Gussy Lau’s biography: who is Angela Aguilar’s boyfriend?

Gussy Lau is a singer, songwriter, and music composer from Mexico. He came into the limelight in April 2022 after his pictures with Mexican-American singer Angela Aguilar went viral on social media.

Gussy Lau attends The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Gussy Lau has written and composed several songs, and some of his hit songs include Con Toda la Fuerza, Ni Juez Ni Parte, Desde Que La Vi, and They didn't tell you wrong. He won an X2 Latin Grammy Winner award.

Profile summary

Real name Luis Abraham Buelna Vea Nickname Gussy Lau Gender Male Date of birth 6 June 1988 Age 34 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico Current residence Culiacan, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Angela Aguilar Profession Singer, songwriter, composer, entrepreneur Net worth $4 million - $6 million Instagram @gussylau

Gussy Lau's biography

The Mexican singer was born Luis Abraham Buelna Vea in Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico. He is a Mexican national of mixed ancestry, Asian-Latino. His father is a businessman.

How old is Gussy Lau?

The songwriter is 34 years old as of 2022. He was born on 6 June 1988, meaning his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Gussy is a musician, songwriter, composer, and entrepreneur. He has released various songs and music albums. He won an X2 Latin Grammy Winner award, and on September 2022, he was nominated for the fourth time to the Latin Grammys.

The singer has worked with popular musicians like Christian Nodal, Los Rojos, Banda Los Recoditos, Calibre 50, Hijos De Barron, Cuitla Vega, and Angela Aguilar, among others. In March 2021, he was signed to Equinoccio Records, which is run by Pepe Aguilar, his girlfriend's father. Gussy owns a music studio in Mexico.

What are Gussy Lau's Songs?

The singer has produced several notable songs. Below are some of his most popular songs.

Vivir la Vida

En Contra de Mi Voluntad

Hombre de Trabajo

Con Toda la Fuerza

Los Gustos Que Me Doy

Desde Que La Vi

Ni Diablo Ni Santo

Comere Callado, Vol. 2

Calidad y Cantidad

Ni Juez Ni Parte

Christian: Nace un borracho

Ya No Soy El Mismo

They didn't tell you wrong

What is Gussy Lau's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, his alleged net worth is between $4 million-$6 million. However, no verified sources state how much the musician is worth. Nonetheless, he primarily makes his fortune from his music career.

How did Gussy Lau and Angela Aguilar meet?

Gussy Lau poses for a photo during the Red Carpet of the 'Exito SACM 2022 Awards' at Centro Cultural Roberto Cantoral in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales

Source: Getty Images

Gussy and Aguilar first met in 2021 when Gussy was working with Equiniccio Records, owned by Angela's father. Since both of them are in the music industry, it was easier for them to work together, hence strengthening their bond.

In April 2022, one of his close friends leaked photos of him and Angela kissing on social media. He later confirmed that they were dating. The two started dating in mid-February 2022. He said that parents from both sides knew about it.

Fast facts about Gussy Lau

Who is Gussy Lau? He is a Mexican singer, songwriter, and composer. Where is Gussy Lau from? He was born in Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico. What is Gussy Lau's age? The Mexican composer is 34 years old as of 2022. Is Gussy Lau married? No, he is currently dating a popular singer and songwriter, Angela Aguilar. What is Gussy Lau's net worth? He has an alleged networth of $4 million-$6 million. However, there are no reliable sources on the matter. Where does Gussy Lau live? The singer currently resides in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Gussy Lau is a Mexican singer, songwriter, and composer. He came into the limelight in April 2022, following his relationship with Angela Aguilar, a famous singer and songwriter. He is currently signed to Equinoccio Records, Pepe Aguilar's record label.

