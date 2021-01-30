Harper Hempel's bio, net worth, relationship with Jamal Murray

Harper Hempel is the long-time girlfriend of NBA basketballer Jamal Murray. There is more to her than just being the girlfriend of a famous American athlete. This post unveils some exciting facts about Harper Hempel.

Harper Hempel in a brown coat and white top. Photo: @harperhempel

Source: Instagram

Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel's relationship made headlines in 2020. They were exposed to the public when a video of them in an explicit moment leaked online. Jamal Murray's girlfriend's name was all over the media and blogs when the incident occurred.

Profile summary

Full name Harper Hempel Gender Female Famous as Jamal Murray's girlfriend Birthday August 31, 1996 Zodiac sign Virgo Age 26 years (as of June 2023) Place of birth Union, Kentucky, USA Residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 meters) Weight 59 kg (130 pounds) Hair color Blonde Eye color Grey Father Richard Hempel Mother Colleen Hempel Sibling Connor Hempel Nationality American Alma mater Ryle High School, University of Kentucky, Gatton School of Business Qualification Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Digital Media Occupation Photographer, marketing and digital media consultant, former volleyball player Instagram @harperhempel

Harper Hempel's biography

Harper Hempel is a talented and passionate athlete. She has been playing volleyball since she was young. She became famous in her hometown and college town because of her sports prowess.

Harper in red clothes. Photo: @harperhempel

Source: Instagram

How old is Jamal Murray's girlfriend?

Harper Hempel's age is 26 years as of June 2023. Harper was born on August 31, 1996, in Union, Kentucky, USA.

Who are Harper Hempel's parents?

Her father is Richard Hempel, while her mum is Colleen Hempel. Harper Hempel's father is the co-founder and CEO of eCoachSports. The company offers online coaching classes and tips to some of the best coaches in the NBA.

Does Harper Hempel have siblings?

Harper Hempel's brother, Conner Hempel, attended Harvard University. He represented the school in college football as a Quarterback.

Which college did Harper Hempel attend?

Harper attended Ryle High School, the University of Kentucky, and the Gatton School of Business. She was a volleyball team captain thrice and a four-year starter in high school.

Hempel was part of the University of Kentucky's volleyball team, the Wildcats, from 2015 to 2017. She set an excellent record as a defensive specialist and setter.

Harper Hempel playing volleyball. Photo: @harperhempel

Source: Instagram

For instance, Harper played 13 matches and finished the season with an ace, a kill, 20 digs, and three assists in her sophomore season. She recorded the top 5 digs of the season while playing against Illinois and Wichita State.

After earning her degree, Harper went to the Gatton School of Business to pursue a Marketing and Digital Media degree.

What does Harper Hempel do for a living?

Harper Hempel is a photographer and owns the Harper Hempel Photography company in Kentucky. Photography is one of her long-time hobbies. Her company specializes in portraits, couples shoots, fashion shoots, etc.

Jamal Murray's girlfriend is also a marketing and digital media consultant on social media. For many years, she has been a social media manager for brands like Voodoo Ranger, All Social Jessie, Fact & Fiction, and Halo Top Ice Cream in the United States.

How did Harper Hempel and Jamal Murray meet?

Harper Hempel and Jamal Murray's relationship began at the University of Kentucky. She was playing volleyball and pursuing her degree while he was a freshman playing basketball.

They began dating during the 2015-2016 season when she was a college sophomore. Jamal joined the NBA and went to play in Denver. The couple maintained a long-distance relationship because Harper stayed in Kentucky to finish college.

NBA player Jamal Murray in a suit. Photo: @jmglitxh27

Source: Instagram

Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel frequently posted cute pictures of themselves together on social media. They made their relationship private after their explicit video leaked online on March 22, 2020.

The Canadian NBA star claimed someone hacked his Instagram account and posted the adult-content video on the stories section. He apologized through Twitter and added that he was working on resolving the issue. The couple urged the public to respect their privacy.

Jamal Murray's girlfriend requested the public to delete the video. She took a break from social media. Harper switched her Twitter account to private. Twitter suspended the account later. She is back on Instagram and posts frequently.

Are Jamal and Harper still together?

Fans assume Jamal Murray and his girlfriend broke up. The NBA player posts himself, his friends, and his family on social media. Harper does the same, but they neither post each other nor follow each other's social media accounts. Their socials do not have pictures of them spending time together. Harper celebrated her 24th birthday without Jamal Murray.

What is Harper Hempel's net worth?

Sources estimate Harper Hempel is worth $1 million or more.

What is Harper Hempel's height?

Harper is 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 meters) tall and weighs around 59 kg (130 pounds). She has blonde hair and grey eyes.

Harper watching the mountains. Photo: @harperhempel

Source: Instagram

Facts about Harper Hempel

Harper Hempel's Instagram posts indicate she is a travel enthusiast. She has toured many cities in the US and Europe.

She loves collecting shoes and posts her newest picks on Instagram.

Hempel won the 2011 Team Leadership Award as a volleyball team captain in high school.

She won the district MVP honors in 2011 during her senior season in secondary school.

Hempel won the Raider Award in high school. Only students with top performance on and off-court for two straight years get the award.

The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association (KVCA) named Hempel to the All-State thrice during her high school volleyball career

Harper Hempel is an ambitious businesswoman. Her photography company and social media marketing consultant profession are doing well. Hempel and NBA player Jamal Murray have not confirmed or denied the ongoing breakup rumors.

