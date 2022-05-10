Woody McClain’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Woody McClain is a famous American actor, comedian and dancer. He rose to prominence after his role in the 2017 TV series The New Edition Story, where he acted as Bobby Brown. He has also been featured in other films and television shows, including Power Book II: Ghost and Cabal.
Woody McClain relocated to Los Angeles from Florida in 2012 in order to pursue a career as a professional dancer. Shortly after, he made a name for himself as a backup dancer. He performed for well-known artists and bands, including Chris Brown and Fifth Harmony.
Profile summary
- Full name: Woody McClain
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 14 May 1989
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Charleston, South Carolina, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6'2"
- Height in centimetres: 180
- Weight in pounds: 176
- Weight in kilograms: 80
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Father: Edward Allen McClain
- Mother: Rosetta Robinson
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Single
- High School: Robert E. Lee High School
- Education: Florida A&M University
- Profession: Actor, comedian, social media influencer, dancer
- Net worth: $1 million
- Instagram: @woody_thegreat
- Facebook: Woody The Great
Woody McClain's biography
Woody the Great was born in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. His parents are Edward Allen McClain and Rosetta Robinson. Edward, his father, owns a non-profit organization. His mother works in a transport company. He has a younger sister named Mercedes Cheyanne McClain.
How old is Woody McClain?
Woody McClain's age is 33 years old as of 2022. He was born on 14 May 1989, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.
What is Woody McClain's ethnicity?
The famous actor has an American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity.
What high school did Woody McClain go to?
The famous actor went to Robert E. Lee High School, after which he proceeded to Florida A&M University in 2008 but moved to Los Angeles in 2012 before finishing his studies.
How did Woody McClain get famous?
Woody McClain is a well-known dancer, comedian, social media personality and actor. He began his career as a dancer showing his skills on Vine earning a huge fan base. He posted his content on social media, performing a version of Kevin Hat's monologue, Permission to Cuss.
The video went viral on social media and caught the attention of Kevin Hart himself, who later signed him to his production company known as HartBeat Digital in December 2015.
He rose to fame in 2017 due to his lead role as Bobby Brown in the television series The New Edition Story. Afterwards, the actor has become known to many as Cane from Power.
Woody McClain's movies and TV shows
According to his IMDb page, below are Woody McClain's movies and TV shows that he has appeared in:
- The Restaurant (TBA) as a Waiter
- 2020-2022: Power Book II: Ghost as Cane Tejada
- 2021: The Harder They Fall as Clyde Grimes
- 2021: A Little Closure as Woody
- 2020: Death of a Telemarketer as Barry
- 2019: Cabal as Martin
- 2019: All the Way with You as Boris
- 2018: The Bobby Brown Story as Bobby Brown
- 2018: Canal Street as MayMay
- 2018: Giants as Rocco
- 2018: Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious BIG as Jimmy Henchman Rosemund
- 2017: You're Sexist as Woody
- 2017: Tales as Slim
- 2017: Stories with Kev as Kev
- 2017: Training Day as Raw Dogg
- 2017: Between Black and Blue as Man
- 2017: The New Edition Story as Bobby Brown
Woody McClain's nominations
The famous actor received Black Reel Award as well as an Image Award nomination in 2017 after his excellent performance in the television series The New Edition Story.
What is Woody McClain's net worth?
According to Super Stars Bio, his net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, this information is not official.
Who is Woody McClain's wife?
The American actor is not married and has not disclosed his current relationship status.
How tall is Woody McClain?
Woody McClain's height is 6 feet 2 inches (180 centimetres). He weighs about 176 pounds (80 kilograms).
Woody McClain is a famous American professional actor and dancer who has appeared in several films and TV shows. The actor boasts 17 acting credits under his name. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA.
