One of Mohbad’ friend’s Spending recently took it out on his best friend, Prime Boy, as he made fresh allegations on the internet

Spending claimed that Prime Boy is not giving the correct account of what happened to Mohbad at the last vent he attended

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Marlian signee last performed in a show at Ikorodu, where complications surrounding his death started

A close friend of the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has made fresh accusations against the deceased’s best friend, Prime Boy.

In a report sighted by Legit.ng online, a man identified as Spending expressed regret for attending Mohbad’s final show in Ikorodu alongside Prime Boy.

According to Spending, Prime Boy has been spreading a different narrative about what really transpired at the event.

Spending also issued a stern warning to Prime Boy, urging him to stop mentioning his name in the stories he’s been sharing. He accused Prime Boy of being a disloyal friend and called on Mohbad to avenge his death.

“Prime boy, I regret going to that show with you. You have been running all day, lying to people on TikTok. Take my name out of your mouth, you fake as*. Big Moh, I want you to fight whoever had a hand in your death."

Mohbad’s friend spurs reactions online

dominionway:

"When friends cross you and you cut them off people are quick to call you a bad friend who forgot his friends after making some cash… it’s crazy how your closest friends could be your worst enemy."

bethy_omojaplabey:

"I can’t wait for this inquest to end ,then high court session can start,all of you,deyyy playyy,the whole world sha wants to know the cause of death."

salamakindele:

"No be fictional something be this, no be film we dey watch wey dead body go dey chase who kpai am… Anything wey you know abt this make you share light so people and the whole world can know what’s up… Which one is Big Moh, I want you to fight for whoever had hand in ur death, Seh oloriburuku ko wa ni gbogbo yin bayii?"

teelove4022:

"Spending nah you be the green snake under the green grass you're a snitch all of you that go to show with mohbad can't give straight accountability of what happen to him you are just feeding we public lies upon lies, to everyone of you that have and in mohbad death to does of you that are not straight forward so we can justice for him una life will be cut short too inshallah."

queen_temdan:

"Dey no go get back eat of mind including dt apayan crimeboy 😂 until Dey confess 😡 or was he deaf wen Dey were lying against wunmi here Nd dr on social media?😡 ur mind no go touch ground😂😂😂 God of wunmi unna tank u."

obeta_manzyy:

"God punish that spending where him dey wen everyone dey talk."

