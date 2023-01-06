Shawn Killinger’s biography: age, husband, daughter, salary

Shawn Killinger is an American TV anchor, newscaster, and reporter, currently working at QVC television network. She has been in the media industry for quite a long time and has worked with reputable media companies, such as CBS.

Shawn Killinger is a TV host at QVC, and previously, she worked at the CBS television network, beginning her career in 1995. She is also a reality TV star, having been featured in a single TV show. The TV host is a social media personality with thousands of followers across different platforms.

Profile summary

Full name Shawn Elizabeth Killinger Gender Female Date of birth 2 November 1972 Age 50 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-25-37 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-94 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Loandra Father David Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Joseph Caretta Children 3 School American School Foundation College Pennsylvania State University Profession TV anchor, newscaster, reporter Net worth $1 million Instagram @shawnkillingerqvc

Shawn Killinger’s biography

The TV anchor was born in Detroit, Michigan, USA, and was raised alongside her elder brother David Killinger Jr. Shawn Killinger’s dad is David Killinger, and her mother is Loandra. Due to her father's work, she spent her childhood in different places, including Mexico and Pennsylvania, USA.

She attended American School Foundation in Mexico and learned to speak Spanish. Later, she graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor of science degree in marketing.

How old is Shawn Killinger?

Shawn Killinger’s age is 50 years as of January 2023. The reality TV personality was born on 2 November 1972. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

She is a TV anchor, newscaster, and reporter, currently working at QVC, an American television network. Shawn Killinger’s QVC career began in 2007, and she has been hosting live TV shows discussing matters concerning lifestyle, beauty, fashion and travel.

Shawn commenced her journalism career in 1995 as a production assistant at CBS News. She later joined WRGB-TV CBS in Albany, New York, as a morning reporter and fill-in noon anchor and served in the position for about three years until 2002.

She moved to WKMG-TV CBS in Orlando, Florida, where she worked as a weekday morning anchor between 2002 and 2005. In 2005, she was part of the cast of the reality TV show The Apprentice: Martha Stewart and appeared in four episodes of the show.

Why was Shawn Killinger fired from The Apprentice: Martha Stewart show?

The TV personality was allegedly dismissed for saying, "Fake it till you make it" on the show, words which did not please Martha Stewart.

Besides her journalism career, she is a social media celebrity with a massive following on Facebook and Instagram. She boasts about 223 thousand followers on Facebook and 106 followers on Instagram as of writing. The TV personality regularly shares pictures of her family.

What is Shawn Killinger’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million. Shawn Killinger’s salary is reportedly $80 thousand per year, and she makes money from her journalism career spanning more than two decades as of 2023.

Is Shawn Killinger married?

Yes, the TV host is married to Joseph Caretta. Shawn Killinger’s husband is a beauty and wellness consultant, owning My Salon Suite. The couple reportedly met on an online dating website and tied the knot on 13 April 2013.

Does Shawn Killinger have a daughter?

She does not have her own children, but the couple adopted a daughter Jagger Jude in 2017. She is also a stepmom of two adult sons from her husband’s previous relationship. Unfortunately, in 2014, she lost her pregnancy.

Shawn Killinger’s measurements

She stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-25-37 inches (86-64-94 centimetres).

Fast facts about Shawn Killinger

When is Shawn Killinger’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 2 November every year and was born in 1972. Where is Shawn Killinger from? She hails from Detroit, Michigan, USA, but currently resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. What does Shawn Killinger do for a living? She is a TV anchor, newscaster, and reporter, currently working at QVC. How much is Shawn Killinger worth? Her net worth is alleged to be about $1 million. Who is Shawn Killinger’s husband? Her husband is Joseph Caretta, a beauty and wellness professional. Does Shawn Killinger have kids? She has an adopted daughter and two stepsons from her previous marriage. How tall is Shawn Killinger? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Shawn Killinger is a career woman working as a TV host at QVC television network, and her journalism career spans more than two decades. She is married and has three children, an adopted daughter and two stepsons. She lives with her family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

