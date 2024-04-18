Dame Dash is an entrepreneur, record label executive, film and music producer, director, writer, and actor from the United States. He is widely recognised as the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, an American hip-hop record label. Due to his fame, people have been curious about his wealth and whereabouts. So, what is Dame Dash's net worth?

Damon Dash during Kanye West and Young Gunz London Performance (L). Damon Dash during the 2004 Hip Hop Summit - New Jersey (R). Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dame Dash's fame skyrocketed in Europe when he worked for a famous British singer, Victoria Beckham. Her single, Let Your Head Go, produced by Dash, was #3 on the UK charts. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder has also been affiliated with a film production entity, a Swiss watch company, a hip-hop fashion label, and a footwear brand.

Full name Dame Anthony Dash Nickname Damon Gender Male Date of birth 3 May 1971 Age 52 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Raquel M. Horn Children 5 Profession Actor, film and music producer, director, entrepreneur Net worth $100,000 Instagram @duskopoppington

What is Dame Dash's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Yahoo, his net worth is allegedly $100,000. He amassed his wealth through his various business ventures and also from his career as a producer and actor. However, he initially had a higher net worth. Dash disclosed that his net worth has dropped due to failed business ventures.

Damon Dash's family background

Dame Anthony Dash, best known as Damon Dash, was born on 3 May 1971 in New York City, New York, United States. He is 52 years old as of April 2024. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Dame's mother died due to an asthma attack when he was 15 years old. The American entrepreneur has two half-brothers, Bobby and Jeremy Dash. They all have the same father but different mothers. After his mother's death, Dame Dash's father kicked him out of the house.

Damon did not have a good relationship with his brothers. Through the Family Therapy show, the three brothers tried to amend their relationship with the help of Dr Jenn. Booby and Dame regained their relationship, but it was not the case with Jeremey.

Career

Dash began working in his teenage years, sweeping the barbershop floor and selling newspapers to buy himself sneakers and shirts. Upon completing his studies, he met Shawn Corey Carter, known by his stage name, Jay-Z, a famous rapper.

Top-5 facts about Dame Dash. Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The two teamed up with Kareem 'Biggs' Burke and founded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995. Jay-Z released his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, under the record label and managed to sell 500,000 copies. They later struck a deal with Def Jam Records and worked with several artists, such as Red Man, Method Man, and the late Earl Simmons, famous as DMX.

In 1998, the film producer founded a production company under the Roc-A-Fella umbrella called Roc-A-Fella Films. He aimed to create hip-hop documentaries like Backstage and urban films.

In 1999, Damon Dash and Jay-Z launched a hip-hop-style clothing brand, Rocawear. The clothing line allegedly generated annual revenues of between $350 million and $450 million. The R&B singer Victory Beckham was the face of Rocawear in 2003.

The American actor later sold his stake in Rocawear to Jay-Z for over $22 million. He concentrated on managing his other business ventures: Pro-Keds, Armadale Vodka, Tiret New York, Dash/DiBella Boxing, and Block Savvy.

He is also the founder of DD172, a media collective that comprises a magazine called America Nu, BluRoc Records, an art gallery and VNGRD79, a web design company. He also owns a company called Dame Dash Studios.

As an actor, he has been featured in films and TV shows such as Highlander: Endgame, State Property, Paid in Full, Event of My Demise, For NYC, and Clew. He has also worked as a producer. According to his IMDb profile, here are some of Damon Dash's movies and TV shows he has worked on.

Movies/TV series Year The City of Smoke 2024 Wisdom TeethHinger 2022 Chronicles Of The Anunnaki 2021 For NYC 2020 Growing Up Hip Hop 2016–2019 4biddenknowledge With Billy Carson 2019 Any Tom, Dick, or Harry 2015 Hip Hop and Love Tour 2011-2012 Tennessee 2008 The Woodsman 2004 Backstage 2000

He has also directed several movies and TV shows, such as Prince of Detroit, OG Stories, Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss, Loisaidas, and Paper Soldiers.

Who is Dame Dash's wife?

The producer is not married but engaged to his fiancée, Raquel M. Horn. The two started dating in 2015, and in February 2021, Dash proposed to Raquel. Raquel posted a photo of her finger showing the ring on her Instagram page with the caption:

It's official, @duskopoppington I love you forever.

They have a son, Dusko Dash, born on 14 November 2020. Dusko is Damon's fifth baby.

Damon was previously married to Rachel Roy, a fashion designer. The duo met when Rachel was an intern at Roc-A-Wear. They were married from 2005 to 2009. The two founded a clothing company, The Rachel Roy Collection. They share two daughters, Ava and Tallulah Dash, who were born on 7 December 1999 and 14 May 2008, respectively.

He is also known to have dated other women in the past. He was in a romantic relationship with Linda Williams from 1987 to 1997. Dash and Linda have a son, Damon Dash II, born on 28 November 1991.

The film director also dated an American actress, model, and singer, Aaliyah. Damon Dash and Aaliyah dated from 2000 until her death on 25 August 2001. He also dated Cindy Morales, with whom they sired a son, Christian Dash, born in 2004.

What happened to Dame Dash?

The American actor was arrested in 2019 in New York City, USA, for allegedly failing to pay two of his baby mamas, Rachel Ray and Cindy Morales, child support. He owed them over $400,000.

In April 2015, he was issued an arrest warrant by a Bronx family court judge, who ordered him to pay $62,000 to Cindy Morales. In 2019, the Supreme Court issued a divorce warrant ordering him to pay Roy $342,000. According to the TMZ, Dash paid over $1 million to clear both warrants and the accrued debts.

In early 2024, the producer requested a reduction in child support from his ex-wife, Rachel Roy. He claimed he has struggled with business ventures since the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020. He also revealed to the court that he earned $5,140 in 2022. Damon said that the most he could afford monthly was $428.

Rachel differed with Dame's claims, saying that he still owns a significant stake in Roc-A-Fella and had other sources of income that he's not disclosing to the court. The producer currently pays around $3000 monthly in child support for Tallulah.

FAQs

Who is Dame Dash? He is an American businessman, film and music producer, director, and actor. Where is Dame Dash from? He was born in New York City, New York, United States. What is Damon Dash's age? He is 52 years old as of April 2024. Who is Damon Dash's wife? He is currently not married, but he is engaged to Raquel M. Horn. Who is Damon Dash's ex-wife? He was previously married to Rachel Roy. What is Dame Dash's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $100,000. Who are Damon Dash's kids? The entrepreneur has five children from four different women. The kids are Damon Dash II, Christian, Ava, Tallulah Ruth, and Dusko Dash.

Dame Dash's net worth allegedly plummeted swiftly due to unwise financial decisions. However, the entrepreneur is slowly rising, and his net worth is growing. He is a father of five children and resides in New York, United States.

