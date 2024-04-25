What is Christian Nodal's net worth? His background, career and girlfriend

Christian Nodal is a Mexican musician, singer, and songwriter. He is recognised for popularising mariacheño, a new Latin music genre that blends mariachi and norteño sounds. Some of the singer’s top hits include Ya No Somos Ni Seremos, Botella Tras Botella, and Adios Amor. Due to his significant success in the Latin music industry, many have wondered what Christian Nodal’s net worth could be.

Christian Nodal, in a red suit, is standing in front of a black wall (L). The singer is standing outside a building (R). Photo: @nodal on Instagram (modified by author)

Christian Nodal was introduced to music at a young age but began his professional career in 2017 when he released his first song. He introduced a unique style of Latin music that has captivated many people, and he currently boasts three studio albums with multiple songs. Christian Nodal’s net worth has tremendously grown thanks to his determination and consistency. He has also been in various relationships but is presently dating Cazzu, with whom he has a child.

Profile summary

Full name Christian Jesús González Nodal Gender Male Date of birth 11 January 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Caborca, Mexico Current residence Argentina Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Silvia Cristina Nodal Father Jaime González Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli (Cazzu) Children 1 Profession Musician, singer, songwriter Net worth $20 million Instagram @nodal TikTok @christiannodal

Christian Nodal's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Latin music singer’s net worth is allegedly $20 million. His music career earnings are believed to be his primary income source, contributing significantly to his net worth. He also makes money from the online sale of apparel on his website.

Christian Nodal’s background

The singer was born Christian Jesús González Nodal to his parents, Silvia Cristina Nodal and Jaime González, in Caborca, Sonora, Mexico. He was raised alongside two siblings, brother Jaime Alonso González Nodal and sister Amely González Nodal, a model and internet personality.

Christian comes from a family of musicians. His father, Jaime, was an orchestra director and owned an artist management agency, while his mother, Silvia, was part of the local music group Luna y Song.

His grandfather, Abuelito Ramon, first exposed him to songwriting—he taught him how to write rhyme poems on napkins. He also learnt how to play the guitar and trumpet at a young age, and in an interview with El Pais, he said:

I grew up as a trumpet player. The music industry has no idea what a trumpet player they lost when they made me sing! I was really good at it, and I loved it.

Where does Christian Nodal currently live? The Mexican native reportedly resides in Argentina with his family. He moved from Mexico to Argentina after his girlfriend gave birth to their first child.

What is Christian Nodal’s age?

The Mexican music singer is 25 years old as of 2024. He was born on 11 January 1999. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Five facts about Christian Nodal. Photo: @nodal on Instagram (modified by author)

Christian Nodal’s career

Christian Nodal commenced his musical journey at a young age. He grew up listening to many Mexican music artists but was particularly drawn to Ariel Camacho, Marco Antonio Solís and Joan Sebastian.

How did Christian Nodal get famous? He started attracting people’s attention in Mexico when he shared a few homemade song videos on Facebook. Despite his growing popularity, his father was against him pursuing a music career, saying it was a frustrating venture. He later changed his mind and accepted to help Nodal record his first song in 2016.

The Mexican singer released his debut single, Adios Amor, in 2017, which peaked on the Monitor Latino Top 20 General Mexican Songs chart. He has popularised the mariacheño style, a combination of mariachi and norteño sounds. He boasts three studio albums, Me Dejé Llevar (2017), Ahora (2019), and Ayayay! (2020). Some of Christian Nodal’s songs include:

Botella Tras Botella

Ya No Somos Ni Seremos

De los besos que te di

La Sinvergüenza

Cazzualidades

Nace un borracho

Te Voy a Olvidar

Te Marqué Pedo

Si usted fuera yo

No te contaron mal

Christian Nodal is currently signed with Sony Music Latin. He penned the deal in February 2022. Previously, the singer was signed with Universal Music, but they parted ways after a feud with the record label.

Christian Nodal’s relationship history

The singer has also been a subject of discussion due to his relationships. Since entering the limelight, he has been romantically linked with multiple women. Some of them include:

Fernanda Guzmán

Fernanda Guzman reportedly dated the Mexican singer until 2019. Their relationship was not widely publicised, and the reason they called it quits is unknown.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll

Christian Nodal and Belinda’s relationship reportedly started in July 2020. Nearly a year into their relationship, they got engaged in May 2021. However, their engagement did not culminate in marriage, as they ended their relationship in February 2022. Belinda is a Mexican singer and actress.

Cazzu

Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli (Cazzu) reportedly started dating the Mexican singer shortly after he parted ways with Belinda. The couple kept their relationship under wraps until 2023. Christian Nodal’s girlfriend is a rapper and singer from Argentina.

Cazzu confirmed her relationship with Christian in April 2023 after she revealed she was pregnant with him. Christian Nodal and Cazzu welcomed their child, Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, on 14 September 2023 in Argentina. In an interview with Billboard, the Mexican singer described his fatherhood experience as follows:

It’s as if your life were a movie. You put yourself as the protagonist, obviously, and you realise that all your life, you were the secondary protagonist. There is the (true) protagonist, the one who arrived.

What did Christian Nodal do to his tattoos?

Christian is known to have several tattoos on different parts of his body. Some of his conspicuous tattoos are on his face, and recently, he shocked fans on 9 April 2024 after he shared pictures of his almost tattoo-less face. Whether the singer permanently removed or covered the tattoos with makeup is unknown.

However, in May 2024, during an interview with Lo Se Todo Colombia, he cleared the air about his clean face. He reportedly said that although he loves tattoos, he is willing to remove face tattoos so that his daughter knows him and sees his face.

Christian Nodal’s height and weight

The Botella Tras Botella singer is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Christian Nodal? He is 25 years old as of 2024. His date of birth is 11 January 1999. What is Christian Nodal known for? He is a Mexican singer and songwriter known for popularising the mariacheño style. What happened to Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar? Nodal was alleged to be Angela Aguilar's boyfriend after they released the song, Dime Cómo Quieres, but they are only good friends. Are Christian Nodal and Cazzu married? As of this writing, the two have not exchanged marriage vows yet. How many children does Christian Nodal have? He is the father of one daughter, whom he shares with Cazzu. Does Christian Nodal write his own songs? He is a talented songwriter and has been writing songs since childhood. How tall is Christian Nodal? The Mexican singer is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Christian Nodal’s net worth reflects his success as a Latin music singer. Over the years, he has emerged as a leading artist in the new regional Mexican scene, having three studio albums and several top Mexican hits. Although unmarried, he shares a child with Argentine rapper and singer Cazzu. He reportedly resides with his family in Argentina.

