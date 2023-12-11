Blake Draper's age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Blake Draper is an up-and-coming actor and martial arts instructor from Australia. He has starred in films and television series like Bad Mothers and Prom Pact. What is Blake Draper's age?

Blake attends the Red Carpet Premiere Event For Disney's Original Movie "Prom Pact" at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Blake Draper has been passionate about acting since childhood. His role model is the late actor Heath Ledger. Draper gained popularity in 2018 after portraying Gus Martinez in the television series Neighbours. Discover more fun details about the Australian actor in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name Blake Draper Gender Male Date of birth 27 July 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Melbourne, Australia Current residence Melbourne, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 189 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actor, martial arts instructor Net worth $350,000 Instagram @blakehdraper

What is Blake Draper’s age?

The entertainer is 21 years old as of 2023. He was born on 27 July 2002. His zodiac sign is Leo. The popular actor was born in Melbourne, Australia.

Little is known about Blake Draper’s parents. However, he once disclosed that his parents are in the martial arts business, and they are supportive of his career. He has an elder brother.

Career

The Melbourne native developed an interest in acting at a young age. However, he made his acting debut in 2018 when he appeared in the TV series Neighbours as Gus Martinez. However, the actor garnered prominence in 2019 when he landed the role of Julius in the TV mini-series Bad Mothers.

Blake Draper's movies and TV shows

The young actor has starred in a few movies and TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of his movies and TV shows.

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 2023 Prom Pact Graham Lansing 2021 The Orchard Thomas 2021 Clickbait Michael Hastings 2019 Bad Mothers Julius 2018 Neighbours Gus Martinez

What is Blake Draper's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, his net worth is alleged to be $350 thousand as of 2023. He has acquired his wealth primarily from his acting career.

Is Blake Draper dating?

Who is Blake Draper's girlfriend? Despite becoming considerably popular, the actor is private about his personal life. He is seemingly single at the moment.

What is Blake Draper’s height?

Milo Manheim, Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Draper arrive for the premiere of Disney's original movie "Prom Pact" at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Source: Getty Images

The Australian celebrity is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall, and he weighs around 189 pounds (86 kilograms).

FAQs

