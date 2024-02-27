Bryce Leatherwood's height, age, relationship and latest updates

Bryce Leatherwood is a country singer-songwriter from the United States of America. He came into the limelight when he won the American talent competition, The Voice season 22. He formed his band in 2021 and has gained fame on social media due to his music. But what is Bryce Leatherwood's height?

Bryce Leatherwood has been briefly in the industry. He gained prominence in 2022 when he was crowned the champion of The Voice season 22. After winning the singing competition, he felt inspired to pursue a music career and began writing his songs.

Profile summary

Full name Bryce Leatherwood Gender Male Date of birth 4 February 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Woodstock, Georgia, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Hope Father Cliff Siblings 1 School Sequoyah High School College Georgia Southern University Profession Singer-songwriter Net worth $1.5 million–$5 million Instagram @bryceleatherwood TikTok @bryceleatherwoodmusic

Bryce Leatherwood's height

How tall is Bryce Leatherwood? The American country music singer is 6 feet approximately 183 centimetres tall. He also weighs 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Family background

He was born in a family of four in Woodstock, Georgia, United States of America. His parents are Hope and Cliff Leatherwood. His father, Cliff Leatherwood, is the vice president of Sales & Marketing at Southern Metal Processing company.

He is close with his mother, who sometimes accompanies him to meetings. For instance, on 12 January 2023, he shared a photo with his mother when they attended the Georgia Governor's Ball, where he represented his hometown, Georgia.

How many siblings does Bryce Leatherwood have? The famous singer has a younger brother, Lance. They spend their childhood together at their grandfather's farm.

He shares a special bond with his grandfather, Jimmy McCallum. His grandfather has defeated cancer twice. He treasures family bonds and likes spending time with them. They have been supportive of him and his career.

He went to Sequoyah High School. He later enrolled at Georgia Southern University, earning a business degree. He graduated from the institution in 2022.

How old is Bryce Leatherwood?

The American musician is 24 years old as of 2024. He was born on 4 February 2000, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

He is an up-and-coming country music singer-songwriter. He has been passionate about singing from an early age and was introduced to music by his father and grandfather. He formed a self-titled band in 2021, where he was the acoustic guitar player of the band. His bandmates were Alex Smith, Eric Collars, and Logan Stephen.

Bryce Leatherwood (The Voice) came into the limelight in 2022 when he was announced as the winner of The Voice season 22, which premiered on 21 September 2022. The judges were Blake Shelton, , and John Legend.

He won $100 thousand and got a deal with Universal Music Group. In an interview with Front Row Live Ent., he expressed how happy and proud he was after winning the competition.

It's really good to internalize and make the most of yourself and use yourself as motivation. Am just so proud that I was able to make so many people happy and make so many people excited about country music again…am proud of what I've done so far

The country singer said that he didn't know that he was going to be the winner. He was ready for any result that was to come. When asked whether he knew he would win the competition, he said:

There is no such…take every moment as it comes and don't do wishful thinking, do wishful working.I did all the work that I icould and whatever decision was read was read and I just couldn't be more proud to make everyone back home happy…and make sure to make music.

Bryce Leatherwood’s songs

The singer-songwriter has not released many songs. According to Apple Music, he has released two songs, The Finger and Neon Does. Neon Does is his latest single, released on 2 February 2024.

Some music covers he has done include Help Me Hold On by Travvis Tritt, Goodbye Time by Conway Twitty, and If It Wasn't for Trucks by Riley Green.

What is Bryce Leatherwood doing now?

He is focusing on his music career. In the aforementioned interview, he said he was working on his songwriting and music career. He said;

Am working my tail off,am trying to get music out there as soon as possible and working on my song writing and my music career…I'm super excited to come out there to shows and tour…get out there and make a bunch of people happy and to perform to the best of my ability.

Presently, he is working on the Neon Does Tour. The musician frequently posts on Instagram concerning his tour. He is excited to make people through his music.

Who is Bryce Leatherwood’s wife?

Is Bryce Leatherwood married? No, the American country singer is unmarried but has been in one confirmed relationship—he dated Lexi Houston. However, it is unclear whether they are still together because the last time she posted a photo of them together was on 31 July 2021.

What is Bryce Leatherwood’s net worth?

According to sources such as Explore Net Worth, Big Time Bio and several similar sources, his net worth is alleged to range between $1.5 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his music career. After winning The Voice season 22, he received a grand prize of $100 thousand.

FAQs

How tall is Bryce Leatherwood? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. Who is Bryce Leatherwood? He is an American country singer-songwriter who came into the limelight after winning The Voice season 22. What is Bryce Leatherwood’s age? He is 24 years old as of 2024. Who is Bryce Leatherwood’s girlfriend? He dated Lexi Houston. However, whether they are still together at the time of writing is unknown. Who is Bryce Leatherwood's mother? His mother is Hope Leatherwood. Does Bryce Leatherwood have a record deal? After winning in The Voice season 22, they signed his major record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville in alliance with Republic Records. Who was Bryce Leatherwood's coach in The Voice season 22? He was coached by Blake Shelton.

Bryce Leatherwood's height is 6 feet or 183 centimetres. He is a country music singer who rose to fame after winning season 22 of The Voice competition. He was born in Woodstock, Georgia, United States of America.

