Woody McClain’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Woody McClain is a famous American actor, comedian and dancer. He rose to prominence after his role in the 2017 TV series The New Edition Story, where he acted as Bobby Brown. He has also been featured in other films and television shows, including Power Book II: Ghost and Cabal.

Actor speaks during the 2018 LudaDay Weekend Game Night at the Gathering Spot on August 31, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Woody McClain relocated to Los Angeles from Florida in 2012 in order to pursue a career as a professional dancer. Shortly after, he made a name for himself as a backup dancer. He performed for well-known artists and bands, including Chris Brown and Fifth Harmony.

Profile summary

Full name : Woody McClain

: Woody McClain Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 14 May 1989

14 May 1989 Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)

33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth: Charleston, South Carolina, United States

Charleston, South Carolina, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds : 176

: 176 Weight in kilograms : 80

: 80 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Father: Edward Allen McClain

Edward Allen McClain Mother: Rosetta Robinson

Rosetta Robinson Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status : Single

: Single High School: Robert E. Lee High School

Robert E. Lee High School Education: Florida A&M University

Florida A&M University Profession: Actor, comedian, social media influencer, dancer

Actor, comedian, social media influencer, dancer Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram : @woody_thegreat

: @woody_thegreat Facebook: Woody The Great

Woody McClain's biography

The actor alongside DeStorm Power and Melvin Gregg attend the ZEUS New Series Premiere Party X CIROC Black Raspberry in Burbank, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Source: Getty Images

Woody the Great was born in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. His parents are Edward Allen McClain and Rosetta Robinson. Edward, his father, owns a non-profit organization. His mother works in a transport company. He has a younger sister named Mercedes Cheyanne McClain.

How old is Woody McClain?

Woody McClain's age is 33 years old as of 2022. He was born on 14 May 1989, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Woody McClain's ethnicity?

The famous actor has an American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity.

What high school did Woody McClain go to?

The famous actor went to Robert E. Lee High School, after which he proceeded to Florida A&M University in 2008 but moved to Los Angeles in 2012 before finishing his studies.

How did Woody McClain get famous?

Woody McClain is a well-known dancer, comedian, social media personality and actor. He began his career as a dancer showing his skills on Vine earning a huge fan base. He posted his content on social media, performing a version of Kevin Hat's monologue, Permission to Cuss.

The video went viral on social media and caught the attention of Kevin Hart himself, who later signed him to his production company known as HartBeat Digital in December 2015.

He rose to fame in 2017 due to his lead role as Bobby Brown in the television series The New Edition Story. Afterwards, the actor has become known to many as Cane from Power.

Woody McClain's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb page, below are Woody McClain's movies and TV shows that he has appeared in:

The Restaurant (TBA) as a Waiter

(TBA) as a Waiter 2020-2022: Power Book II: Ghost as Cane Tejada

as Cane Tejada 2021: The Harder They Fall as Clyde Grimes

as Clyde Grimes 2021: A Little Closure as Woody

as Woody 2020: Death of a Telemarketer as Barry

as Barry 2019: Cabal as Martin

as Martin 2019: All the Way with You as Boris

as Boris 2018: The Bobby Brown Story as Bobby Brown

as Bobby Brown 2018 : Canal Street as MayMay

as MayMay 2018: Giants as Rocco

as Rocco 2018: Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious BIG as Jimmy Henchman Rosemund

as Jimmy Henchman Rosemund 2017: You're Sexist as Woody

as Woody 2017: Tales as Slim

as Slim 2017: Stories with Kev as Kev

as Kev 2017: Training Day as Raw Dogg

as Raw Dogg 2017: Between Black and Blue as Man

as Man 2017: The New Edition Story as Bobby Brown

Woody McClain's nominations

The famous actor received Black Reel Award as well as an Image Award nomination in 2017 after his excellent performance in the television series The New Edition Story.

What is Woody McClain's net worth?

The actor and Gabrielle Dennis are seen backstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

According to Super Stars Bio, his net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, this information is not official.

Who is Woody McClain's wife?

The American actor is not married and has not disclosed his current relationship status.

How tall is Woody McClain?

Woody McClain's height is 6 feet 2 inches (180 centimetres). He weighs about 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

Fast facts about Woody McClain

Who is Woody McClain? He is a well-known American professional actor, comedian, social media personality and dancer. How old is Woody McClain? He is 33 years old as of 2022. He was born on 14 May 1989. What is Woody McClain's nationality? He has American nationality and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What high school did Woody McClain go to? The American dancer attended Robert E. Lee High School. How tall is McClain? His height is 6 feet 2 inches or 180 centimetres. What is Woody McClain's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million as of 2022.

Woody McClain is a famous American professional actor and dancer who has appeared in several films and TV shows. The actor boasts 17 acting credits under his name. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Source: Legit.ng