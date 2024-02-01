Yovngchimi’s age, height, birthday, nationality, net worth

Yovngchimi initially wanted to be a professional basketball player but later shifted his focus to music. Even though he started singing in 2017, releasing his first track took a while. He is one of the best Latin trap music singers and has released several top songs. What is Yovngchimi’s age?

Yovngchimi is a Latin trap music singer known for hits such as Glizzy Walk, MODELITO, Nuevo, and Mvrda Cartel. His musical journey began in 2017, but he released his debut single in 2021 and now has several songs. He is also an internet personality with a massive following on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Discover details about Yovngchimi’s age, real name, career, and net worth in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name Angel Javier Aviles Monzón Nickname Yovngchimi Gender Male Date of birth 16 February 1996 Age 27 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth San Juan, Puerto Rico Current residence La' Metro, Puerto Rico Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Instagram @yovngchimi TikTok @yovngchimi

What is Yovngchimi’s age?

The Latin trap singer is 27 years old as of January 2024. Yovngchimi’s birthday is 16 February 1996. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

According to Yovngchimi’s biography, he was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Despite being a famous entertainment personality, he has not disclosed details about his family members. However, he once indicated in an interview that Puerto Rican rapper Dei V is his brother and professional colleague.

Growing up, he pursued sports in high school and dreamt of a career as a basketball player. At 18, he got a scholarship to study and play basketball in California, United States. He did not complete his college education, dropping out after two semesters. He stayed in the US for four years before returning to Puerto Rico.

What is Yovngchimi’s nationality? He is a Puerto Rican national of Latino ethnicity. Currently, he resides in La' Metro, Puerto Rico.

Yovngchimi’s career

Yovngchimi is a Latin trap singer. He started singing in 2017 in Puerto Rico when he was around 17 years old but did not record any songs because he was unsure if he wanted to do it professionally.

He released his debut single, Glizzy Walk, in 2021. He has gradually ascended in the Latin trap music industry and has worked with other big names, such as Dei V, Fresy Franklin, Black Drippy and Nelly Nelz. What label is Yovngchimi signed to? He is signed to Glizzy Gvng Inc./Encore and Encore Recordings.

The Latin music singer has released two studio albums, WLGS and Gangsta Grillz: Mvrda Gvng, with several singles. Here is a list of Yovngchimi’s popular songs.

MODELITO

MERCEDES CAROTA

Nuevo

Mvrda Cartel

Los Que Son

On Fleek

Baby Father 2.0

Full of Diamonds

Baby Glock

The Puerto Rican singer also boasts a significant presence on social media. He shares his music career updates and lifestyle pictures with his approximately 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Yovngchimi’s TikTok page has over 700 thousand followers as of writing. His self-titled channel on YouTube, created in January 2018, has over half a million subscribers. He uses the platforms to post his music videos.

Yovngchimi’s net worth

Multiple media sources have reported his net worth, but none of them is verified. According to Trend Celebs Now, his net worth is alleged to be about $4 million, while Stars Gab alleges it is $3 million. Earnings from the singer’s thriving music career are believed to be his primary source of income.

How tall is Yovngchimi?

Yovngchimi’s height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres). His weight is estimated to be 159 pounds (72 kilograms).

Fast facts about Yovngchimi

What is Yovngchimi’s real name? He was born Angel Javier Aviles Monzón. How old is Yovngchimi? His age is 27 years as of January 2024. His date of birth is 16 February 1996. Where is Yovngchimi from? He hails from San Juan, Puerto Rico. What does Yovngchimi do for a living? He is a Latin trap singer known for hits such as Nuevo, On Fleek, Glizzy Walk and MODELITO. How much is Yovngchimi worth? His net worth is alleged to range between $3 million and $4 million. Does Yovngchimi have a girlfriend? He has not revealed details about his romantic life; therefore, he is presumably not dating anyone. What is Yovngchimi’s height? He stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Yovngchimi’s age is 27 years as of January 2024. The singer is making waves in the Latin music industry as a trap genre artist and has collaborated with some top Latin singers. He boasts two music albums with several hits. He resides in La' Metro, Puerto Rico.

