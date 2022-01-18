Noah Zulfikar’s biography: age, parents, who is he dating?

Noah Zulfikar is a renowned dancer, actor, and model. He has gained technical dance skills in various dance genres such as hip hop, jazz, ballet, musical theatre, contemporary, and tap. He has participated in various competitions, winning awards and endowments.

Noah Zulfikar attends the screening of the Disney Channel original movie ZOMBIES 2 at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater in Burbank, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Noah Zulfikar started out as a dancer but later discovered his love for acting. Here is everything you need to know about him, including details about his age, career, and more.

Noah Zulfikar's profile summary

Full name: Noah Zulfikar

Noah Zulfikar Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11 January 2000

11 January 2000 Age: 22 years old (as of 2022)

22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Current residence: Meadowvale, Ontario, Canada

Meadowvale, Ontario, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Erlyn Zulfikar

Erlyn Zulfikar Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Meg Donnelly

Meg Donnelly Occupation: Dancer, actor, and model

Dancer, actor, and model Noah Zulfikar's Instagram: @noah_zul

Who is Noah Zul?

Noah Zul is a renowned dancer, actor, and model. He has made his name in the acting industry as a talented dancer who connects with his fans through his great personality. He was born on 11 January 2000, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Who are Noah Zulfikar's parents?

Zulfikar attends Less Noise, More Music! Lucky Brand presents Third Eye Blind + Special Guest in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

His mother is called Erlyn Zulfikar. Noah Zulfikar's dad passed away on 15 May 2021. Noah took to his Instagram account to bid him farewell. In his post, he talked about their close relationship and thanked him for his support and inspiration.

What age is Noah Zulfikar?

Noah Zulfikar's age is 22 years. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

The Canadian actor kicked off his dancing career at the age of seven. He joined the Canadian Dancing Company and was represented by the Stars Academy Talent Agency.

His first acting role was in the 2019 music film Dance Together as Brian. After that, he appeared in two music videos the following year. He was also featured in The Next Step TV series as Kingston in 66 episodes from 2017-2020.

Noah Zulfikar from The Next Step has also appeared on TV shows like The Launch, Saturday Mash-Up, Nikki Lilly Meets... and On the Scene with Lindalee.

What movies are Noah Zulfikar in?

According to his IMDb profile, he has six acting credits. Below is a summary of Noah Zulfikar's movies and TV shows:

2017-2020: The Next Step as Kingston

as Kingston 2020: Meg Donnelly: Impress as himself

as himself 2020: Zombies 2 Cast: I'm Winning as himself

as himself 2020: Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 as Jacey

as Jacey 2020: Zombies 2 Cast: We Got This as himself

as himself 2019: Dance Together as Brian

Who is Noah Zulfikar dating?

Actor Zulfikar with his girlfriend. Photo: @noah_zul

Source: Instagram

The young actor is currently in a relationship with Meg Donnelly. The two met at an audition where they were asked to sing together. That was the beginning of their friendship. They have also played romantic roles, which sparked up rumours about their relationship.

Meg Donnelly and Noah Zulfikar confirmed their relationship through a photo they shared on Instagram, professing their love for each other.

Meg Donnelly is a 21-year-old successful Hollywood star. Her acting career peaked after playing the role of Tylor Otto in the hit comedy series American Housewife for over 90 episodes.

Meg Donnelly's boyfriend, Noah Zulfikar is still building a career in the entertainment industry. He is also popular on social media, particularly on Instagram, where he boasts 126k followers.

