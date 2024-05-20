Dolph Lundgren's net worth (2024), age, height and career

Dolph Lundgren is a Swedish-American actor, director, and martial artist. He is widely recognised for portraying Ivan Drago in the 1985 sports drama film Rocky IV. He has also gained more fame for starring in other hit films and TV shows, such as Masters of the Universe, Johnny Mnemonic and Universal Soldier. But what is Dolph Lundgren's net worth?

Dolph Lundgren debuted his acting career in 1985 when he played Venz in the popular action film A View to a Kill. Since then, he has been featured in over 100 movies and TV shows. Dolph Lundgren's net worth continues to grow, which has interested many.

Full name Hans Lundgren Nickname Dolph Gender Male Date of birth 3 November 1957 Age 66 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Spånga, Stockholm, Sweden Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Swedish-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 245 Weight in kilograms 111 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Sigrid Birgitta Father Karl Johan Hugo Lundgren Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Emma Krokdal Children 2 Education Washington State University, Clemson University, Royal Institute of Technology, University of Sydney, Warren Robertson Theatre Workshop Profession Actor, director, martial artist, producer, writer Net worth $18 million Instagram @dolphlundgren Facebook X (Twitter) @Dolph_Lundgren

What is Dolph Lundgren's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Money Inc., the Swedish-American actor has an alleged net worth of $18 million. He has amassed this wealth through his thriving career as an actor, director, writer, producer, and martial artist.

How much money does Dolph Lundgren make?

According to SarkariExam, Market Realist and other similar sources, the actor allegedly makes $2 million annually or higher from his acting career. In other words, Dolph makes more than $100,000 thousand monthly.

Dolph Lundgren’s house

Dolph had a lavish three-bedroom mansion in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States, complete with a cinema, well-equipped gym, and luxurious spa. He bought the property for $3.9 million in 2018. Later, in 2021, the movie star sold the property for $3.71 million. He also reportedly owns a property in Greece.

The talented actor is also an automotive enthusiast. He recently acquired a 1965 Shelby Cobra GT. Lundgren's expensive car collection includes a Ferrari FF, a Shelby Cobra MkIII, and a Corvette C2.

Dolph Lundgren’s age

The famous actor is 66 years old as of 2024. He was born on 3 November 1957 in Spånga, Stockholm, Sweden. His zodiac sign is Scorpio, and he currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States. Lundgren is a Swedish-American national of white heritage.

Hans’ parents were Sigrid Birgitta and Karl Hugo Johan Lundgren. His mother was a language teacher, and his father was an engineer and economist for the Swedish government. He grew up alongside his siblings: two sisters, Katarina Lundgren and Annika, and a younger brother, Johan.

Dolph Lundgren’s educational background

After graduating high school with top honours, Lundgren pursued a decidedly academic path. The prominent entertainer moved to the United States and studied chemical engineering for one year between 1976 and 1977 on an academic scholarship at Washington State University and Clemson University.

Dolph then returned to Sweden to attend his mandated one-year service in the Swedish Coastal Artillery at the Coastal Ranger School.

In the late 1970s, the movie star joined the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, where he completed his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering. Dolph later earned his master's degree in chemical engineering on a scholarship from the University of Sydney in 1982.

The following year, he won a Fulbright Scholarship to pursue a PhD in chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology but quit to pursue acting. Later, in 2009, he studied drama at Warren Robertson Theatre Workshop.

Career

The Spånga native developed a passion for martial arts at the age of seven and started practising judo and Gōjū-ryū. He took up Kyokushin karate around 1967 and began lifting weights in his teens. Amidst his diligent studying, Dolph honed his karate skills by training hard in the dojo for five years in the 1970s and attained the 2nd dan black belt rank in Kyokushin in 1978.

The martial artist captained Sweden's Kyokushin karate team during the 1979 World Open Tournament. Dolph won the European Karate Championships twice, in 1980 and 1981. He also won the Australian karate heavyweight tournament in 1982.

Acting

Dolph first hit the screen in 1985 when he appeared as Venz in the popular action film A View to a Kill. He rose to stardom in 1987 when he was cast to play He-Man in the popular action film Masters of the Universe.

His IMDb profile shows that the established actor has over 100 acting credits. Below is a list of Dolph Lundgren’s movies and TV shows.

TV series/film Year Role Wanted Man 2024 Travis Johansen Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 2023 King Nereus Showdown at the Grand 2023 Claude Luc Hallyday The Expendables 4 2023 Gunner The Best Man 2023 Anders Come Out Fighting 2022 Major Chase Anderson Operation Seawolf 2022 Capt. Hans Kessler Section 8 2022 Tom Mason Minions: The Rise of Gru 2022 Svengeance Castle Falls 2021 Richard Ericson Pups Alone 2021 Victor Seal Team 2021 Dolph Hard Night Falling 2019 Michael Anderson Acceleration 2019 Vladik It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 2019 John Thundergun The Tracker 2019 Aiden Hakansson

Dolph is also a film producer, and some of his production credits include Wanted Man, Section 8, and Castle Falls. He is also a movie writer, having written films such as Maximum Potential and Wanted Man. Finally, Lundgren is a film director. Some popular films directed by Dolph are Command Performance and Missionary Man.

Who is Dolph Lundgren’s wife?

The Seal Team star is married to Norwegian-American personal trainer Emma Krokdal. Krokdal and Lundgren met in 2019 at a gym in Los Angeles, where she worked as a personal trainer. The couple struck a romantic relationship in early 2020, engaging in June 2020 during a romantic getaway in Sweden. In a YouTube interview with Graham Bensinger, the actor revealed how they met.

I didn't know why she liked me at all, but I suppose she saw something there. She didn't know about my acting career; she didn't know anything about me.

Lundgren disclosed his engagement with Emma through an Instagram post in June 2020. The Tracker actor and Emma eventually tied the knot on 13 July 2023 in Mykonos, Greece. The actor and his wife, 38 years younger than him, have been married for almost a year as of writing.

The famous film producer has two daughters, Ida Lundgren and Greta, with his ex-wife, Anette Qviberg. Ida was born on 30 November 2001, and Greta was born on 29 April 1996. Like her father, Ida is an up-and-coming actress known for her roles in Command Performance and Castle Falls.

Are Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren friends?

Sylvester Stallone (L) and Dolph Lundgren attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' Creed at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Todd Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone have been friends in real life for several years and long-time on-screen collaborators. The two prominent actors have appeared together in hit movies such as Rocky IV and Creed II.

During his interview with In Depth With Graham Bensinger in May 2023, Dolph stated that he almost fought the Rocky star over a disagreement while they were filming The Expendables. Lundgren further disclosed that later, Stallone asked him for forgiveness.

How much taller is Dolph Lundgren than Sylvester Stallone?

Lundgren is approximately 0.5 feet (18 centimetres) taller than the Tulsa King actor. Dolphin is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres) tall, while Sylvester is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

FAQs

What is Dolph Lundgren's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $18 million. What is Dolph Lundgren most famous for? He is best known for his roles in Masters of the Universe, Johnny Mnemonic and Universal Soldier. What is Dolph Lundgren's age? He is 66 years old as of May 2024. Who is Dolph Lundgren's father? His dad was called Karl Johan Hugo Lundgren. Is Dolph Lundgren married? He is married to a personal trainer known as Emma Krokdal. Did Dolph Lundgren live in Australia? He moved to Sydney, Australia, where he earned his master's degree in chemical engineering at the University of Sydney. What is Dolph Lundgren’s height? He is 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres tall.

Dolph Lundgren’s net worth indicates his dedication to his work as a martial artist, actor, director, writer, and producer. He is also a father to two daughters. The entertainer’s notable acting credits include Masters of the Universe, Johnny Mnemonic, and Universal Soldier.

