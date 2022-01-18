Noah Zulfikar’s biography: age, parents, who is he dating?
Noah Zulfikar is a renowned dancer, actor, and model. He has gained technical dance skills in various dance genres such as hip hop, jazz, ballet, musical theatre, contemporary, and tap. He has participated in various competitions, winning awards and endowments.
Noah Zulfikar started out as a dancer but later discovered his love for acting. Here is everything you need to know about him, including details about his age, career, and more.
Noah Zulfikar's profile summary
- Full name: Noah Zulfikar
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 11 January 2000
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
- Current residence: Meadowvale, Ontario, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 150
- Weight in kilograms: 68
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Erlyn Zulfikar
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Dating
- Girlfriend: Meg Donnelly
- Occupation: Dancer, actor, and model
- Noah Zulfikar's Instagram: @noah_zul
Who is Noah Zul?
Noah Zul is a renowned dancer, actor, and model. He has made his name in the acting industry as a talented dancer who connects with his fans through his great personality. He was born on 11 January 2000, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Who are Noah Zulfikar's parents?
His mother is called Erlyn Zulfikar. Noah Zulfikar's dad passed away on 15 May 2021. Noah took to his Instagram account to bid him farewell. In his post, he talked about their close relationship and thanked him for his support and inspiration.
What age is Noah Zulfikar?
Noah Zulfikar's age is 22 years. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.
Career
The Canadian actor kicked off his dancing career at the age of seven. He joined the Canadian Dancing Company and was represented by the Stars Academy Talent Agency.
His first acting role was in the 2019 music film Dance Together as Brian. After that, he appeared in two music videos the following year. He was also featured in The Next Step TV series as Kingston in 66 episodes from 2017-2020.
Noah Zulfikar from The Next Step has also appeared on TV shows like The Launch, Saturday Mash-Up, Nikki Lilly Meets... and On the Scene with Lindalee.
What movies are Noah Zulfikar in?
According to his IMDb profile, he has six acting credits. Below is a summary of Noah Zulfikar's movies and TV shows:
- 2017-2020: The Next Step as Kingston
- 2020: Meg Donnelly: Impress as himself
- 2020: Zombies 2 Cast: I'm Winning as himself
- 2020: Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 as Jacey
- 2020: Zombies 2 Cast: We Got This as himself
- 2019: Dance Together as Brian
Who is Noah Zulfikar dating?
The young actor is currently in a relationship with Meg Donnelly. The two met at an audition where they were asked to sing together. That was the beginning of their friendship. They have also played romantic roles, which sparked up rumours about their relationship.
Meg Donnelly and Noah Zulfikar confirmed their relationship through a photo they shared on Instagram, professing their love for each other.
Meg Donnelly is a 21-year-old successful Hollywood star. Her acting career peaked after playing the role of Tylor Otto in the hit comedy series American Housewife for over 90 episodes.
Meg Donnelly's boyfriend, Noah Zulfikar is still building a career in the entertainment industry. He is also popular on social media, particularly on Instagram, where he boasts 126k followers.
