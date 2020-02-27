Brigette Lundy-Paine's bio: age, gender, partner, career

Brigette Lundy-Paine is an actor, musician and a non-binary fashion icon. They have appeared in multiple movies and films. The most notable is a comedy series on Netflix called Atypical, where they play the role of Casey.

Brigette Lundy-Paine attends the closing night gala and Visibility Awards during Revry's 4th Annual QueerX Festival at The London West Hollywood. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

Brigette began acting with their parents from the age of two in a scene their parents played. At five years in kindergarten, they had the lead role in Rumpelstiltskin.

Brigette Lundy-Paine's bio

Where was Brigette Lundy-Paine born? Brigette was born in 1994 in Dallas, Texas, to Laura Lundy and Robert Paine. Their only sibling is a brother called Benjamin Lundy-Paine. He is autistic.

Both their parents are theatre makers and own a family business that revolves around acting and producing called Blue Panther Productions. They also own a theatre company by the name Virago.

How old is Brigette Lundy-Paine?

Brigette Lundy-Paine visits Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

As of 2021, they are 27 years old. Brigette Lundy-Paine's birthday is on 10th August.

Career

Despite wanting to become a scientist, they have made a career out of acting. However, Brigette also hopes to study Environmental Science at some point in their life and is involved in environmental activism. They are sensitive about their environment and try to choose their products wisely.

They began acting professionally at 21 years and have already made a name for themselves in both television and film as an upcoming actor. Below are all Brigette Lundy-Paine's movies and TV shows so far.

TV shows

2015: One Bad Choice as Danielle

as Danielle 2016: Margot vs. Lily as Margot

as Margot 2017 - 2021: Atypical as Casey Gardner

Films

2015: Irrational Man as Braylin Student

as Braylin Student 2016: One Night Only: Lights Out as Dom

as Dom 2016: Our Second First Date as Kristin

2017: The Wilde Wedding as Lara

as Lara 2017: Downsizing as Dusan's girlfriend

as Dusan's girlfriend 2017: The Glass Castle as Maureen Walls

as Maureen Walls 2018: Action Point as Four Finger Annie

as Four Finger Annie 2019: Fix as Lanie

as Lanie 2019: Bombshell as Julia Clarke

as Julia Clarke 2020: Bill & Ted Face the Music as Billie Logan

Apart from acting, they sing with the Subtle Pride band. This is a voice band that comprises Brigette and three of their friends: Mina Walker, Misha Brooks and, Zach Donovan. They do live performances that are partly improvised and partly scripted.

They also have a magazine that they write with others called Waif. Initially, the magazine was started so that they could have a platform to market their band.

As time went by, many young people requested that they get covered in this magazine. The requests became overwhelming to the point that they no longer wrote about their band. Waif is an online art publication and a fashion magazine as well.

Personal life

Is Brigette Lundy-Paine gay? No, they are bi. They say the status may or may not change in the future because they do not want to be confined by labels.

Assigned female at birth, Lundy-Paine revealed at the age of 23 that they are non-binary. Therefore, they use the pronouns they/them. They are comfortable acting as either male or female.

Brigette Lundy-Paine attends the 2020 amfAR New York Gala in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Even though they came out as non-binary, they said that at some point, they felt fear and relief, especially when entering new spaces. They were also asked if they would choose different roles in the future because of their gender. This was their response:

"I think so. Right now I'm at a stage where I'm getting scripts to play gay women. And I love that because it's exciting and I want to be part of that, but I don't necessarily identify as a gay woman. In fact, I don't identify as a gay woman. So I'm just waiting to figure out what I want and if we get to a place where there are more (nonbinary) roles. "

Is Brigette Lundy-Paine in a relationship?

They revealed that they are in a relationship with someone they have known for a long time and who has been essential in their love and queerness journey. As Brigette Lundy-Paine's Instagram has been deleted, it is hard to know who this significant other is.

At some point in 2017, they were in a relationship with Joshua Hoover.

How tall is Brigette Lundy Paine?

Brigette Lundy-Paine's height is 5 feet 6 inches (169 cm), and they weigh 132 pounds (60 kg). Their body measurements are 32-24-33 inches (81-61-84 cm).

What is Brigette Lundy-Paine's net worth?

Though relatively young, they continue to grow their finances through acting and singing. Their net worth is currently alleged to be $500 thousand. However, this information is not official.

Brigette Lundy-Paine is a fascinating musician and actor who is paving the way for other non-binary individuals. Their work is revolutionising the world of entertainment, and we have not seen the last of them yet.

