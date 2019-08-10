Nigeria police recruitment portal: How to apply in 2022?

The Nigeria Police recruitment portal is an online platform on which interested and qualified citizens can make applications to join the NPF (Nigeria Police Force). The police portal is typically open for six weeks between November and January, but that can be extended, as is the case with 2022. So what is the application process, and what do applicants need to have?

Like in numerous other disciplined forces, there are several academic, behavioural, and physical requirements one must meet to be considered for a position in the NPF.

How to use the Nigeria Police recruitment portal

Here is a look at everything you need to know about the NPF recruitment portal in 2022.

Accessing the portal

One can access the recruitment by clicking on this link. From here, the applicant will have access to the registration form.

Candidates who qualify for the next recruitment stage are required to print out their examination slip that is to be presented at one of the NPF examination centres spread across the different states.

Additionally, applicants are advised to keep checking their emails for notifications regarding the status of their applications.

Updating your recruitment records

Here is how to update your application details on the NPF portal.

Using a browser of your choice, navigate to the recruitment portal.

Enter your NIN (National Identification Number) in the field labelled NIMC NIN No.

Input the required personal details in the provided fields.

Upload scanned copies of your certificate of origin, O-Level results, and birth certificate/declaration of age.

Tick the consent box and then click on ‘submit.’

Print the system-generated confirmation slip and note down your applicant reference ID.

Download and print the guarantor’s form.

Important information for applicants

Here are some important bits of information that could be of use to applicants.

All shortlisted candidates will be duly notified via email or SMS.

Providing false information will result in instant disqualification.

Ensure you only submit your application once.

You will receive a confirmation message in your email once your application has been successfully submitted.

Ensure you print out your application acknowledgement slip for future reference.

Cross-check your application and ensure you have submitted all the necessary documents.

What are the requirements for the Nigeria Police recruitment in 2022?

Here are the various academic, behavioural, and physical requirements laid out by the NPF.

A candidate must have a passion for a career in the NPF.

A candidate must possess Nigerian citizenship by birth.

All applications must be filled and submitted online.

Applicants must be psychologically, physically, and medically fit.

Candidates must be aged between 18 and 25 years.

To join the displined forces, candidates should be free of any pecuniary embarrassment.

Every applicant must have a valid phone number, email address, and national identification number (NIN) before commencing an application.

Female candidates should not be pregnant at the time of recruitment.

Male applicants must have expanded chest measurements not less than 86 centimetres.

Male candidates should be at least 167 centimetres tall, while females should be at least 164 centimetres tall.

One must have a minimum of 5 credits in at most two sittings in NABTEB, NECO, GCE, or WASSCE, with credit passes in mathematics and English.

One must have scanned copies of the original O-Level result slip.

NPF examination centres

The NPF conducts examinations of all shortlisted candidates in different centres spread across different states. Here are the examination centres for the 2022 recruitment drive.

Plateau State: Federal College of Education, Jos

Abia State: Freedom World Academy

Akwa Ibom State: Gestric Infotech and Management Institution, Uyo.

Ebonyi State: CSMT Schools

Niger State: Minna College of Education

Sokoto State: Shehu Shagari College of Education,

Cross River State: University of Calabar, CBT Centre, E-Library Centre

Zamfara State: Zamfara College of Arts and Science, Gusau.

Ondo State: Federal University of Technology Akure (Futa), Akure

Delta State: Delta State E-Library, Asaba

Osun State: Elerimosa CBT Centre, Osogbo

Benue State: Excellent International College, Otukpo

Rivers State: Ebenezer International School

Bayelsa State: Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa

Taraba State: Winners Comprehensive High School, Jalingo, Taraba.

Anambra State: St. Anthony of Padua ICT Hall

Yobe State: Centre 1 CBT

Jigawa State: Federal University ICT Centre

Adamawa State: Federal University of Technology, Adamawa State University

Oyo State: University of Ibadan

Kano State: Butali CBT Centre, Near NYSC office, Saadatu Rimi College of Education,

Kaduna State: Dambo International College, Sardanua Memorial College, and Iya Abubukar CBT Centre, Ahmadu Bello University

Borno State: University of Maiduguri

Ogun State: Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

Bauchi State: Alfurqan International Academy

Nasarawa State: Umaru Tanko Almakura CBT Centre

Nigeria police news today on recruitment

Here is a look at the most important NPF recruitment news today regarding the ongoing applications.

Southern states have recorded very low applications

The 2021/2022 NPF recruitment has seen remarkably low applications from Nigeria’s southeastern states. Out of the more than 80,000 applications received by January 2022, only 1404 were from the country’s five southeastern states.

The figure represents less than 2% of the total applications, a number way below the quota allocated to these states

The 2022 registration deadline has been extended

In some positive police recruitment news, the NPF announced that the 2022 deadline for registration had been extended to midnight on January 22 2022. The extension will allow interested citizens to submit their applications to join the NPF.

The deadline extension now means the recruitment portal will remain open for an extra ten days from the previous deadline of January 12.

The Nigeria Police recruitment portal is the official means for filling and submitting one’s application to join the NPF. The portal will remain open until January 22 to allow anyone interested to register in readiness for the examinations.

