Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Professor Rhoda Gumus, the national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Edo state, has expressed worry over the presence of some people in the agency's office in Oredo local government area (LGA).

Speaking on Friday night, September 20, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng, Prof. Gumus explained that the people, whose mission is unknown, have been at the INEC's office in Oredo since Thursday, September 19.

The development comes as INEC prepares to conduct a gubernatorial election in Edo state on Saturday, September 21.

Prof. Gumus explained that the crowd was "just there and not saying anything".

She said:

“Before I came here, around 5:30 pm or so, I went to Oredo, the whole place, I can’t understand. But security is there. They are not touching anybody; they are not beating anybody. But what I was told last night (Thursday, September 19), was that they (the people at the INEC office) want to make sure that they are securing 'their property'. I can’t understand; that they don’t want anybody to tamper with it. But we have security there. They (security operatives) are still there.”

Asked if she is worried about the scenario, Prof Gumus replied:

“It bothers me. When I went to the place before coming here, I said ‘what is this?’”

Watch Prof Gumus' interview below:

Read more on Edo election 2024:

Edo election: Accord Party vows to win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, the national chairman of the Accord Party, expressed optimism that the party will win.

Mgbudem urged eligible voters in the state to come out en masse and vote for his party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng