BREAKING: Opposition Party Gets New Candidate As Flagbearer Suddenly Pulls Out of Edo Gov'ship Race
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
Benin City, Edo state - After the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the 2024 Edo state election, Kennedy Iyere, suddenly withdrew from the race, the party unveiled a new flagbearer.
Legit.ng reports that the change of baton happened less than 24 hours before the Edo governorship election 2024. The poll has been scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.
Speaking to journalists on Friday, September 20, Joseph Omoregbe, the Edo state chairman of the party, and other members of the party stated that Iyere's withdrawal showed that he “had no intention to contest the governorship election right from the onset".
Against this backdrop, the opposition party immediately announced Bright Enabulele as its new flagbearer in Edo.
Edo 2024: Labour Party reacts to letter of Akpata endorsing Ighodalo few hours to governorship election
Omoregbe said:
“His withdrawal is not a surprise to the party as it had become clear that he had no intention to contest as it became evident after the party primaries which brought him in on February 17“, 2024 as the party’s candidate with Dr. Bright Enabulele as his running mate.
“We hereby assure our good people of Edo state that Accord is still very much in the race as the running mate, Dr. Bright Enabulele who is in fact more capable than Kennedy Iyere steps up as the candidate automatically."
Read more on Edo election 2024:
- Edo governorship election 2024: Nigerian prophet shares prediction on winner, 'he is God's choice'
- Edo governorship election 2024: Shehu Sani reacts as INEC says 379,000 PVCs uncollected, "imagine"
- Edo: Prophet Emmanuel predicts win for PDP
Edo election: Accord Party vows to win
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, the national chairman of the Accord Party, expressed optimism that the party will win.
Mgbudem urged eligible voters in the state to come out en masse and vote for his party. He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing field to all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.