What is Aubrey Plaza's net worth? Her career earnings and background explained

Aubrey Plaza is an actress, comedian, writer, and producer from the United States. She is famous for her role as April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. She has also appeared in other films and TV shows, including Safety Not Guaranteed, The To Do List, Child's Play, and The White Lotus. But what is Aubrey Plaza's net worth?

Aubrey Plaza is in a white shirt, clasping her hands (L). The American actress in a red outfit (R). Photo: @plazadeaubrey on Instagram (modified by author)

Aubrey Plaza debuted her comedy career in 2004. She performed improv and sketch comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. Since then, she has been featured in over 90 films and TV shows. Aubrey Plaza's net worth continues to grow, which has interested many.

Full name Aubrey Christina Plaza Gender Female Date of birth 26 June 1984 Age 39 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Wilmington, Delaware, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-63-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Bernadette Plaza Father David Plaza Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Jeff Baena School Ursuline Academy University New York University Profession Actress, comedian, writer, producer Net worth $8 million Instagram @plazadeaubrey

What is Aubrey Plaza's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, ClutchPoints, the American actress is allegedly worth $8 million. She makes money from her career in entertainment as an actress, comedian, and producer. Plaza has appeared in high-grossing shows and movies such as Parks and Recreation, Ingrid Goes West, Emily the Criminal and Criminal Minds.

What is Aubrey Plaza's salary?

According to Glamour Path, TheRichest and other similar sources, the actress's salary is alleged to be around $350,000 per TV episode. She is one of the highest-paid actresses on television in 2024.

Aubrey Plaza's age

Five facts about Aubrey Plaza. Photo: @plazadeaubrey on Instagram (modified by author)

The American comedian is 39 years old as of May 2024—she was born on 26 June 1984. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Aubrey was born to David and Bernadette Plaza in Wilmington, Delaware, United States. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Her father, a financial advisor, is half-Puerto Rican, while her mother, a lawyer, is Irish. Plaza grew up alongside her two younger sisters, Natalie and Renee.

Aubrey attended Ursuline Academy, an all-girls Catholic school, where she participated in the Wilmington Drama League. She graduated high school in 2002 before joining Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. The comedian graduated with a degree in film in 2006.

Career

Aubrey Plaza is an actress, comedian, writer, and producer. She started her comedy career in 2004 at Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, performing improv and sketch comedy.

In 2008, Plaza went to Hollywood and bagged three acting roles in one week. She got supporting roles in Funny People and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Additionally, she landed a leading role as April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Aubre has appeared in numerous skits, including The Jeannie Tate Show, Mayne Street, and Keith Powell Directs a Play. She has been a guest on many shows, such as 30 Rock, Portlandia, Drunk History, The Legend of Korra, and Welcome to Sweden.

Plaza is also a film producer. Her film production roles include The Little Hours and Black Bear. The American actress has won numerous awards, including ALMA, Independent Spirit, Screen Actors Guild, and Young Hollywood Awards.

Aubrey Plaza's movies

According to her IMDb profile, the Hollywood actress has been featured in over 90 films and TV shows. Below is a list of some of her movies and TV shows.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2023 Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Sarah Fidel 2022 The White Lotus Harper Spiller 2022 Emily the Criminal Emily Benetto 2020 Happiest Season Riley Johnson 2020 Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine Ashley 2019 Child's Play Karen Barclay 2016 Dirty Grandpa Lenore 2016 Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates Tatiana 2016 Criminal Minds Cat Adams 2014 Life After Beth Beth Slocum 2014 Playing It Cool Mallory 2013 Monsters University Greek Council President 2013 The To Do List Brandy Klark 2009 Funny People Daisy Danby 2009–2020 Parks and Recreation April Ludgate

Aubrey Plaza's stroke incident

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023, in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The actress suffered a stroke when she was 20 years old. The ailment caused temporary paralysis and expressive aphasia. She talked to The Guardian about the stroke, saying:

So I had expressive aphasia instantly, which means that if you’re talking to me, I could understand what you’re saying in my mind and understand how to respond. But I couldn’t actually get it out. I couldn’t actually talk.

A few years later, she suffered a transient ischemic attack while filming Parks and Recreation. However, she has fully recovered from her medical condition.

FAQs

Who is Aubrey Plaza? She is an actress, comedian, writer and film producer from the United States. How did Aubrey Plaza become famous? She became a household name for playing April Ludgate on Parks & Recreation. Her popularity rose further after appearing in Emily the Criminal and White Lotus. How much does Aubrey Plaza make? The actress makes about $350,000 per episode on TV. How rich is Aubrey Plaza? The American actress allegedly has an alleged net worth of $8 million. Does Aubrey Plaza have kids? The actress does not have kids. What ethnicity is Aubrey Plaza? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is half Puerto Rican, while her mother is of Irish descent. What age did Aubrey Plaza have a stroke? The talented actress was 20 years old when she suffered from a stroke which led to aphasia.

Aubrey Plaza's net worth is a subject of interest among his fans. The American actress, comedian, and producer has been in the entertainment industry for two decades and has appeared in over 90 films and television shows.

