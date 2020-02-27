Brigette Lundy-Paine's bio: age, gender, partner, career
Brigette Lundy-Paine is an actor, musician and a non-binary fashion icon. They have appeared in multiple movies and films. The most notable is a comedy series on Netflix called Atypical, where they play the role of Casey.
Brigette began acting with their parents from the age of two in a scene their parents played. At five years in kindergarten, they had the lead role in Rumpelstiltskin.
Profile summary
- Full name: Brigette Lundy-Paine
- Brigette Lundy-Paine's gender: Non-binary
- Date of birth: 10th August 1994
- Age: 27 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Dallas, Texas
- Current residence: Brooklyn, New York
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Bisexual
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 169
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Body measurements in inches: 32-24-33
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-84
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Mother: Laura Lundy
- Father: Robert Paine
- Siblings: 1
- Brother: Benjamin Lundy-Paine
- Relationship status: Dating
- University: New York University
- Profession: Actor
- Net worth: $500,000
Brigette Lundy-Paine's bio
Where was Brigette Lundy-Paine born? Brigette was born in 1994 in Dallas, Texas, to Laura Lundy and Robert Paine. Their only sibling is a brother called Benjamin Lundy-Paine. He is autistic.
Both their parents are theatre makers and own a family business that revolves around acting and producing called Blue Panther Productions. They also own a theatre company by the name Virago.
How old is Brigette Lundy-Paine?
As of 2021, they are 27 years old. Brigette Lundy-Paine's birthday is on 10th August.
Career
Despite wanting to become a scientist, they have made a career out of acting. However, Brigette also hopes to study Environmental Science at some point in their life and is involved in environmental activism. They are sensitive about their environment and try to choose their products wisely.
They began acting professionally at 21 years and have already made a name for themselves in both television and film as an upcoming actor. Below are all Brigette Lundy-Paine's movies and TV shows so far.
TV shows
- 2015: One Bad Choice as Danielle
- 2016: Margot vs. Lily as Margot
- 2017 - 2021: Atypical as Casey Gardner
Films
- 2015: Irrational Man as Braylin Student
- 2016: One Night Only: Lights Out as Dom
- 2016: Our Second First Date as Kristin
- 2017: The Wilde Wedding as Lara
- 2017: Downsizing as Dusan's girlfriend
- 2017: The Glass Castle as Maureen Walls
- 2018: Action Point as Four Finger Annie
- 2019: Fix as Lanie
- 2019: Bombshell as Julia Clarke
- 2020: Bill & Ted Face the Music as Billie Logan
Apart from acting, they sing with the Subtle Pride band. This is a voice band that comprises Brigette and three of their friends: Mina Walker, Misha Brooks and, Zach Donovan. They do live performances that are partly improvised and partly scripted.
They also have a magazine that they write with others called Waif. Initially, the magazine was started so that they could have a platform to market their band.
As time went by, many young people requested that they get covered in this magazine. The requests became overwhelming to the point that they no longer wrote about their band. Waif is an online art publication and a fashion magazine as well.
Personal life
Is Brigette Lundy-Paine gay? No, they are bi. They say the status may or may not change in the future because they do not want to be confined by labels.
Assigned female at birth, Lundy-Paine revealed at the age of 23 that they are non-binary. Therefore, they use the pronouns they/them. They are comfortable acting as either male or female.
Even though they came out as non-binary, they said that at some point, they felt fear and relief, especially when entering new spaces. They were also asked if they would choose different roles in the future because of their gender. This was their response:
"I think so. Right now I'm at a stage where I'm getting scripts to play gay women. And I love that because it's exciting and I want to be part of that, but I don't necessarily identify as a gay woman. In fact, I don't identify as a gay woman. So I'm just waiting to figure out what I want and if we get to a place where there are more (nonbinary) roles. "
Is Brigette Lundy-Paine in a relationship?
They revealed that they are in a relationship with someone they have known for a long time and who has been essential in their love and queerness journey. As Brigette Lundy-Paine's Instagram has been deleted, it is hard to know who this significant other is.
At some point in 2017, they were in a relationship with Joshua Hoover.
How tall is Brigette Lundy Paine?
Brigette Lundy-Paine's height is 5 feet 6 inches (169 cm), and they weigh 132 pounds (60 kg). Their body measurements are 32-24-33 inches (81-61-84 cm).
What is Brigette Lundy-Paine's net worth?
Though relatively young, they continue to grow their finances through acting and singing. Their net worth is currently alleged to be $500 thousand. However, this information is not official.
Brigette Lundy-Paine is a fascinating musician and actor who is paving the way for other non-binary individuals. Their work is revolutionising the world of entertainment, and we have not seen the last of them yet.
