharing entertaining videos and lifestyle pictures on social media. She is considered one of the highest-paid content creators on OnlyFans. How much is she worth? Here is a look into her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng