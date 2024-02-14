Adam Faze’s age, height, dating history, movies, net worth

Adam Faze is a producer, writer, director, and entrepreneur from the United States. He is best known for his production role in television series and films such as River Fork, How Moving, and Clockwork Dynasty. Faze came into the spotlight following his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo. What is Adam Faze's age?

Adam Faze in a Kodak studio (L). The actor poses for a photo at night (R). Photo: @adamfaze on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Adam Faze joined the entertainment industry at a young age. At 16, he organised a film festival in his school. He is a former Forbes magazine writer and co-founder of a production company known as Must be Nice. Discover Adam Faze's birthday and other interesting facts about him.

Profile summary

Full name Adam Faze Gender Male Date of birth 28 May 1997 Age 26 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Michael Faze Mother Barbara Pilar Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Loyola High School Profession Producer, writer, director Net worth $5 million–$6 million Instagram @adamfaze

What is Adam Faze's age?

The American producer is 26 years old as of February 2024. He was born on 28 May 1997 in Los Angeles, California, United States. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He is an American citizen of white descent.

Adam is the son of Michael Faze and Barbara Pilar. His father is a senior home mortgage consultant at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. He has also worked in the banking sector at Citibank Los Angeles and Bank of America.

Adam's mother works as a realtor in Palisade's Realty. Faze was raised alongside his sister, Olivia O. Faze. He joined Loyola High School in 2011 and completed in 2015.

Career

Five facts about Adam Faze. Photo: @adamfaze on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Adam began his career as an entrepreneur. His entrepreneurial journey started when he co-founded the Chateau Savant company, launched in 2017 during the Cannes Film Festival. In 2020, he founded an independent production company, Must Be Nice, with director Jamie Dolan.

Faze began working as a producer in 2020. His first project is Love in the Underground: Side B. He also worked as executive producer and creator in the podcast series Day by Day in the same year.

The producer is known to have directed the music video Nothing Good by Goody Grace featuring G-Easy & Juicy J in 2020. In 2022, he wrote and directed the TV series Proof of Love. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked as a studio chief at FazeWorld since June 2023.

Adam Faze's movies and TV series

According to his IMDb profile, he has produced six films. Here are the films and TV series Adam has produced.

Film/TV series Year Who Am I Completed Clockwork Dynasty 2023 Keep the Meter Running 2022 Proof of Love 2022 River Fork 2021 How Moving 2021

What is Adam Faze's net worth?

Several sources, including News Unzip, Popular Bio, and Biography Gist, allege that the producer's net worth ranges between $5 million and $6 million. His primary source of income is his career as a producer.

Adam Faze's dating history

The American director keeps his love under wraps. However, he is known to have dated Olivia Rodrigo. The two are believed to have met through industry friends and began dating around June 2021.

A source close to Rodrigo told E! News that the actress brought Faze to the Space Jam 2 premiere at Six Flags Magic Mountain as plus one and introduced him as his boyfriend. The insider stated:

Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night. They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all.

The two appeared publicly in July 2021 after being spotted kissing against an Audi while out in Los Angeles, California, USA. Their relationship did not last long, as in January 2022, rumours spread that the two had parted ways. It was after Rodrigo unfollowed Adam on Instagram, and they spent New Year's Eve apart.

Adam Faze's ex-girlfriend, Olivia, is a singer, actress and songwriter from the United States. She is widely known for her role on Disney's television series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Her hit tracks include Traitor, Vampire and Good 4 U.

Adam Faze's height and weight

Adam sips a drink in an entertainment joint (L). Faze pretends to make a call while squatting (R). Photo: @adamfaze on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American producer stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 65 kilograms or 143 pounds.

FAQs

What is Adam Faze's age? He is 26 years old as of February 2024. When is Adam Faze's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 28 May. Who is Adam Faze's parents? His parents are Michael and Barbara Pilar Faze. Who is Adam Faze's girlfriend? He is presumed to be single. However, he is known to have dated the American actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo. What is Adam Faze's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. What is Adam Faze's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $5 million and $6 million. How did Adam Faze and Olivia Rodrigo meet? The two are reported to have met through entertainment industry friends.

Adam Faze's age is 26 years old as of February 2024. He is a producer, writer, director, and entrepreneur from the United States. He is known for his notable work as a producer in Day by Day, River Fork, and How Moving. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Chanan Safir Colman's biography. Chanan Safir Colman is a basketball player who is popularly known as Jessie J's boyfriend. He has played in popular teams like Maccabi Haifa, Randers Cimbira, and Svendborg Rabbits.

Chanan Safir Colman was born in Gladsaxe, Denmark. He founded Camp Colman, a basketball camp based on children aged eight to 19 years old. Chanan is a father of one child. Learn more about him in the article.

Source: Legit.ng