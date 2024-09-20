Facts about Bole Festival: The beauty and history behind the annual soiree

Bole Festival is a prominent food festival held annually in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Since its inception, the event has evolved into a significant cultural gathering that merges urban culture with a celebration of local cuisines. It started as a modest gathering of 300 people and two vendors but now it has become a prominent celebration in Nigeria.

Bole Festival attracts thousands of attendees and is becoming a staple event for food lovers across Nigeria. It showcases the diverse food heritage of Nigeria, particularly the "Bole," a popular roasted plantain dish served with various accompaniments.

Bole Festival history

Bole Festival was founded by Chinonso Iwuh in 2016. The idea was born out of the desire to celebrate the rich food culture of Nigeria, particularly the Niger Delta region. The carnival's first edition was in Port Harcourt and featured just two local street food vendors.

By 2017, the event had expanded to include more vendors and attracted over 2,000 people. This prominent festival has become one of the most highly anticipated annual events in Nigeria’s cultural calendar. The celebration's urban appeal and focus on food and entertainment made it particularly popular among young Nigerians and tourists.

Since 2016, the Bole Festival has been celebrated and continues growing, attracting international attention. The event has also gained a substantial following on social media, where attendees share their experiences.

What is the meaning of the Bole festival?

Bole Festival was derived from Bole, a roasted plantain dish native to Nigeria. It consists of roasted plantain served with spicy pepper sauce. However, different regions in Nigeria prepare and serve the dish with their unique twists.

In Port Harcourt and Bayelsa, Bole is typically served with roasted fish, yam, or potatoes. Western Nigeria residents pair Bole with pepper sauce, palm oil, and groundnuts. Consequently, Akwa Ibom takes a different route by serving it alongside roasted chicken and pepper sauce.

However, the ceremony goes beyond food; it embodies a cultural celebration, providing a space for people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate urban Nigerian life. Through food, music, art, and various interactive activities, the event captures the essence of Nigerian heritage by offering people the opportunity to connect with their culture in a fun, communal atmosphere.

Who is the owner of the Bole Festival?

Bole Festival was founded and is owned by the Nigerian entrepreneur and cultural enthusiast Chinonso Iwuh. Chinonso’s vision has grown from a small, local gathering into a significant cultural event that draws attendees across Nigeria and beyond.

Under Chinonso’s leadership, the event has continued to grow, attracting more sponsors, vendors, and participants each year. Some of Bole Festival's sponsors over the years are Jack Daniels, Indomie, Bolt, Changera, Pricepally, MTN Nigeria, Tecno, and Red Bull.

Bole Festival location

It takes place annually in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State in Southern Nigeria. The city is known for its vibrant culture and diverse culinary traditions, making it the ideal location for a food festival that celebrates local dishes like Bole.

How to buy a Bole Festival ticket

Bole Festival offers various ticket options to suit different experiences and budgets. Tickets can be purchased online through the official Bole website or at designated physical outlets in Port Harcourt and other major Nigerian cities.

The 2024 Bole Festival, which took place from 31 August to 1 September, offered a range of ticket categories designed to suit different levels of engagement and comfort. You can pay for your ticket using various options, including USSD, Debit Card, Mobile Transfer, and Quick Teller. Here is an overview of the different ticket categories offered by Bole:

Hustler Package (170,000 NGN)

The ticket is priced at N170,000 and encompasses the following services.

Round-trip flight

Hotel accommodation (2-3 stars, single room occupancy)

Priority Bole Festival ticket

Airport and hotel pick-up and drop-off

Link Up Package (75,000 NGN)

The Link Up ticket is priced at N75,000 and offers the following services.

Hotel accommodation (2-3 stars, single room occupancy)

Priority Bole Festival ticket

Hotel pick-up and drop-off

Senior Man Package (230,000 NGN)

Round-trip flight

Hotel accommodation (3 stars, single room occupancy)

VIP Bole Festival ticket

Airport and hotel pick-up and drop-off

Chief Package (390,000 NGN)

Choosing the Chief Ticket entitles you to the services outlined below.

Round-trip flight (Business class)

Hotel accommodation (4 stars, single room occupancy)

VIP Bole Festival ticket

Airport and hotel pick-up and drop-off

Bole Festival experience

The Bole Festival offers a diverse range of experiences beyond food. While roasted plantain dishes are the highlight, the carnival also features a variety of other Nigerian street foods, from roasted yam to spiced meats, all served by local vendors.

Food lovers can sample different interpretations of traditional Nigerian cuisines, explore new flavours, and celebrate the country’s culinary heritage.

At the Bole ceremony, there is always plenty of entertainment to enjoy. You will find various fun games and competitions while the stage showcases local emerging artists performing alongside international musicians from different genres. Comedians, magicians, dancers, MCs, and DJs are also there to keep you entertained throughout the event.

When is the Bole Festival in 2025?

The Bole Festival is typically held annually at the end of August or early September. While the 2025 edition's dates have not yet been confirmed, they are expected to follow a similar schedule. Attendees are encouraged to check the official Bole Festival website and its social media pages for announcements regarding the exact dates.

Contact customer care through the channels below for inquiries regarding the Bole Festival.

Bole Festival is more than just a food event; it is a celebration of Nigerian culture that brings people together over a shared love of food, music, and art. The event provides a unique platform for showcasing the diversity of Nigerian cuisine while creating an atmosphere where people of all ages and backgrounds can connect.

