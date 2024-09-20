Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, immediate-past governor of Rivers and minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), is reportedly backing Umar Damagum, the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recently, it emerged that members of the national working committee (NWC) and their deputies moved to oust Damagum.

But Wike, a former presidential aspirant and influential member of the PDP, pitched his tent with Damagum.

On Friday, September 20, The Punch reported that a senior member of the PDP NWC revealed that, in addition to Wike’s backing, Damagum has the support of at least four governors from the party.

The source identified the four governors as Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state, and Taraba’s Agbu Kefas.

Recall in August, Damagum said the struggle to continue to stay in office was not a matter of life and death for him.

Some party chieftains believe Yobe-born Damagum has already overstayed his welcome in acting capacity. However, the embattled party leader said leadership change or not would not rob him of his place in the party.

List of the pro-Damagum governors:

Seyi Makinde (Oyo state) Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau state) Agbu Kefas (Taraba) Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa)

