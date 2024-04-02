Lojain Omran's husband and kids, is she leaving Dubai Bling?

Lojain Omran is a Saudi Arabian television presenter, businesswoman, television personality, social media influencer, and goodwill ambassador. She is well known for hosting the talk show Good Morning Arabs. She has worked with popular Arab channels such as Rotana, MBC, and Emara TV. She has gained an extensive fanbase across various social media platforms, especially Instagram.

Lojain Omran is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She was born in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, and raised in a Muslim family. She is widely known for the 2022 television series Dubai Bling. Lojain Omran's husband has been a topic of interest for many. She was married during her teenage years and is a mother of two.

Real name Lojain Omran Gender Female Date of birth 26 October 1977 Age 46 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Jubail, Saudi Arabia Current residence Saudi Arabia Nationality Saudi Arabian Ethnicity Arabic Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Ahmed Omran Siblings 6 Relationship status Divorced Children 2 Profession Television personality, ambassador, social media influencer Net worth $1 million–$6 million Instagram @lojain_omran TikTok @lojain_omran X (Twitter) YouTube Lojain Omran

Lojain Omran's bio

She was born on 26 October 1977 in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. How old is Lojain? The social media influencer is 46 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. She was born and raised in a Muslim-Sunni family. Her father is Ahmed Omran.

In an interview with Anas Bukhash, she mentioned that she has six siblings. Two of her siblings are Aseel and Basil. Her sister Aseel is a famous singer and actress.

Being with my siblings is like a festival…we are a big family, four brothers and three sisters.

Career

She started her career as a banker. In the aforementioned interview, the television host said that she studied computer programming but ended up doing a career unrelated to her course.

She has also worked as a marketing manager and operation manager. Lojain became recognised after she started working in media. She revealed in the aforementioned interview that she got her job in media when she was working as an operations manager.

She started her television career at Bahrain TV, hosting Al Hal Maa Lujain. She has hosted popular shows such as Ya Hala, World of Eve, and The Situation with Lojain. She is known for her work on famous Arab channels like Emarat TV, Baynounah TV, and Rotana.

According to her IMDB profile, she has appeared on popular television shows such as Ramez Plays with Fire and Stars on Vacation. She is widely known for appearing in the reality television series Dubai Bling. The series is about socialites living their most luxurious lives in Dubai.

She is also a social media influencer with a vast following on Instagram. She uses her platform to share fashion and beauty-related videos and endorse products. She has over 12 million followers. She is popular on TikTok and has over 783 thousand followers.

Lojain Omran from Dubai Bling has a YouTube channel that has reached over 130 thousand subscribers. She is also on X(Twitter) with over 1 million followers.

According to her social media bios, she is a Bulgari ambassador. She served as a Reach Out to Asia TA Goodwill Ambassador in 2015. In 2011, she was selected as a goodwill ambassador by Islamic Relief Worldwide. She has also worked as an ambassador of Tenderness at the Rashid Centre for People of Determination.

Is Lojain Omran leaving Dubai Bling?

The television personality will not return in Dubai Bling season 3. She said she is leaving the show because it no longer aligns with her values. She about her leaving the show via X(Twitter) after fans started asking whether the news was true.

What is Lojain Omran's net worth?

According to multiple sources such as The Tab, Sarkariexam.com, and Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong, the television personality's net worth is alleged to be around $1 million and $6 million.

She primarily earns income from her television host, businesswoman, and social media influencer career. She also made her wealth from her banking career before she became a television host. She also endorses products via her Instagram account.

Lojain Omran's husband

The Saudi Arabian television host keeps her life private. It is not known whether she has been married recently or not. In an interview, she said she decided to keep her personal life strictly private. However, she mentioned that she entered her first marriage at an early age.

Lojain Omran got married at 16 and took responsibilities related to marriage at an early age. In the interview with Anas Bukhash, she revealed that she was proposed to when she was younger and got married to her friend's brother at 16.

I got proposed to when I was younger, but my parents never asked for my opinion at that time…when I turned 16, my uncle suggested that they ask for my opinion, thinking that I would say no…when they asked me, I agreed. He was my friend's brother.

The has, however, never revealed the name of the man she got married to when she was young. Some sources allege that it was Sheikh Salman AI Thani, the chairman of Desert Line Group, Qatar. The two divorced because of their age gap, and she wanted to focus on her career. She asked for a divorce when she was 18 years old.

I asked for a divorce when I was 18 and I was pregnant. One of the consequences of my divorce was my children didn't live with me. There were a lot of problems as families from both sides got involved. And out of fear for my children, I gave up custody of them temporarily.

How many kids does Lojain Omran have?

The Saudi Arabian social media personality has two kids, a son and a daughter. Lojain Omran's kids are Samir and Jilan. She had her first child when she was 17 and her second child when she was 19.

Lojain Omran's daughter is married. She got married in 2018 in Bahrain. The television personality was excited at her daughter's wedding and could be seen in a video breaking into tears of joy. She wrote a song for her daughter at her wedding, sung by Kuwaiti singer Nawal.

Who is Lojain Omran? She is a Saudi Arabian television presenter, businesswoman, ambassador, and social media influencer. Where is Lojain Omran from? She hails from Jubail, Saudi Arabia. Who is Lojain Omran's ex-husband? The television presenter keeps her personal life private and never mentions her ex-husband's name. However, he is alleged to be Sheikh Salman AI Thani. Does Lojain Omran have a child? She has two children, Samir and Jilan. What is Lojain Omran's age? She is 46 years old as of 2024. How many siblings does Lojain Omran have? The famous businesswoman has six siblings.

Lojain Omran is a television presenter from Saudi Arabia. She is famous for appearing in the reality television series Dubai Bling. She has worked as an ambassador for Reach Out to Asia. She was married early and had two children, a son and a daughter.

