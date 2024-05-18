Meghan Trainor's net worth (2024), background, career and family

Meghan Trainor is a singer, songwriter, and TV personality from the United States. She is best recognised for hits such as All About That Bass, Lips Are Movin', Been Like This, and Dear Future Husband. Many have been interested in details about Meghan Trainor’s net worth, as she has made significant achievements in the entertainment industry.

Meghan Trainor visits the SiriusXM Studios (L). The singer at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards (R). Photo: Cindy Ord, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Meghan Trainor’s net worth has grown consistently since 2009, when she began her professional music career. She boasts seven studio albums, several hit songs, and multiple music awards, including the coveted Grammy Award.

Profile summary

Full name Meghan Elizabeth Trainor Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1993 Age 30 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Nantucket, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Encino, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 38-29-38 Body measurements in centimetres 97-74-97 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Parents Kelli and Gary Trainor Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Daryl Sabara Children 2 School Nauset Regional High School College Berklee College of Music Profession Singer-songwriter, television personality Net worth $14 million Instagram @meghantrainor X(Twitter)

Meghan Trainor's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, Meghan’s net worth is estimated at $14 million. She enjoys a thriving music career and has amassed considerable wealth.

In December 2020, the pop singer bought a $6.6 million mansion in Encino, California, United States. The property, previously owned by rapper Doug Jordan, is on 1.1 acres and has state-of-the-art facilities.

She previously owned a 7,200-square-foot home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, which she listed for $5.95 million. She also sold her home in San Fernando Valley for $2.4 million.

Meghan Trainor’s background

She was born Meghan Elizabeth Trainor to her parents, jewellers Kelli and Gary Trainor, in Nantucket, Massachusetts, United States. Meghan was raised alongside two siblings, older brother Ryan and younger brother Justin. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

She completed high school at Nauset Regional High School and later attended Berklee College of Music, where she took music education programs. Meghan also learned to play the guitar, trumpet, piano, and bongo drums.

Her passion for singing was discovered at a young age. When she was six, she began singing with her father, a Methodist church music teacher and organist. She also began writing song lyrics and attending songwriting conventions.

What is Meghan Trainor’s age?

The American singer-songwriter is 30 years old as of May 2024. She was born on 22 December 1993, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Five facts about Meghan Trainor. Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Meghan Trainor’s career

Her professional singing career started in 2009 when she self-released the album Meghan Trainor. The singer has six studio albums: Title (2015), Thank You (2016), Treat Myself (2020), A Very Trainor Christmas (2020), Takin’ It Back (2022), and Timeless (2024). Here is a list of some of her notable hits.

All About That Bass

Made You Look

Been Like This

Like I’m Gonna Lose You

Lips Are Movin

Dear Future Husband

Just a Friend to You

Wrap Me Up

Just Got Paid

The singer, who specialises in pop, R&B, doo-wop, and blue-eyed soul, is currently signed to Epic Records and Honest OG. How many Grammys does Meghan Trainor have? She won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best New Artist and was nominated twice in 2015.

Who is Meghan Trainor's husband?

The All About That Bass singer is married to Daryl Sabara. The pair reportedly first met in 2016 after a mutual friend introduced them and immediately hit it off. Sabara proposed to Trainor on her birthday in December 2017, and they got engaged.

The couple exchanged marriage vows on 22 December 2018. Meghan Trainor’s husband, Daryl Sabara, is a film and voice actor known for starring in John Carter, Spy Kids, Ben 10, and Ultimate Spider-Man.

Does Meghan Trainor have children?

The singer-songwriter and her actor husband are parents of two children. The couple welcomed their first child, Riley, on 8 February 2021. Their second child, Barry Bruce, was born on 1 July 2023. While speaking to US Magazine about balancing her career and family, the singer said:

No, you're not a bad mom, you're a working mom, and you're working to support your family and to love your family. I think when you have a kid, you just realise, 'Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.' I've never been more motivated.

Meghan Trainor’s measurements

The American TV personality is approximately 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Her weight is estimated to be 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her measurements are 38-29-38 inches or 97-74-97 centimetres.

Daryl Sabara (L) and Meghan Trainor arrive for City Of Hope's Spirit Of Life 2019 Gala at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gabriel Olsen

Source: Getty Images

In 2021, she opened up about struggling with post-partum weight gain. Her body weight was 200 pounds (91 kilograms) after her first birth, and after a series of weight loss routines, she lost 60 pounds (27 kilograms). She told People:

I did it the healthy way, the long way, the one-pound-a-week way. And it's a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do.

Fast facts about Meghan Trainor

How old is Meghan Trainor? The Grammy Award winner is 30 years old as of May 2024. She was born on 22 December 1993. Where does Meghan Trainor come from? She hails from Nantucket, Massachusetts, and resides in Encino, California, United States. What did Meghan Trainor get famous for? The American pop singer is known for her hits, Lips Are Movin' and All About That Bass. Is Meghan Trainor married? She married Daryl Sabara in December 2018, and they are parents of two sons. What does Meghan Trainor's husband do? Daryl Sabara is a . What happened to Meghan Trainor’s teeth? In 2019, she had her wisdom teeth removed and shared her pictures on social media. How tall is Meghan Trainor? She stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Meghan Trainor’s net worth indicates her success as a professional singer and songwriter. The mother of two sons earns a decent income from music and reportedly owns multiple luxury properties. She is married to actor Daryl Sabara, and their family resides in Encino, California, United States.

