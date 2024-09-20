The 16-member committee on consequential adjustments in salaries inaugurated by the federal government earlier in September have finally agreed on consequential salary adjustments

In several meetings, the committee deliberated on issues arising from provisions of the national minimum wage act 2024

Head of the committee, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, said the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration was determined to maintain a fair and equitable salary structure for federal civil servants

FCT, Abuja - The committee on consequential adjustment in salaries arising from the national minimum wage act 2024, has reached a resolution.

The agreement concerning the consequential salary adjustments for public sector workers has been arrived at.

The new national minimum wage in Nigeria has not yet been implemented at the federal level.

The committee, chaired by Didi Esther Walson-Jack, head of the civil service of the federation, which was formed a week ago, has finalised the terms of the new salary structure.

The agreement specifies the following percentage increases in salary adjustments across different grade levels under the consolidated public service salary structure (CONPSS), which applies respectively to federal ministries, extra-ministerial offices, and agencies: CONPSS 01-06: 80.81% to 64.73% increase; CONPSS 07-14: 45.59% to 19.35% increase and CONPSS 15-17: 14.35% to 4.41% increase.

Afterwards, the FG and labour signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday, September 20.

Furthermore, the committee has tasked the national salaries, income, and wages commission (NSIWC) with developing salary templates for other consolidated salary structures across the federal workforce.

Legit.ng recalls that in July, President Tinubu increased the federal government’s offer on the national minimum wage to N70,000, with an assurance that it will be reviewed after three years, instead of five years.

In a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and that of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the presidential villa, Tinubu said he had to intervene in the negotiations, knowing the economic challenges faced by many Nigerians, and the need to provide urgent succour.

Subsequently, he signed the new minimum wage bill into law.

Since then, federal workers anxiously look forward to the commencement of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

