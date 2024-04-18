Ronnie Coleman's net worth: What happened to him, and where is he now?

While there are several notable bodybuilders in the fitness world, few have a record comparable to Ronnie Coleman. He is considered one of the greatest in the sport, having won multiple titles, including eight Mr. Olympia titles. His career spanned approximately 17 years, and even though he retired, he remains an influential figure in the sport today. What is Ronnie Coleman’s net worth?

Ronnie Coleman sitting on a couch in his home (L). The former pro bodybuilder working out at a gym (R). Photo: @ronniecoleman8 on Instagram (modified by author)

Ronnie Coleman began his career as a policeman but later found his feet in bodybuilding. He turned professional in 1995 and won several titles until his retirement in 2007. Ronnie Coleman’s net worth reflects his success in the world of bodybuilding.

Profile summary

Full name Ronald Dean Coleman Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 1964 Age 59 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Monroe, Louisiana, United States Current residence Arlington, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 311 Weight in kilograms 141 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jessie Mae Benton Siblings 7 Marital status Married Partner Susan Williamson Children 8 College Grambling State University Profession Former professional bodybuilder, ex-police officer Net worth $2 million Instagram @ronniecoleman8 TikTok @ronniecoleman8x YouTube Ronnie Coleman

What is Ronnie Coleman's net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, Ronnie Coleman’s net worth as of 2024 is alleged to be $2 million. He is regarded as one of the best bodybuilders ever, having dominated the sport for over a decade and making substantial earnings.

He also earns income from brand endorsements and the sale of merchandise, such as shoes and bodybuilding supplements. He stays in an expensive house and drives luxurious cars.

Ronnie Coleman’s house

He lives in Arlington, Texas, United States. In April 2023, he hit the headlines after he revealed on Instagram that he was selling his five-bedroom, three-bathroom house. He allegedly wanted to move to a bigger house to fulfil his wife’s request. He had reportedly lived in the house, valued at $495,000, for approximately 26 years.

Car collection

The ex-bodybuilder is a car enthusiast known to own expensive vehicles in his car collection. Among his luxury cars are a Mercedes-Benz S55 AMG, two Cadillac Escalades, and a Hummer H1, all customised to suit his preferences and body size.

Ronnie Coleman’s background

He was born Ronald Dean Coleman in Monroe, Louisiana, United States and raised by his mother, Jessie Mae Benton. Jessie passed away in August 2017 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Top-5 facts about Ronnie Coleman. Photo: @ronniecoleman8 on Instagram (modified by author)

Does Ronnie Coleman have siblings? He was reportedly raised alongside seven siblings: four biological and three adopted siblings. His biological siblings are Tina, Daisy, Robin, and Alex. His adopted siblings are Robert Lee, Lisa Ward and Rosalind Aaron.

He attended Grambling State University for his undergraduate studies. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in accounting in 1984. At the university, he was active in sports, playing football as a middle backliner for the Grambling State Tigers.

What is Ronnie Coleman’s age?

As of April 2024, the former Mr. Olympia is 59 years old. He was born on 13 May 1964; his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Ronnie Coleman’s career

After completing his undergraduate studies, Ronnie Coleman struggled to find a decent job. He was employed at Domino's Pizza in Arlington, Texas, earning a meagre salary. When he came across an advertisement for a police officer position, he opted to join the service from 1989 to 2000 and then to 2003 as a reserve officer.

He started attending budding bodybuilder Brian Dobson’s Metroflex gym. Upon seeing his potential, Brian Dobson offered Coleman a lifetime membership if he would accept to participate in the 1990 Mr. Texas bodybuilding competition.

He won the competition and became a professional bodybuilder in 1995 after he won the Canada Pro Cup. He participated in multiple competitions against great bodybuilders such as Wheeler, Levrone, Ray, and Chris Cormier.

His significant achievement in his bodybuilding career is winning the highest title in the sport, Mr. Olympia, eight times. Here is a list of some of his notable bodybuilding titles.

Title Year Mr. Texas (heavyweight & overall) 1990 World Amateur Championships (Heavyweight) 1991 Canada Pro Cup 1995,1996 Grand Prix Russia 1997 Mr. Olympia 1998 – 2005

What does Ronnie Coleman do now? Although retired from bodybuilding, he still has an interest in the sport. He sells bodybuilding supplements and apparel under his Ronnie Coleman Signature Series and Yeah Buddy brands.

Does Ronnie Coleman have a wife?

Ronnie Coleman’s wife is Susan Williamson. They exchanged marriage vows on 11 April 2016. His wife is a personal trainer and social media personality.

The was previously married to Rouaida Christine Achkar, a French-Lebanese personal trainer. They dated for about nine years before tying the knot on 28 December 2007, but their marriage was short-lived.

How many kids does Ronnie Coleman have?

The former eight-time Mr. Olympia is a father of eight daughters. His two daughters from his first marriage with Rouaida Christine Achkar are Jamilleah and Valencia Coleman. Ronnie shares two daughters with his current wife, Susan Williamson, and two children she had from her previous relationship. Lastly, Coleman has two more daughters he says he had from a "college fling."

What happened to Ronnie Coleman?

He suffered multiple injuries, which reportedly led to his performance decline. When was Ronnie Coleman’s first injury? He sustained his first injury when he was 17 in high school, and more injuries followed when he played football in college.

In his autobiography, Yeah Buddy! My Incredible Story, he narrates how the injuries have worsened with time.

Eventually, despite my utmost caution and being at the chiropractor at least once a week, it was only going to be a matter of time before the injuries I had suffered [on] the football field and [on] the powerlifting team were going to be exacerbated and come back to bite me.

With his career fast rising and numerous bodybuilding tournaments lined up, he had no time to seek medical attention. He also feared that the surgeries doctors recommended would have jeopardised his thriving career. In a YouTube interview with Joe Rogan, the former bodybuilding champion detailed his injuries and revealed he had undergone 13 surgeries.

Today, the former professional bodybuilder can barely walk without assistance. He uses crutches or a wheelchair to move around. Even though his movement is hampered, he still works out and lifts light weights to keep fit.

FAQs

What is Ronnie Coleman’s age? He is 59 years old as of April 2024, having been born on 13 May 1964. Where is Ronnie Coleman from? He hails from Monroe, Louisiana, United States. What is Ronnie Coleman known for? He is a former professional bodybuilder who won the Mr. Olympia title eight times in a row. How rich is Ronnie Coleman? His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. How much money did Ronnie Coleman earn for winning Mr. Olympia? Between 1998 and 2003, he earned $110,000 annually. In 2004, he earned $120,000; in 2005, he earned $150,000. Does Ronnie Coleman have a family? He is married to personal trainer Susan Williamson, with whom he has two daughters. He has a total of eight children. Who was Ronnie Coleman’s ex-wife? The former bodybuilder married Rouaida Christine Achkar, a French-Lebanese personal trainer.

Ronnie Coleman’s net worth shows how his dedication to bodybuilding has paid off. He is among the most decorated bodybuilders of all time, inspiring many budding athletes in the field. He is married to personal trainer Susan Williamson, and they have a blended family of six children. The Louisiana native resides in Arlington, Texas, United States.

