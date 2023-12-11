Global site navigation

Blake Draper's age, height, family, movies and TV shows

by  Peris Wamangu

Blake Draper is an up-and-coming actor and martial arts instructor from Australia. He has starred in films and television series like Bad Mothers and Prom Pact. What is Blake Draper's age?

Blake attends the Red Carpet Premiere Event For Disney's Original Movie "Prom Pact" at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Blake Draper has been passionate about acting since childhood. His role model is the late actor Heath Ledger. Draper gained popularity in 2018 after portraying Gus Martinez in the television series Neighbours. Discover more fun details about the Australian actor in his bio.

Profile summary

Full nameBlake Draper
GenderMale
Date of birth27 July 2002
Age21 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthMelbourne, Australia
Current residenceMelbourne, Australia
NationalityAustralian
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6’2"
Height in centimetres188
Weight in pounds189
Weight in kilograms86
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
Siblings1
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionActor, martial arts instructor
Net worth$350,000
Instagram@blakehdraper

What is Blake Draper’s age?

The entertainer is 21 years old as of 2023. He was born on 27 July 2002. His zodiac sign is Leo. The popular actor was born in Melbourne, Australia.

Little is known about Blake Draper’s parents. However, he once disclosed that his parents are in the martial arts business, and they are supportive of his career. He has an elder brother.

Career

The Melbourne native developed an interest in acting at a young age. However, he made his acting debut in 2018 when he appeared in the TV series Neighbours as Gus Martinez. However, the actor garnered prominence in 2019 when he landed the role of Julius in the TV mini-series Bad Mothers.

Blake Draper's movies and TV shows

The young actor has starred in a few movies and TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of his movies and TV shows.

YearMovies/TV showsRoles
2023Prom PactGraham Lansing
2021The OrchardThomas
2021ClickbaitMichael Hastings
2019Bad MothersJulius
2018NeighboursGus Martinez

What is Blake Draper's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, his net worth is alleged to be $350 thousand as of 2023. He has acquired his wealth primarily from his acting career.

Is Blake Draper dating?

Who is Blake Draper's girlfriend? Despite becoming considerably popular, the actor is private about his personal life. He is seemingly single at the moment.

What is Blake Draper’s height?

Blake Draper's height
Milo Manheim, Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Draper arrive for the premiere of Disney's original movie "Prom Pact" at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: VALERIE MACON
Source: Getty Images

The Australian celebrity is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall, and he weighs around 189 pounds (86 kilograms).

FAQs

  1. Who is Blake Draper? He is an Australian actor best known for his role in Bad Mothers.
  2. How old is Blake Draper? He is 21 years old as of 2023. He was born in 2002.
  3. What is Blake Draper’s nationality? He is an Australian national.
  4. Where was Blake Draper born? The actor was born in Melbourne, Australia.
  5. Does Blake Draper have siblings? He has an unknown older brother.
  6. Is Blake Draper single? He is seemingly single at the moment.
  7. What is Blake Draper’s height? The entertainer is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall.

What is Blake Draper's age? He is 21 years old as of 2023. He is a rising actor from Australia. He first came into the spotlight in 2018 following his role as Gus Martinez in the TV series Neighbours. He has since starred in a few movies and TV series, including Bad Mothers and Prom Pact.

Legit.ng recently published Joe Mele’s biography. Joe is a social media personality and influencer from the United States. He is popularly known for sharing comedy skits and pranks with his father.

Joe Mele is currently dating Angela Chalet, his fellow TikTok model. Additionally, Joe loves playing the clarinet, piano and saxophone. The content creator participated in various cultural events during school.

