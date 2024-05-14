What is Hannah Berner's net worth? Summer House cast ranked by wealth
Hannah Berner is a reality TV star, comedian, podcaster, and social media influencer. She became famous after appearing on Bravo's reality TV show Summer House. Over the years, Hannah has created a solid social media presence with a substantial following. What is Hannah Berner's net worth? Here are the Summer House cast net worth.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Hannah Berner's fame has continued to grow despite leaving Summer House. She hosts the Berning in Hell podcast and co-hosts another podcast called Giggly Squad. She is also an advocate for mental health and wellness. Besides knowing much about her career, fans have been curious to know Hannah Berner's net worth.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Hannah Berner
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|12 August 1991
|Age
|32 years old (as of May 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Brooklyn, New York, United States
|Current residence
|New York City, New York, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|119
|Weight in kilograms
|54
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Lenore DiLeo Berner
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Des Bishop
|School
|Poly Prep Country Day School,Beacon School, New York
|University
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|Profession
|Reality TV star, comedian, podcaster, social media influencer
|Net worth
|$1.4 million
|@hannahberner
|@officialhannahberner
What is Hannah Lerner's net worth?
According to Net Worth Meter, Rachel Parris, Screen Rant and other similar sources, the American podcaster is alleged to be worth between $1 million and $1.4 million in 2024. She makes her money primarily from her career as a reality TV star, comedian, podcaster, and social media influencer.
Summer House cast ranked by wealth
Summer House is a reality TV series that airs on Bravo. Here is the Summer House cast ranked by wealth.
Paige Desorbo—$1 million
- Full name: Paige Desorbo
- Date of birth: 6 November 1992
- Age: 31 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
Paige DeSorbo is a reality TV personality, model, and journalist. She is one of the prominent cast members of the Bravo reality TV show Summer House. Before joining season 3 of the show, she worked for ABC News.
Additionally, she co-hosts her podcast Giggly Squad with former co-star Hannah Berner. She also runs a fashion blog, writes for Betches Media, and hosts Amazon Live. Paige DeSorbo's net worth is allegedly $1 million.
Kyle Cooke—$1.1 million
- Full name: Kyle Cooke
- Date of birth: 4 August 1982
- Age: 41 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Kyle Cooke is an American television personality and entrepreneur. He became famous as part of the Bravo reality series Summer House. Kyle is married to Amanda Batula, one of the show's cast members. Kyle Cooke's net worth is alleged to be $1.1 million.
The American entrepreneur created a nutrition subscription service, FENIX, in 2016. In 2018, Kyle launched Loverboy. The company is a brand of alcoholic beverages best suited for summertime. His wife Amanda helps with the business. A turning point for the company came in Season 3 of Summer House with its shrewd product placement. Cooke said:
I just stopped trying to make my app happen. People kept on asking me over and over: What are we drinking? What's the rosè? What's this tea? What's this seltzer?.
According to Forbes, Lover Boy's net worth is estimated at $16 million. The company's current profit stands at $38 million.
Amanda Batula—$1 million
- Full name: Amanda Batula Cooke
- Date of birth: 24 July 1991
- Age: Born: 32 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Hillsborough, New Jersey, USA
Amanda Batula is an American reality TV star and creative director from New Jersey. She holds a degree in communications design from the University of Connecticut.
The reality TV star has regularly been on Summer House since season 1. She is also a branding and design specialist and has worked with brands like L'Occitane and her hubby's Loverboy. Amanda's net worth is allegedly $1 million as of 2024.
Carl Radke—$1 million
- Full name: Carl Radke
- Date of birth: 27 January 1985
- Age: Born: 39 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
Carl is an American television personality known for his appearance on the Bravo show. He graduated from Harvard Business School.
Carl briefly joined the acting world before settling in sales and business development. He worked with Loverboy as the Vice President of sales before stepping down in February 2023 due to tension with Kyle.
Carl has been busy with other projects, including serving as a Senior Advisor at Spotfund Technologies and launching his new website, Radke Boys. Carl Radke's net worth is allegedly around $1 million.
Ciara Summer—$500,000 to $1 million
- Full name: Ciara Miller
- Date of birth: 24 December 1995
- Age: 28 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: New York, USA
Ciara Miller is an American reality TV star, podcast host, and model. She is famous for appearing on Summer House and is signed up with Link Models and the Salt Agency as a model. Additionally, she is an ICU nurse and was on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atlanta native hosts her podcast, CoDependents, with Mya. Ciara Miller from Summer House's net worth is alleged to be between $500,000 and $1 million.
Craig Conover—$400,000
- Full name: Craig Conover
- Date of birth: 9 February 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Fenwick Island, Delaware, USA
Craig Conover is a professional lawyer and television personality. He is famous for appearing on Bravo's Southern Charm and Winter House reality shows. Graig's relationship with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo aired on Season 4 of Summer House.
Conover graduated with a law degree from the College of Charleston and the Charleston School of Law. He co-founded a pillow line called Sewing Down South and lives in Charleston. Craig Conover's net worth is allegedly $400,000. He earns money from his successful business, Sewing Down South, and his appearance on Southern Charm.
FAQs
- Who is Hannah Berner? She is a reality TV star, podcaster and social media influencer from the United States.
- How much is Hannah Berner worth? The American podcaster is alleged to be worth $1.4 million in 2024.
- What happened with Hannah Berner from Summer House? She left the show in season 5 after having a rocky relationship with her co-star, Luke Gulbranson.
- Is Hannah Berner still friends with Summer House? She remains friends with her fellow cast member, Paige DeSorbo. The two have a podcast.
- How much do the Summer House cast get paid? According to TheRichest, the cast members are paid between $10,000 and $20,000 for each episode.
- What is Amanda Cooke's net worth? She is allegedly worth $1 million.
- How does Paige DeSorbo make money? Paige makes money from her appearances on Summer House and Southern Charm, her multiple partnerships with Amazon and Vici, and her podcast, Giggly Squad.
Hannah Berner's net worth is alleged to be $1.4 million in 2024, making her the wealthiest cast member of Summer House. The podcaster and social media influencer left the show and now makes money from her podcasts Berning in Hell and Giggly Squad.
Legit.ng published an article about John Leguizamo's net worth. John Leguizamo is a Colombian-American actor, comedian and film producer. He has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Critical Thinking, Bloodline, and Fairfax.
John Leguizamo began his comedy career in 1984 before venturing into acting in 1986. In his 40-year entertainment journey, he has won 16 awards, including a Primetime Emmy. The American actor is also a champion of people's rights. Learn more about his net worth and lesser-known facts about him.
Source: Legit.ng