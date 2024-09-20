Nigerian singer Davido had many gushing following the manner he hosted his foreign colleague YG Marley in Lagos

The two musicians were spotted in the Afrobeats singer's Rolls Royce as they drove around the bustling city

OBO, as he is fondly called, will later take his guest to his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest's newly launched restaurant, igniting reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, recently hosted American artist Joshua Omaru "YG" Marley during his visit to Lagos, Nigeria.

In a video shared online, Davido and Marley were seen cruising through the vibrant Lagos nightlife on their way to the newly launched restaurant and bar of Davido's close friend, Cubana Chiefpriest.

Davido toured YG Marley in Lagos. Credit: @davido, @ygmarley

The viral footage captured the lively moment when the duo arrived at the bustling nightspot and received a warm welcome.

As the evening unfolded, Chiefpriest treated his guests to a platter of local delicacies, which they eagerly enjoyed together.

Davido and YG Marley trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Shile_matrix:

"I think say na only pøør people no dey kommot nylon finish for any new things they buy so rich people too dey do same."

@PrinceAbbbey:

"Davido's penchant for flaunting his wealth and making frivolous statements is deeply disappointing. Given his influential status as a celebrity, one would expect him to exhibit more dignity, humility, and leadership qualities. Regrettably, his actions lack the refinement and charisma befitting a role model."

@Foreverr_Paid:

"Na because he need money to link up he con drop nonsense prediction yesterday?"

@OMOYORUBA0:

"Davido have brought more American singer to Africa than any other African artist.

@unclechoice:

"Where are they now in Lagos so men can show up to have fun."

@Samuel__szn:

"Davido na everybody guy."

Davido flies his staff in private jet

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yemight Akinyele, a staff of singer Davido, had praised his boss for being supportive and flying them on his private jet.

In a series of posts, he stated that he wanted to travel for Davido's cousin's graduation, and the Unavailable crooner came through for him.

Davido also screenshotted Yemight's appreciation post and sent a message to his colleagues, which elicited mixed reactions.

