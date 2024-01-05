Does Asake have a wife? A look into his relationships

Asake is a popular singer and songwriter from Nigeria. He first gained public recognition for his 2020 hit single Lady. He is also known for his songs, such as Omo Ope, Palazzo, Mr Money and Peace Be Unto. Beyond his musical achievements, Asake's personal life has often been a subject of fascination among his fans. Does Asake have a wife?

Asake was born on 13 January 1995 in Lagos State, Nigeria. He has been in the music industry since 2018 and has released numerous songs and albums, including his debut studio album, titled Mr. Money. The singer is currently signed to YBNL Nation and Empire Distribution. Here is a look at the singer’s relationships over the years.

Real name Ahmed Ololade Famous as Asake Gender Male Date of birth 13 January 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Lagos State Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity African Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Asake Relationship status Single University Obafemi Awolowo University Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $1.2 million–$1.5 million Instagram @asakemusic

Does Asake have a wife?

Who is Asake's wife? The Nigerian singer is not married and has never been married before. However, he has been romantically linked with two women since he shot into the limelight.

Who is Asake’s girlfriend?

Asake has managed to keep his personal life, especially his relationship status, away from the limelight despite his popularity in the Nigerian music industry. However, the Afrobeat singer is allegedly in a romantic relationship with Alexis Skyy.

Alexis is an American reality TV personality known for appearing on Vh1’s TV show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop: New York at different times in her life.

The Nigerian Afrobeats artist and American reality TV star recently sparked dating rumours after they were spotted out together at the All Africa Music Awards in Senegal. However, neither of them has confirmed any details about their alleged relationship.

Rumoured relationship with Stefflon Don

Aside from the American reality TV personality, the Nigerian Afrobeat singer has also been romantically linked with Stefflon Don (Stephanie Victoria Allen). Stefflon is a British rapper and singer who gained public recognition for her 2017 single Hurtin' Me. She is also famous as Burna Boy's ex-girlfriend.

Asake and the British rapper sparked dating rumours after being spotted together in a club in Accra, Ghana. The two are yet to reveal any information about their rumoured relationship.

Is Asake single?

The fast-rising singer is single. However, he allegedly dates Alexis Skyy, a reality television personality from the United States. The rumour circulated online in January 2023 but has not been confirmed yet.

FAQs

Who is Asake? He is a Nigerian singer-songwriter known for her singles Lady, Omo Ope, Palazzo, Mr Money and Peace Be Unto. What is Asake’s real name? His real name is Ahmed Ololade. Where is Asake from? He was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. How old is Asake? He is 28 years old as of 2023. He was born on 13 January 1995. Is Asake married? The Nigerian singer is not married and has never married. Who is Asake’s girlfriend? He is allegedly dating Alexis Skyy, an American reality television personality. Does Asake have a child? The singer does not have any children at the present.

Does Asake have a wife? The Nigerian Afrobeats artist does not have a wife and has never been married before. Being in the spotlight has raised curiosity about his love life. Although Asake is not married, he has been linked with a few women in the entertainment industry.

