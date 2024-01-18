Sam Asghari's age, family, net worth, Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is an Iranian-American model, fitness trainer, and actor. He is known for portraying the role of Sergeant Tobias in the film Hot Seat. He is also known as the ex-husband of American singer Britney Spears. Fans are curious to know more about him, especially his age, career, and love life. What is Sam Asghari's age?

Sam Asghari attends the 2023 Zodiac Ball at The Houdini Estate on September 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle (modified by author)

Sam Asghari is a fitness enthusiast. He is popular on Instagram, where he shares his modelling shots, fitness photos and videos. He came into the limelight following his relationship with Britney Spears. He is an animal lover, especially dogs.

Profile summary

Full name Sam Asghari Gender Male Date of birth 3 March 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Tehran, Iran Current residence United States of America Nationality Iranian-American Ethnicity Persian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 196 Weight in kilograms 89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Fatima Asghari Father Mike Asghari Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Britney Spears College Pierce College Profession Model, actor, fitness trainer Net worth $250, 000 Instagram @samasghari

What is Sam Asghari's age?

He is 29 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Pisces. He was born on 3 March 1994 in Tehran, Iran. Who is Sam Asghari's mother? His mother is Fatima Asghari, and his father is Mike. His sister Faye is a social media personality, aesthetic nurse practitioner and entrepreneur. He is Iranian-American.

He spent part of his childhood in Tehran with his three sisters, Faye, Ellie and Maddy. Sam Asghari’s sisters were left in Tehran with their mother after their father moved with Sam to the United States of America in the mid-1990s. His father worked as a tow truck driver.

What happened to Sam Asghari's mother?

The model's mother was involved in an accident, which led to her being rushed to the emergency room. She is doing okay, and on 31 July 2023, he shared a photo of his mom thanking fans for the support they gave him during his mother's recovery.

Career

He is a model, actor and fitness trainer. Previously, he was a nightclub bouncer, personal fitness trainer, and football player. He played football during high school. He later left football and started posting fitness routine videos on social media, which garnered him a huge following. His sister, Faye, introduced him to modelling after realising her potential.

He did his first modelling job for American fashion designer Michael Costello in Palm Springs. The model has appeared in advertisements for the Toyota Prius Super Bowl and other fitness and fashion entities.

He appeared in the 2019 Work From Home music video by Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla Sign. He is a famous actor and landed his fast role when he appeared in the film Can You Keep a Secret as Omar. In the same year, he played Security Guard Russell in the television series NCIS.

Sam Asghari’s movies

According to his IMDb profile, Sam Asghari now has 14 credits. Below is a list of some of his movies and television series.

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 2023 Special Ops: Lioness Kamal 2022 Hot Seat Sergeant Tobias 2022 Dollface Tyler 2022 PBC Christian 2021 Black Monday Giancarlo 2021 Hacks Santa 2020 Unbelievable Sam Asghari 2020 The Family Business Armeen 2019 NCIS Security Guard Russell 2019 Can You Keep a Secret Omar

Is Britney Spears still Sam Asghari’s wife?

No. He was married to Britney Spears, a famous singer known for songs such as Overprotected, Everytime and Hold Me Closer. How did Britney Spears meet Sam Asghari? The two met in 2016 when he was cast in her music video, Slumber Party, featuring Singer-songwriter Tinashe.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears got engaged in September 2021. In April 2022, the two announced they were expecting their first child. However, she lost the pregnancy after a month. The pair tied the knot on 7 June 2022. On 17 August 2023, the fitness trainer filed for divorce.

Sam Asghari's height and weight

How tall is Sam Asghari? He stands at 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 196 pounds or 89 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Sam Asghari? He is an Iranian-American model, actor and fitness trainer. Where is Sam Asghari’s family from? The family hails from Tehran, Iran. How old is Sam Asghari? He is 29 years old as of January 2024. What happened to Sam Asghari’s child with Britney Spears? The two announced in April 2022 that they were expecting their first child, but the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. Who are Sam Asghari's parents? His parents are Fatima and Mike Asghari. What is Sam Asghari’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $250 thousand. He makes his money from his career as a model and actor. Who are Sam Asghari's siblings? He has three sisters, Maddy, Ellie and Fay.

Sam Asghari's age is 29 years as of 2024. He came into the limelight following his romantic relationship with Britney Spears. Their marriage ended in August 2023. He was born in Tehran, Iran.

