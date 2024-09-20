Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, September 20, reassured Nigerians that his presidency is driven by a desire to serve, not accumulate wealth.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu also assured Nigerians that his administration is focused on delivering tangible results and making a positive difference in the nation’s infrastructure, food and energy security, education and long-term economic stability.

President Tinubu has said he did not come to the Aso Rock presidential villa to look for money. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, who spoke during a meeting with the forum of former presiding officers of the national assembly at the state house, Abuja, emphasised that he sought the office to work for the nation, not for personal financial gain.

A video of Tinubu's assurance trended on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, September 20.

Watch President Tinubu below:

Tinubu said:

"I did not come to look for money and exploit the situation; I came to work. I asked for the votes, and Nigerians gave them to me."

Furthermore, President Tinubu outlined his administration's focus on addressing Nigeria's present challenges, including improving infrastructure, ensuring compliance with financial regulations, exploring alternative energy sources and providing energy security.

He said:

''We have come a long way, and I promise we must do our best."

An influential politician in Nigeria, Tinubu, 72, previously served as the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007, and senator for Lagos West in the third republic.

He played a key role in the formation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng