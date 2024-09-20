John Obi Mikel arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2006 as a teenager after playing at the FIFA U20 World Cup

Chelsea were involved in a transfer battle with Manchester United over the signature of the highly-rated attacker

Former Blues captain Marcel Desailly has described his perception of Mikel during his first weeks at Cobham

John Obi Mikel arrived at Chelsea as a teenager and impressed during his first few weeks, such that his actions during that time still lingers in the memory of a former captain.

Chelsea won a transfer battle against Premier League rivals Manchester United to secure his signing after he competed at the FIFA U20 World Cup, helping Nigeria finish second behind Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Mikel Obi during his first season as a Chelsea player. Photo by Adam Davy.

He played for the club for 11 years before he departed in 2017 after a clash with Antonio Conte, who arrived at the club in the summer of 2016 and won the title in his first year.

Desailly describes ‘magical’ Mikel Obi

Former Chelsea captain Marcel Desailly Has praised the level Mikel Obi watched at 17, while the punditry team at Bein Sport was analysing Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal.

“He was the one,” the former France international said. “He was 16 at that time and came on trial for about two to three weeks, and the first week, he was magic, technically and during training sessions, he was top level.

“During training sessions, we were worried if he was under drugs as he was incredible. In the second week, the same thing, capable of playing, handling the ball, one-v-one, two-v-two, he got out of every situation.”

“He was going to take our football to a high level, and we were really impressed. Only he gave us that kind of impression, and it was amazing,” he added.

Many Nigerian football fans believe he could have had a better career if Jose Mourinho had not converted him from an attacking to a defensive midfielder, but photojournalist Michael Adegbile, who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng, believes otherwise.

“Not many Africans can boast of a “BETTER CAREER” anywhere in the world than Mikel, not to mention in the Premier League. He won 11 trophies and was named the club's young player of the year twice,” he said.

“What’s supposed to be “Better” than this at club level? The aesthetics of seeing him play as an attacking midfielder?”

How Scolari frustrated Drogba

Legit.ng reported that Mikel opened up on how Felipe Scolari frustrated Didier Drogba at Chelsea, eventually leading to the manager's dismissal.

The Brazilian head coach preferred French striker Nicolas Anelka to the Ivorian centre-forward, leading to a broken relationship between them in a very short time.

