Benin City, Edo state - After the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the 2024 Edo state election, Kennedy Iyere, suddenly withdrew from the race, the party unveiled a new flagbearer.

Legit.ng reports that the change of baton happened less than 24 hours before the Edo governorship election 2024. The poll has been scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Accord is one of the 17 parties contesting in the 2024 Edo state governorship election.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, September 20, Joseph Omoregbe, the Edo state chairman of the party, and other members of the party stated that Iyere's withdrawal showed that he “had no intention to contest the governorship election right from the onset".

Against this backdrop, the opposition party immediately announced Bright Enabulele as its new flagbearer in Edo.

Omoregbe said:

“His withdrawal is not a surprise to the party as it had become clear that he had no intention to contest as it became evident after the party primaries which brought him in on February 17“, 2024 as the party’s candidate with Dr. Bright Enabulele as his running mate.

“We hereby assure our good people of Edo state that Accord is still very much in the race as the running mate, Dr. Bright Enabulele who is in fact more capable than Kennedy Iyere steps up as the candidate automatically."

